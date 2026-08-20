GoldInxs Receives Drill Permit and Claims Approval Expanding Fishpot Project Area Ahead of Inaugural Modern Drill Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldInxs Mining Corp. (“GoldInxs,” or the “Company”) (TSXV: INXS) is pleased to announce that it has received the required drilling permits for its flagship Fishpot Property in central British Columbia. This allows the Company to move forward with its planned inaugural diamond drill program of up to 2,000 metres following the results of the 3D Induced Polarization (“IP”) which was recently completed by SJ Geophysics Ltd.

Highlights

A Multi-Year Area Based (“MYAB”) drilling permit has been issued by the British Columbia Ministry of Mines and Critical Minerals to GoldInxs for the Fishpot Property

The permit allows GoldInxs to move forward with its 2026 drill program of up to 2,000 metres

Priority drill targets have been identified through the integration of geological mapping, surface geochemistry, airborne geophysics, which will be further refined with the chargeability and resistivity responses from the completed IP survey

The integrated exploration program has been designed to identify anomalies typically associated with sulphide mineralization and hydrothermal alteration

GoldInxs is also evaluating additional target-generation data from Virtual DRILL™ technology, which is being integrated with conventional exploration datasets

Fishpot remains virtually untested by modern drilling, with only 378 metres completed across two historical holes

Fishpot encompasses 5,509 hectares of prospective geology, increased from 2,472 hectares with recently approved claims tenures 1137374 and 1137373





Nick Michael, President and CEO of GoldInxs, commented:

“Receiving our drilling permits is a major milestone for GoldInxs and brings Fishpot to the point where we can move from target generation to drill testing. We have systematically advanced the project through the first modern, systematic geological, geochemical and geophysical programs, and we are now positioned to test our highest-priority targets with the drill bit. With Fishpot’s encouraging surface geochemistry, compelling geophysical signatures, limited historical drilling, combined with an increased project area, our upcoming drill program is an important next step in evaluating the potential of this underexplored mineral system.”





Figure 1: Fishpot Expanded Project Claims Area

Surface exploration at Fishpot has previously returned rock sample results of up to 5.65 g/t Au, 11.35 g/t Ag and 0.42% Cu. The property exhibits geological, alteration and geochemical characteristics that have led GoldInxs to investigate potential epithermal and porphyry-style mineralization. The project already indicates geological characteristics similar to Blackwater-style systems, including its regional setting, volcanic-hosted hydrothermal alteration and prospective gold-silver mineralization. Located approximately 65 km from Artemis Gold’s Blackwater Mine (a major open-pit gold and silver project), Fishpot offers an opportunity to test whether these favourable geological characteristics translate into a significant mineralized system at depth. Further exploration and drilling will be required to determine the nature, extent and continuity of any mineralization at Fishpot.



Next Steps



With drilling permits now in hand, GoldInxs is focused on finalizing drill targeting and preparing for the Company's inaugural diamond drill campaign at Fishpot in the coming months. This drilling will provide the first modern subsurface test of multiple priority targets across a property that is highly prospective and largely unexplored by modern drilling.

Authorised for release by the Board of GoldInxs Mining Corp.

About GoldInxs

GoldInxs Mining Corp. (TSXV:INXS) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on discovering and advancing high-quality gold and copper projects in British Columbia. The Company’s flagship asset is the Fishpot Property, a large epithermal gold system in central British Columbia with Blackwater-style exploration potential. GoldInxs also holds the Millar Property in the Golden Triangle. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol INXS and is led by an experienced management and technical team committed to disciplined exploration and value creation for shareholders.

Website: www.goldinxs.com | LinkedIn: LINK | Twitter/X: LINK

Qualified Persons Statement

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Darcy Vis, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration of GoldInxs Mining Corp., and President of Tripoint Geological Services Ltd., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Vis has verified the data disclosed in this news release through data review including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information.

Further Information:

Barry Miller

Executive Chairman and Director

GoldInxs Mining Corp.

T: 778.232.1878

E: barry@goldinxs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from exploration, survey, historic work, drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; and the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of risk factors, including the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; and general market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to, exploration risks, financing risks, commodity price fluctuations, and regulatory matters. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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