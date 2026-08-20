Grey Matters Announces CAD $800K of Private Placement Equity Financing and Convertible Debentures

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VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grey Matters Health Inc. (the “Company” or “Grey Matters”) (CSE: GREY) (FRANKFURT: AGW0) (OTC: AGNPF), a Canadian healthcare company, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of equity for gross proceeds of CAD $500,000 (the “Equity Unit”) and a non-brokered private placement of convertible debentures for gross proceeds of CAD $300,000 from the sale of up to 300 units of unsecured convertible debentures (a “Debenture Unit”), for an aggregate total of CAD $800,000 together called (the “Offering”).

Each Equity Unit, at an issue price of $.40, will consist of one Class A common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of CAD $0.60 (the "Exercise Price") per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from the issuance date (the "Expiry Date").

Each Debenture Unit will consist of one debenture (a “Convertible Debenture”) in the principal amount of $1,000 and 2,198 common share purchase warrants (a “Debenture Warrant”). The Convertible Debentures will carry interest at a rate of 10% per annum from the closing date, payable semi-annually in arrears until the maturity date, which will be 24 months from the closing date of the Convertible Debentures or the conversion date of the Debentures. The outstanding principal and interest can be converted, at the option of the Convertible Debenture holder, into Common Share at a fixed price of $0.455 per Common Share on or before the maturity date of the Convertible Debenture. The Company may from time to time, in its sole discretion, prepay all or a part of the principal amount and accrued interest without penalty. Each Debenture Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share (a “Debenture Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of $0.55 per Debenture Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

The Company will use the proceeds of the Offering to advance its Alzheimer’s Disease program towards the opening of U.S. brain-specific neuroimaging clinics, general and administrative expenses, and for working capital purposes.

The Company expects to close the Offering on or before August 28th, 2026.

The Company may pay cash finder’s fees and finders warrants to eligible finders for investors introduced to the Company by the eligible finder.

The securities issued and issuable from the Offering, described in this news release, will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, “U.S. persons” (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration.

For more information please contact:

Christopher J. Moreau

CEO

Grey Matters Health Inc.

604.398.4175 Ext 701

cjmoreau@greymatters-health.com

info@greymatters-health.com

www.greymatters-health.com

About Grey Matters

Grey Matters is a Canadian healthcare company focused on the provision of brain dedicated PET scanning services through a planned network of new neuroimaging clinics in the U.S. for the early-stage detection of Alzheimer’s Disease and other forms of neurodegenerative diseases, including frontotemporal dementia, Parkinson’s, and Lewy body dementia, and will additionally offer other select neuro-oncology imaging applications too.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT: This news release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included