FORTNA Reaches Agreement to Strengthen Financial Foundation and Position Business for Next Phase of Growth

Agreement Expected to Reduce Funded Debt by Approximately $1.8 Billion

Agreement Supported by Holders of 74% of the Company’s Funded Debt

FORTNA Continues Operating as Normal and Providing Exceptional Solutions, Services and Products to Global Customers

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FORTNA (the “Company”), a global leader in automation and software for the full logistics value chain, today announced it has entered into an agreement with holders of 74% of the Company’s funded debt and the Company’s sponsors that will meaningfully strengthen FORTNA’s financial foundation, transition the Company’s ownership to its existing lenders, including funds managed by Ares Management (“Ares”) and some of the largest global asset managers, and position the business for long-term growth. Participation in the transaction contemplated by the agreement will be offered to all of the Company’s existing lenders.

The Company continues to operate as normal and the FORTNA team remains focused on delivering for customers and advancing projects on time.

“Today’s agreement marks an important milestone for our company,” said Rob McKeel, Chief Executive Officer, FORTNA. “Following this transaction, we will have a stronger balance sheet and enhanced financial flexibility. Additionally, with the support of new ownership that shares our long-term vision, we will be well positioned to execute our strategy with discipline and confidence. Our focus remains unchanged – delivering exceptional value to our customers, investing in operational excellence and driving sustainable long-term growth.”

McKeel continued, “As we look ahead, our priorities remain clear. We will continue helping our customers optimize complex distribution and fulfillment operations with mission-critical solutions, expertise and innovative approaches. We are grateful for the continued trust and support of our customers and business partners and look forward to our continued collaboration. I also want to recognize and thank our employees for their hard work, dedication and commitment, which will continue to drive our success in the years ahead.”

Once the transaction contemplated by the agreement is completed, the Company will receive a fully committed equity cash infusion of approximately $150 million, which will be funded by certain of the Company’s existing lenders, including Ares. In addition, the transaction will deleverage the Company’s balance sheet by approximately $1.8 billion, reducing annual interest expense by more than $150 million. Majority ownership will transition through the recapitalization to the Company’s existing lenders.

The Company fully expects to consummate the recapitalization transaction in the coming weeks, subject to the satisfaction of standard closing conditions. The recapitalization transaction will have no impact or impairment on the Company’s vendors, suppliers, and business partners.

Advisors

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is serving as legal counsel, Evercore Group L.L.C. is serving as financial advisor, and Alvarez & Marsal is serving as restructuring advisor to FORTNA. Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher is serving as strategic communications advisor.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is serving as legal counsel and Centerview Partners LLC is serving as financial advisor to an ad hoc group of FORTNA’s lenders.

About FORTNA



FORTNA partners with the world’s leading brands to transform omnichannel and parcel distribution operations. Known world-wide for enabling companies to keep pace with digital disruption and growth objectives, we design and deliver solutions, powered by automation, robotics and intelligent software, to optimize fast, accurate and cost-effective order fulfillment and last mile delivery. Our people, innovative approach and proprietary algorithms and tools ensure optimal operations design and material and information flow. We deliver exceptional value every day to our customers with comprehensive services and products including network strategy, distribution center operational design and implementation, material handling automated equipment, robotics and a comprehensive suite of lifecycle services. Visit www.FORTNA.com .

Media Contact:

Cheryl Falk

SVP Global Marketing Communications & Demand Generation

cherylfalk@fortna.com

Michael Freitag / Aaron Palash

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

+1 212-355-4449