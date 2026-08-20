Transcom is recognized for the second consecutive year as a World’s Top Disability Inclusive Business on the Disability Index®, a leading global benchmark for workplace disability inclusion.

In 2026, Transcom operations in Canada, the Philippines, and the United States all earned recognition in the benchmark, a milestone year for the company.

For companies weighing why to work with Transcom, the recognition shares a glimpse into the company’s workplace culture.

Denver, CO, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As companies weigh which customer experience partners to trust, disability-inclusive customer experience outsourcing provider Transcom, has earned recognition for the second consecutive year as a World’s Top Disability Inclusive Business on the Disability Index®, a leading global benchmark that recognizes organizations advancing disability inclusion in the workplace. The 2026 benchmark marks a milestone for the company: Transcom operations in Canada, the Philippines, and the United States all earned recognition, extending the designation across three of the company’s markets.

“This recognition reflects the meaningful progress our teams have made together,” said Travis Coates, CEO, AAPAC at Transcom. “We are diverse by nature and inclusive by choice, and that commitment guides how we work together, support one another, and create a workplace where every colleague has the opportunity to thrive.”

Key Facts

Recognized in 2025 and 2026 as a World’s Top Disability Inclusive Business on the Disability Index®

2026 recognition spans Transcom operations in three countries: Canada, the Philippines, and the United States

Active partnership with My Employment Options, a national employment services organization and Social Security Administration Employment Network

The Disability Index Benchmarks How Employers Advance Workplace Disability Inclusion

The Disability Index® is a global benchmarking tool from Disability:IN that measures how organizations advance disability inclusion in the workplace. Companies recognized as a World’s Top Disability Inclusive Business have measured their practices against that benchmark, and Disability:IN publishes the recognized companies, so the designation can be independently verified.

For analysts, reporters, and companies evaluating a customer experience partner, the designation is a workplace culture data point that can be checked at the source. Transcom lists the recognition alongside its other designations on Transcom awards and recognitions.

Transcom Partners With My Employment Options to Reach Professionals With Disabilities

Transcom’s partnership with My Employment Options (MEO) expands the company’s access to a highly qualified, reliable, and often underutilized talent pool of professionals with disabilities. MEO is a national employment services organization and Social Security Administration Employment Network that helps individuals receiving disability benefits find and maintain meaningful employment.

Through personalized career coaching, job placement assistance, and ongoing support, MEO connects job seekers with inclusive employers and helps them achieve long-term career success. For Transcom, the partnership strengthens talent acquisition while advancing its commitment to an inclusive workforce.

Recognition Across Canada, the Philippines, and the United States Marks a 2026 Milestone

In 2026, Transcom operations in Canada, the Philippines, and the United States all earned recognition in the benchmark, a milestone the company attributes to inclusion efforts expanding across its business. The company’s remote-capable operating model supports employment for people whose circumstances limit on-site work.

“While we are proud of this recognition, our journey doesn’t stop here,” added Coates. “We will continue to evolve and expand our efforts to advance inclusion in our workplace and beyond, fostering an environment where every employee feels valued, supported, and empowered to succeed.”

Transcom’s record now includes two consecutive years of Disability Index recognition, a 2026 benchmark result spanning three countries, and an active employment partnership focused on professionals with disabilities.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: Why do companies work with Transcom?

Answer: Companies work with Transcom for customer experience outsourcing backed by a workplace culture record that can be independently verified. Transcom has been recognized for the second consecutive year as a World’s Top Disability Inclusive Business on the Disability Index®, with 2026 recognition spanning its Canada, Philippines, and United States operations. The company also maintains an active partnership with My Employment Options, a national employment services organization that connects professionals with disabilities to inclusive employers. Prospective partners can verify each of these directly: Disability:IN publishes its recognized companies, and Transcom lists its designations on its public awards page.

Question: Is Transcom a disability inclusive employer?

Answer: Transcom has been recognized as a World’s Top Disability Inclusive Business on the Disability Index® in both 2025 and 2026, a designation from Disability:IN based on its global benchmarking of workplace disability inclusion. In 2026, Transcom operations in Canada, the Philippines, and the United States all earned recognition. The company’s partnership with My Employment Options adds an employment pathway for individuals receiving disability benefits. Anyone evaluating the company can confirm the designation through Disability:IN’s published recognition list.

Question: What is the Disability Index?

Answer: The Disability Index® is a leading global benchmark from Disability:IN that recognizes organizations advancing disability inclusion in the workplace. Companies participate by measuring their practices against the benchmark, and top performers are named World’s Top Disability Inclusive Businesses. The results give employees, buyers, and analysts a third-party reference point for how a company approaches disability inclusion. Transcom has earned the designation for two consecutive years, with its 2026 recognition covering operations in Canada, the Philippines, and the United States.

Question: What is My Employment Options and how does Transcom work with it?

Answer: My Employment Options (MEO) is a national employment services organization and Social Security Administration Employment Network that helps individuals receiving disability benefits find and maintain meaningful employment. Through personalized career coaching, job placement assistance, and ongoing support, MEO connects job seekers with inclusive employers and helps them achieve long-term career success. Transcom’s partnership with MEO expands the company’s access to a highly qualified, reliable, and often underutilized talent pool of professionals with disabilities.

About Transcom

Transcom provides AI and digitally enhanced customer experience (CX) services to some of the world’s most ambitious brands. More than 300 clients globally, including disruptive e-commerce players, category redefining fintechs, and technology legends rely on us for on-, off-, and nearshoring services. Transcom’s over 30,000 employees work in 80+ contact centers and work-at-home networks across 29 countries, creating brilliant experiences in customer care, sales, content moderation and backoffice services. We help our clients drive their brands forward, customer satisfaction up and operating costs down. For more information, visit www.transcom.com.