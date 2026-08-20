Apriem Advisors Earns National Recognition Across Industry Awards, Highlighting Leadership and Client Centered Growth

Irvine, CA, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apriem Advisors, an independent wealth management firm focused on guiding families through life's most important financial transitions, today announced multiple national recognitions in 2026, underscoring the firm's continued momentum, leadership, and commitment to delivering a high standard of client care.

Apriem Advisors was named to the USA Today Best Financial Advisory Firms 2026 list, a distinction that recognizes firms across the country for demonstrating strong growth, minimal conflicts of interest, and comprehensive service offerings.

Apriem was also included in Financial Advisor Magazine's 2026 RIA Ranking, published in the magazine's July/August 2026 edition. The ranking recognizes top registered investment advisory firms nationwide based on assets under management as reported directly by participating firms.

Individual leadership at Apriem was also recognized nationally. Chris Whitaker, CFP®, AIF®, Chief Wealth Manager at Apriem Advisors, was named to Forbes' 2026 Best-In State Next Gen Wealth Advisors list for California. Whitaker has spent 12 years in the industry, 9 of them at Apriem, and has served as Chief Wealth Manager since 2024, focusing on guiding high net worth families through complex estate and multigenerational wealth planning.

Further reinforcing the firm's leadership, Rhonda Ducote, AIF®, President and CEO of Apriem Advisors, was named to AdvisorHub's Women RIA's to Watch 2026, recognizing women advisors who lead teams with sophisticated businesses, great growth and a commitment to professionalism.

Adding to these honors, Rhonda Ducote and Founding Director Harmon Kong, CFP®, AIF®, were both recognized by the Los Angeles Times Business Studio, Finance and Banking Visionaries, highlighting their leadership and impact within the financial services industry.

"These recognitions reflect the strength of our team and our unwavering focus on serving clients through life's most important financial moments," said Ducote. "Whether guiding families through retirement, liquidity events, or generational planning, our role is to provide thoughtful, steady guidance when it matters most."

Apriem's recognition comes amid a period of sustained growth and client loyalty. The firm has achieved an impressive annualized growth in assets under management over the past year, while maintaining a client retention rate above 99 percent*. New client relationships are driven primarily by referrals, reflecting deep trust and long-term partnerships.

At the core of Apriem's approach is a planning first philosophy centered on helping clients navigate major life transitions, including career changes, retirement, inheritance, and complex financial events. This differentiated focus has positioned the firm as a trusted advisor for individuals and families seeking clarity and confidence during pivotal moments.

"Our clients are often coming to us during times of change," Ducote added. "We take that responsibility seriously and strive to deliver advice that is both technically sound and deeply personal."

About Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors is an independent wealth management firm dedicated to providing thoughtful financial guidance through every stage of life. The firm focuses on helping individuals and families navigate key financial transitions, including retirement, liquidity events, inheritance, and generational planning. With a commitment to fiduciary advice, long term relationships, and personalized planning, Apriem serves clients nationwide from its headquarters in Irvine, California.

Disclosures:

Advisory services are offered through Apriem Advisors, a registered investment adviser with the SEC. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training, and Apriem may only provide advice in jurisdictions where properly registered or exempt.

AUM growth reflects changes in Apriem Advisors' total assets under management and should not be interpreted as investment performance. These awards are not indicative of future performance and may not be representative of any one client’s experience.

*As of July 2026.

For a full list of awards and disclosures, visit: https://www.apriem.com/disclosures/

Contact Info



Apriem Advisors

bri@apriem.com

+1 949-253-8888

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