RYTHM Introduces Lifted Lemon, a New THC Twist on Iced Tea and Lemonade

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYTHM, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYM) today announced the launch of Lifted Lemon, the newest addition to RYTHM, a leading national THC brand. The refreshing non-carbonated iced tea and lemonade blend features a 1:1 ratio of THC + CBG in a fast-onset formula created for consumers seeking an uplifting and energizing experience made for social occasions.

Lifted Lemon expands RYTHM's effect-driven beverage portfolio with a new effect profile, complementing the brand's energizing Sativa and relaxing Kush beverages. The formula combines THC and CBG with B-vitamins, L-Tyrosine, and 30mg of caffeine naturally derived from tea that enables consumers’ flow state.

With just 15 calories, 1g total sugar, and zero added sugar, Lifted Lemon puts a modern spin on the classic combination of iced tea and lemonade. This new Smiley Palmer broadens RYTHM’s beverage lineup offering a lighter profile with an added caffeine boost for moments that call for a little extra lift.

“Lifted Lemon introduces consumers to a completely new effect profile within the RYTHM portfolio,” said Rick Schepp, General Manager of Beverage at RYTHM, Inc. “Consumers are increasingly looking for beverages that fit specific moments. Lifted Lemon was created for those times when you want to have fun and keep the good energy going.”

The launch comes as consumers continue to embrace non-alcoholic, functional and ready-to-drink beverages that offer more choice in both flavor and experience. Developed with an emphasis on effects, balance and consistency, RYTHM Beverages brings the brand’s longstanding cannabis expertise to a new generation of drinking occasions. The portfolio was developed in collaboration with acclaimed winemakers Charles Bieler and Joel Gott, bringing their expertise in flavor and refreshment to the THC beverage category.

RYTHM Lifted Lemon will be offered in two varieties: 10mg THC + 10mg CBG and 25mg THC + 12.5mg CBG. Consumers can purchase Lifted Lemon beginning August 20 for direct-to-consumer delivery at RYTHMDrinks.com, and in-person at select retailers in Georgia and Illinois, including Binny’s Beverage Depot. Follow @RYTHMDrinks on Instagram to stay up to date on the latest brand news.

About RYTHM, Inc.

RYTHM, Inc.’s portfolio of THC brands includes the most recognized and trusted names in the cannabis and hemp industries, including RYTHM, incredibles, Dogwalkers, Beboe, Señorita THC Margaritas, &Shine, Doctor Solomon’s, and Good Green. With products available in thousands of physical locations and online, supported by an iconic lineup of brands rooted in quality and safety, RYTHM, Inc. is cementing its position as America’s THC Company. Through a focus on innovation, the Company is continually shaping THC experiences to meet the evolving preferences of consumers across the country. Learn more and explore the full brand portfolio at www.RYTHMInc.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning RYTHM, Inc. and other matters. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by such statements. RYTHM, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. www.sec.gov

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