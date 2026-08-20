Verano Enters Cannabis Beverage Category with Debut of Easy Landings, Company’s First National Beverage Brand Featuring Four Delicious Flavors and All-Natural Ingredients

Leveraging consumer trends favoring alternative and macrodose cannabis products, THC drinks and alcohol-free options, Easy Landings 100 mg single serve beverages feature four delicious flavors with all natural, vegan and gluten free ingredients designed for sipping straight or mixing into the beverage of your choice

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNO) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the launch of Easy Landings, the Company’s first dedicated beverage brand. Easy Landings will initially be available for purchase starting August 21 at Verano’s Zen Leaf dispensaries and third-party partners in four core Verano markets - Arizona, Illinois, Nevada, followed by New Jersey on August 28 - with plans to scale across additional states in 2026 and beyond.

Designed to bring precision, flavor and flexibility to any occasion, Easy Landings beverages are crafted to be mixed seamlessly into any drink for a custom mocktail or enjoyed on their own. Initially launching in four delicious flavors including Lemon Lime, Watermelon, Mango and Black Cherry, Easy Landings beverages optimize taste, adaptability and simple dose control in a portable and flexible format. Each 2 oz (60 ml) bottle of Easy Landings contains 100 mg of fast-acting THC, curated flavors and formulas to induce a predictable experience, with a capful measuring 5 mg of THC per serving.

Easy Landings aims to engage a variety of consumers by tapping into existing demand for THC beverages and capitalizing on multiple trends, including the continued decline in alcohol consumption and growing popularity of macrodose edibles products. In 2025 alone, full year cannabis beverage dispensary sales grew 13%1 across all markets in which the Company operates, with non-carbonated beverages and shots experiencing the highest rate of growth. Given the category’s ongoing growth and the pending closure of the 2018 Farm Bill loophole that unintentionally created a multi-billion dollar hemp-derived THC beverage market, Easy Landings is well positioned to capitalize on existing demand as a brand new, all-natural alternative for consumers seeking cannabis beverages that are delicious, safe, tested and regulated.

Easy Landings beverages are initially available in four delicious flavors and experiences, including:

Lemon Lime “Refresh” - Energizing Sativa for Daytime, Social and Active Settings: Subtly sweet and perfectly sour, lemon lime pairs well with any beverage, or on its own. Like a snappy squeeze of citrus, this cannabis-infused elixir can elevate the ordinary. Think: somewhere with good light, better company, and nowhere to be just yet.

Subtly sweet and perfectly sour, lemon lime pairs well with any beverage, or on its own. Like a snappy squeeze of citrus, this cannabis-infused elixir can elevate the ordinary. Think: somewhere with good light, better company, and nowhere to be just yet. Watermelon “Reset” - Balanced Hybrid for Any Occasion: Tap into your nostalgic side with a juicy watermelon elixir made to enhance your favorite beverage or be sipped solo. This elixir expertly balances function with flavor for a one-of-a-kind experience that extends beyond the high, making it the go-to beverage you reach for when the afternoon deserves a gentle redirect.

Tap into your nostalgic side with a juicy watermelon elixir made to enhance your favorite beverage or be sipped solo. This elixir expertly balances function with flavor for a one-of-a-kind experience that extends beyond the high, making it the go-to beverage you reach for when the afternoon deserves a gentle redirect. Mango “Relax” - Perfect Indica for the Evening Wind-Down: Lush tropical notes meet THC for a vacation-in-a-bottle elixir that can be used to top off any ice-cold beverage or enjoyed on its own. The fresh mango flavor invites you to retreat into relaxation, bringing a sweet-yet-tart addition to enhance your everyday routine at home or on the go.

Lush tropical notes meet THC for a vacation-in-a-bottle elixir that can be used to top off any ice-cold beverage or enjoyed on its own. The fresh mango flavor invites you to retreat into relaxation, bringing a sweet-yet-tart addition to enhance your everyday routine at home or on the go. Black Cherry “Rest” - 1:2 CBN/THC Indica for Nighttime Relaxation: Delightfully tart and crafted with R&R in mind, black cherry promises a departure from the everyday. The bold, bittersweet flavor and mellow blend of THC and CBN upgrade your evening routine with intention, promoting restful and ready vibes for your next adventure. Pair with your nightcap of choice for a mindful mix, or sip as-is for a more concentrated taste.



“Residing at the intersection of trends favoring non-alcoholic beverages and increasing demand for alternative cannabis products and experiences, Easy Landings offers a strong value proposition for a broad range of consumers combining flavor, flexibility and portability that mixes well with everyday drinks and occasions,” said David Spreckman, Verano Chief Marketing Officer. “Recognizing the opportunity to tap into a growing and underserved category, Easy Landings expands on the appeal for both cannabis beverages and macrodose edible products as a standalone beverage or drink enhancer, and we’re beyond excited to drive further momentum behind our award-winning portfolio with the debut of our first national beverage brand.”

More information about Easy Landings, including an assortment of recommended recipes to create delicious cannabis-inspired beverages, is available at DrinkEasyLandings.com. To place an online order for in-store pickup at Zen Leaf Dispensaries, visit ZenLeafDispensaries.com.

Media Assets (all available for use with credit “courtesy of Verano”):

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNO), one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano provides a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensary banners, and produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Savvy™, (the) Essence™, Swift Lifts™, HYPHEN™, Encore™, BITS™, Avexia™, Easy Landings™, MÜV™, CTPharma™, and Verano™. Verano’s active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 14 production facilities with over 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at Verano.com.

Media Contact:

Verano

Kendra Conroy

Communications Coordinator

Kendra.Conroy@Verano.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans, strategies, or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Generally, such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “future”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “projects,” “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. Forward-looking statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements herein, including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

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