Nurix Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Wes Burwell as Chief Human Resources Officer

BRISBANE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein degradation medicines for patients with cancer and inflammatory diseases, today announced that Wes Burwell has joined Nurix as its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Mr. Burwell will serve as a member of the company’s Executive Management Team and will lead Nurix's human resources organization as the company advances its late-stage clinical pipeline and prepares for commercialization while maintaining its leadership position in targeted protein degradation drug discovery research.

"Nurix is entering a new chapter as we evolve from a research and early clinical-stage company into a fully integrated biopharmaceutical organization," said Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Nurix. "Building the capabilities, leadership and culture needed to support that transformation is vital to the advancement of our pipeline. Wes has an outstanding record of scaling organizations through rapid growth, strengthening leadership teams and fostering a high-performing, mission-driven culture. His deep experience makes him an exceptional addition to our Executive Management Team as we prepare for our next phase of growth."

"Nurix has reached an exciting inflection point," said Mr. Burwell. "The company's scientific leadership, differentiated pipeline and strategic accomplishments have created an extraordinary opportunity to build an organization capable of delivering innovative medicines to patients around the world. I look forward to partnering with Arthur, the Executive Management Team and employees across the company to build the capabilities that will support Nurix's continued growth and long-term success."

Mr. Burwell brings more than 20 years of human resources leadership experience helping life science organizations build the talent, culture and organizational capabilities required to advance from research and clinical development through commercialization. Prior to joining Nurix, Mr. Burwell served as vice president of human resources at Bolt Biotherapeutics. Previously, he held senior human resources leadership roles at Global Blood Therapeutics, where he helped guide the company's rapid growth from early clinical development through the successful commercialization of its first therapy, leading talent acquisition, leadership development and employee engagement initiatives that supported the organization's evolution into a commercial-stage biotechnology company.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Burwell held leadership positions across both biotechnology and technology companies, he founded a successful human resources consulting and executive recruiting practice, and he served on the boards of several nonprofit organizations focused on healthcare and education.

Mr. Burwell earned an M.B.A. in International Business from the University of San Francisco and a bachelor’s degree in human resource management from Golden Gate University.

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines, a new frontier in drug discovery aimed at improving treatment options for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Nurix’s clinical-stage oncology pipeline includes bexobrutideg, a degrader of BTK being co-developed with Roche, and NX-1607, an inhibitor of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B (CBL-B), an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cells and NK cells. Nurix’s autoimmune disease pipeline includes bexobrutideg in collaboration with Roche and clinical-stage degraders of IRAK4 in collaboration with Gilead and STAT6 in collaboration with Sanofi. Nurix is also advancing multiple potentially first-in-class or best-in-class degraders and degrader antibody conjugates in its wholly owned preclinical pipeline and under collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sanofi S.A. and Pfizer Inc., within which Nurix retains certain options for co-development, co-commercialization and profit sharing in the United States for multiple drug candidates. Powered by an AI-integrated discovery engine capable of tackling virtually any protein class, and coupled with unparalleled ligase expertise, Nurix’s dedicated team has built a formidable advantage in translating the science of targeted protein degradation into clinical advancements. Nurix aims to establish degrader-based treatments at the forefront of patient care, writing medicine’s next chapter with a new script to outmatch disease. Nurix is headquartered in Brisbane, California. For additional information, visit www.nurixtx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Any statements contained herein that do not describe historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected contributions Mr. Burwell will bring to Nurix, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nurix’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended May 31, 2026, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any of these risks and uncertainties could materially and adversely affect Nurix’s business and results of operations, which could, in turn, have a significant and adverse impact on Nurix’s stock price. Nurix cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Nurix undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts:

Media and Investors

Kris Fortner

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

ir@nurixtx.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba212937-0245-45c4-b323-178e0f93179b.