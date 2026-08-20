NetraMark Corporate Update Highlights Record C$3.4 Million in Fiscal 2026 Contract Bookings, Up 645% from Previous Annual High

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetraMark Holdings Inc . (the "Company" or "NetraMark") (TSX: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: PF0), an artificial intelligence company transforming clinical trials with AI-powered precision analytics in the pharmaceutical industry, today provided an update on recent commercial, strategic and operational developments as the Company continues to advance adoption of its proprietary NetraAI platform across the pharmaceutical and clinical-research industries.

Over recent months, NetraMark has continued to build across both of its primary commercialization channels: direct engagements with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and strategic relationships with contract research organizations (“CROs”). The Company has added a new late-stage biopharmaceutical engagement, expanded its clinical-development leadership, continued building its scientific evidence base and, subsequent to the end of its third fiscal quarter, announced the first commercial project generated through its CRO channel.

“We are genuinely excited about the stage NetraMark has reached. Years of focused technology development, scientific validation and industry engagement are now translating into broader commercial adoption,” said George Achilleos, Chief Executive Officer of NetraMark. “Our dual path strategy working directly with pharmaceutical sponsors while embedding NetraAI within CRO relationships that can scale across multiple clinical programs is delivering clear results, and we are proud of the tangible progress we are seeing on both fronts.”

Recent developments

Late-stage biopharmaceutical engagement. NetraMark entered into a NetraAI clinical-trial analysis agreement with a late-stage biopharmaceutical company involving a clinical-development dataset, as announced on June 29, 2026. The engagement is intended to evaluate measures that may include dose response, efficacy, safety, tolerability, cognition, functional outcomes, discontinuation patterns and patient satisfaction, and to provide explainable analytical insights to support the client’s internal development decisions.

NetraMark entered into a NetraAI clinical-trial analysis agreement with a late-stage biopharmaceutical company involving a clinical-development dataset, as announced on June 29, 2026. The engagement is intended to evaluate measures that may include dose response, efficacy, safety, tolerability, cognition, functional outcomes, discontinuation patterns and patient satisfaction, and to provide explainable analytical insights to support the client’s internal development decisions. First commercial project through the CRO channel. As previously announced in July 2026, NetraMark entered into a contract to analyze a Phase 2 clinical-trial dataset through an established CRO partnership. The engagement represents the Company’s first commercial contract flowing through a CRO partner rather than directly from a biopharmaceutical sponsor.

As previously announced in July 2026, NetraMark entered into a contract to analyze a Phase 2 clinical-trial dataset through an established CRO partnership. The engagement represents the Company’s first commercial contract flowing through a CRO partner rather than directly from a biopharmaceutical sponsor. Continued advancement of NetraMark’s CRO strategy. The Company continues to work toward integrating NetraAI into broader clinical-development opportunities through its current CRO relationships. NetraMark believes the CRO channel has the potential to provide a scalable route for introducing NetraAI into qualifying clinical programs where the technology may provide value to trial sponsors.

The Company continues to work toward integrating NetraAI into broader clinical-development opportunities through its current CRO relationships. NetraMark believes the CRO channel has the potential to provide a scalable route for introducing NetraAI into qualifying clinical programs where the technology may provide value to trial sponsors. Expanded clinical-development leadership. In May, 2026 NetraMark appointed Dr. Panteli Theocharous as Fractional Chief Medical Officer to support clinical strategy and the translation of NetraAI-derived findings into practical clinical-development applications.

In May, 2026 NetraMark appointed Dr. Panteli Theocharous as Fractional Chief Medical Officer to support clinical strategy and the translation of NetraAI-derived findings into practical clinical-development applications. Continued scientific validation and industry visibility. The Company participated in the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology annual meeting in May, 2026 as part of its broader evidence-generation and scientific-communications strategy in precision psychiatry and explainable clinical-trial subgroup analysis.

The Company participated in the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology annual meeting in May, 2026 as part of its broader evidence-generation and scientific-communications strategy in precision psychiatry and explainable clinical-trial subgroup analysis. Continued strategic research activity. NetraMark continues to advance research initiatives across Central Nervous System (CNS), neurodegeneration and oncology, including research utilizing the ROME Phase II precision-oncology dataset and other clinically relevant datasets intended to further evaluate the application of NetraAI across diverse therapeutic settings.

These developments reflect NetraMark’s broader strategy of applying NetraAI to complex clinical-trial datasets to identify explainable Model-Derived Subgroups (“MDS”) and combinations of variables associated with differential outcomes between treatment arms.

NetraMark’s technology is designed particularly for the small, heterogeneous and high-dimensional datasets frequently encountered in clinical development, where conventional statistical or machine-learning approaches may have difficulty identifying clinically meaningful multivariate relationships.

Commercial and financial progress

NetraMark believes its fiscal 2026 accomplishments represent a meaningful step-change in the scale of its commercial business, reflected in both the value of new contracts being signed and the growth in recognized revenue.

NetraMark entered fiscal 2026 with approximately C$322,000 in booked contract value carried forward from prior fiscal periods. During fiscal 2026, the Company has added approximately C$3.415 million in new contracts, bringing the aggregate booked contract value available for execution during fiscal 2026 and future fiscal periods to approximately C$3.737 million.

The approximately C$3.42 million in new contracts booked during fiscal 2026 represents an increase of approximately 645% over the Company’s previous annual high of approximately C$458,000 in booked contracts, demonstrating a substantial increase in the scale of commercial business secured by NetraMark compared with any prior fiscal year.

As contracted projects move into execution, portions of booked contract value are recognized as revenue. As previously reported in the Company’s third-quarter financial results, NetraMark recognized C$559,564 in revenue during the first nine months of fiscal 2026, compared with C$386,085 during the first nine months of fiscal 2025, representing year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 45%. Approximately C$3.18 million of the aggregate booked contract value remained unrecognized and relates to contracted work to be performed in future periods, subject to project execution, contractual terms and applicable accounting requirements.

See Booked contract value below*

Management believes the combination of significantly higher new contract activity, a growing contracted project base and increasing recognized revenue demonstrates an important evolution in NetraMark’s commercial profile as adoption of NetraAI expands across pharmaceutical sponsors and CRO relationships.

“We believe these results demonstrate a meaningful change in the scale of NetraMark’s commercial business,” continued George Achilleos, Chief Executive Officer of NetraMark. “We have secured substantially more contracted work than in prior years while converting projects into recognized revenue. We believe this is an important indication that our pharmaceutical and CRO relationships are translating into tangible commercial growth.”

CRO channel begins commercial activation

A key component of NetraMark’s commercialization strategy is the development of relationships with CROs that manage multiple clinical-development programs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology sponsors.

In July 2026, NetraMark announced its first commercial contract generated through a CRO partner, involving the analysis of a Phase 2 clinical-trial dataset.

Under the engagement, NetraMark will apply NetraAI to evaluate available clinical-trial data with the objective of identifying explainable MDS and treatment-response patterns that may not be apparent through conventional analytical approaches. The resulting analysis is intended to generate clinically interpretable insights that may support patient stratification, future trial design and drug-development planning.

“The first commercial project generated through our CRO channel is important to us because it represents the transition of that strategy from relationship development and onboarding into an actual sponsor project,” said Achilleos. “The strategic value of the CRO model is that, over time, it has the potential to position NetraAI alongside clinical-development programs at the point where trial design, data analysis and sponsor decision-making intersect.”

Update on contracted project pipeline

NetraMark has previously discussed expectations for growth in its commercial pipeline and booked customer contracts, based in large part on anticipated projects originating through its CRO relationships.

While activation of opportunities through the Company’s CRO channel has taken longer than originally anticipated due to onboarding, qualification and implementation processes, NetraMark has recently begun to see increased commercial activity through the channel. Over the past approximately 45 days, the Company has experienced a marked increase in the number of CRO-led bids and proposals in which NetraAI is being included. Management views this increased level of bid activity as an encouraging indication that the CRO channel is moving beyond onboarding and into broader commercial engagement.

Advancing NetraAI’s scientific and clinical validation

In parallel with its commercial development, NetraMark continues to expand the scientific and clinical evidence supporting NetraAI across multiple therapeutic areas.

The Company’s research strategy is focused on demonstrating the ability of NetraAI to identify clinically explainable patient subpopulations from complex clinical-trial datasets and translate those findings into testable hypotheses relevant to pharmaceutical development.

NetraMark continues to advance research across psychiatry, neurodegeneration and oncology, including work involving precision psychiatry, patient enrichment, preferential treatment response and the analysis of complex molecular and clinical datasets.

The Company believes that continued scientific validation is an important component of its commercial strategy and seeks to provide pharmaceutical sponsors and clinical-development partners with a growing body of evidence regarding NetraAI’s methodology and potential applications.

NetraMark has also continued to advance its regulatory strategy following its previously announced non-binding Critical Path Innovation Meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding potential applications of NetraAI. The Company continues to evaluate opportunities with pharmaceutical sponsors to pursue participation in the FDA’s Model-Informed Drug Development (MIDD) Paired Meeting Program, which provides selected drug developers an opportunity to engage directly with FDA regarding the application of model-informed approaches within a specific drug-development program. The prior Critical Path Innovation Meeting did not constitute FDA endorsement, qualification or approval of NetraAI or any Company product or service.

Full financial results and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2026 are available under NetraMark’s profile on SEDAR+.

*Booked contract value is distinct from revenue recognized under IFRS. Booked contract value means the total potential revenue associated with contracts signed by the Company where services have not yet been completed and revenue has not yet been recognized under IFRS. Revenue from contracted projects is only recognized as and if services are performed, and the timing and amount ultimately recognized may vary from potential contracted terms based on project commencement, sponsor timelines, contractual milestone satisfaction and applicable accounting requirements. Management believes booked contract value is useful as it provides visibility into potential future revenue from signed contracts upon completion of the services. However there can be no assurance that all of the booked contract value will be recognized as revenue in the near term or at all. These terms do not have a standardized meaning, and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. These terms should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for IFRS measures.

For more information on NetraMark and NetraAI, visit www.netramark.com .

About NetraAI

NetraAI is engineered to include focus mechanisms that separate small datasets into explainable and unexplainable subsets. Unexplainable subsets are collections of patients that can lead to suboptimal overfit models and inaccurate insights due to poor correlations with the variables involved. NetraAI uses explainable subsets to derive insights and hypotheses (including factors that influence treatment and placebo responses and adverse events), potentially increasing the likelihood of a clinical trial's success. Many other AI methods lack these focus mechanisms and assign every patient to a class, often leading to "overfitting," which drowns out critical information that could have been used to improve a trial's chance of success.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions that are targeted at the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The Company's product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets often prevalent in clinical trials, and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as help to classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company's publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding commercial adoption of NetraAI, the potential for CRO relationships to scale across multiple clinical programs, the possible measures to evaluate under the late-stage biopharmaceutical engagement and potential to provide explainable analytical insights to support client decision making, the application of NetraAI to complex clinical trial datasets to identify MDS and combinations of variables associated with differential outcomes and for small, heterogenous and high-dimensional datasets, the potential for contracted values to convert to recognized revenue, the evolution of NetraMark’s commercial profile and expansion of NetraAI adoption, the potential to generate clinically interpretable insights to support patient stratification, future trial design and drug development planning, the possible expansion of scientific and clinical evidence to support NetraAI across multiple therapeutic areas and advancement of its regulatory strategy which are based upon NetraMark's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind risks such as the risk that revenue from contracted projects will not be recognized in the near term or at all, and the timing and amount ultimately recognized may vary from potential contracted terms based on project commencement, sponsor timelines, potential early termination by the contracting party, contractual milestone satisfaction and applicable accounting requirements, the demand for NetraAI generally and through CRO pipelines, the continued market adoption of AI-driven clinical trial methodologies and potential material adverse changes in market or regulatory conditions along with the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com including our Annual Information Form for the year ended September 30, 2025. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information. The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Swapan Kakumanu - CFO | swapan@netramark.com | 403-681-2549

Adam Peeler – Investor Relations | adam.peeler@loderockadvisors.com | 416-427-1235

Media Contact:

netramark@ampublicrelations.com