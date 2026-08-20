Muon Space Closes $250 Million Series C to Scale Space Infrastructure

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muon Space , the Mission Foundry for high-performance satellite constellations, today announced the close of a $250 million Series C financing in a heavily oversubscribed round. The round was led by Eclipse Capital, with participation from Galvanize, Google, Salesforce Ventures, Wellington Management, I Squared Capital, and Woven Capital. Existing investors Radical Ventures, Congruent Ventures, Costanoa Ventures, Activate Capital, ACME Capital, ArcTern Ventures, and Overlap Holdings also participated in the round.

The new capital brings Muon's total equity funding to more than $386 million and will accelerate production of large-scale constellations, expand the company’s dual-use spacecraft platforms, and support growing demand from commercial, government, and international sovereign customers. The company is also investing in differentiated mission capabilities, including advanced payloads, on-orbit AI compute, and real-time, ultra-high bandwidth satellite connectivity in partnership with SpaceX Starlink.

“Space infrastructure needs to scale the way cloud infrastructure did. We've built the Mission Foundry to help customers deploy complete constellation systems in months instead of years,” said Jonny Dyer, CEO of Muon Space. “As more industries rely on space-based intelligence, communications, and compute, this investment allows us to accelerate the next generation of space infrastructure.”

“Muon is redefining how space infrastructure is built,” said Lior Susan, Founder and CEO of Eclipse. “By integrating mission design, manufacturing, launch, and operations into a single platform, the team has turned what was once a bespoke, years-long process into a repeatable model built to scale. With multiple successful constellations already in orbit and demand accelerating across commercial, government, and international sovereign customers, Muon is positioned to become the foundational platform for the next generation of space-based capabilities.”

A Year of Execution Behind the Raise

The Series C follows the most productive stretch in Muon’s history. Seven satellites launched in the first half of 2026 brought Muon’s total to 11 satellites deployed across six launches, with a 100% mission success record. The company is also bringing two customer constellations into operation this year: Vindlér® 2.0 for SNC, delivering RF data and analytics, and FireSat, the global wildfire-monitoring constellation developed with Earth Fire Alliance and Google.org that was named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2025.

Muon recently opened its advanced manufacturing facility in San Jose, designed to produce up to 500 satellites annually by 2027, a tenfold expansion over its previous capacity.

The company now has over 50 satellites in development for customers, including 13 satellites already manifested for launch over the next year.

The Mission Foundry Model

Traditional space companies supply spacecraft or individual components. Muon's Mission Foundry delivers complete, mission-ready constellations by integrating mission design, spacecraft, payloads, software, operations, and data into a single platform, enabling customers to deploy advanced space capabilities in months instead of years.

With the Series C complete, Muon is focused on expanding production, accelerating new spacecraft platforms, investing in mission-enabling technologies and payload capabilities, and scaling the Mission Foundry to meet growing demand across commercial, national security, and international sovereign markets.

About Muon Space