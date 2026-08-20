Food Basics Invites Ontarians to Nominate Home Cooks to Be Featured in New More Flavours of Home Cookbook Series

Toronto, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Basics is launching More Flavours of Home, a community-sourced cookbook and content series celebrating the recipes, traditions and stories that bring Ontarians together around the table. The series will spotlight the home cooks behind these traditions, recognizing the individuals whose food brings people together. Starting today, Ontarians are invited to nominate the home cooks that hold a special meaning in their families to be recognized in one of the upcoming cookbooks celebrating Diwali, Lunar New Year and Ramadan.

For many Ontarians, food is a meaningful connection to family, heritage and community. While Food Basics has long helped customers find the ingredients that bring their favourite traditions to life, More Flavours of Home goes one step further by honouring those who bring these dishes to their tables.

“At Food Basics, we know the most meaningful food stories come from real people, like families and friends who cook, share and pass recipes down through generations,” said Hardeep Kharaud, SVP of Food Basics. “More Flavours of Home is our way of giving a voice to those traditions and memories during the times our customers need them the most.”

Food Basics is inviting Ontarians to help curate the More Flavours of Home cookbooks. Whether it's the family cook everyone counts on during the holidays or a neighbour whose kitchen door is always open, every Ontarian knows someone worth nominating. Nominations are welcome for any of the three cookbooks celebrating Diwali, Lunar New Year and Ramadan. Those selected will have the opportunity to share the dishes they’re known for, and what makes them special, through upcoming cookbook editions and related program content.

Nominate yourself, or someone whose cooking tastes like home. To submit a nomination, visit www.foodbasics.ca/en/contest-more-flavours-of-home . Nominations are open from now until September 7, 2026, and it will take less than three minutes to complete.

About Food Basics

Since 1995, Food Basics has been helping customers save money on their grocery needs by providing Always More for Less. Food Basics operates on three guiding principles: Always Fresh, Always in Stock and Always at Great Prices. Food Basics is the discount banner of Metro Ontario Inc. and currently operates 156 stores across Ontario.