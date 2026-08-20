Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

 | Source: Totalkredit A/S Totalkredit A/S

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Refinancing of floating rate loans

The Nykredit Group has completed auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2026.

The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

 Cibor-loanCibor-loanCibor-loanCibor-loan
ISINDK000955426-3DK000955388-5DK000955396-8DK000955418-0
Reference rateCibor3MCibor3MCibor3MCibor3M
Cover poolG (RO)H (SDO)H (SDO)H (SDO)
Series32G32H32H32H
CallableNoNoNoNo
Interest rate capNoNoNoNo
Auction results    
Total allotmentDKK 4,900 mio.DKK 10,100 mio.DKK 9,000 mio.DKK 9,100 mio.
Total bids DKK 16,830 mio.DKK 18,625 mio.DKK 28,830 mio.DKK 19,105 mio.
Interest rate spread0.00%-0.01%-0.01%0.00%
Price100.20100.20100.20100.20
Other information    
Maturity01/04/202901/10/202901/10/202901/10/2029

Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 4455 2272.

Attachment


Attachments

Refinancing of floating rate loans DKK (1)
GlobeNewswire

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