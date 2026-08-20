Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen and the Press



Refinancing of floating rate loans

The Nykredit Group has completed auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2026.



The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

Cibor-loan Cibor-loan Cibor-loan Cibor-loan ISIN DK000955426-3 DK000955388-5 DK000955396-8 DK000955418-0 Reference rate Cibor3M Cibor3M Cibor3M Cibor3M Cover pool G (RO) H (SDO) H (SDO) H (SDO) Series 32G 32H 32H 32H Callable No No No No Interest rate cap No No No No Auction results Total allotment DKK 4,900 mio. DKK 10,100 mio. DKK 9,000 mio. DKK 9,100 mio. Total bids DKK 16,830 mio. DKK 18,625 mio. DKK 28,830 mio. DKK 19,105 mio. Interest rate spread 0.00% -0.01% -0.01% 0.00% Price 100.20 100.20 100.20 100.20 Other information Maturity 01/04/2029 01/10/2029 01/10/2029 01/10/2029

Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 4455 2272.

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