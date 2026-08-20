Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen and the Press
Refinancing of floating rate loans
The Nykredit Group has completed auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2026.
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.
|Cibor-loan
|Cibor-loan
|Cibor-loan
|Cibor-loan
|ISIN
|DK000955426-3
|DK000955388-5
|DK000955396-8
|DK000955418-0
|Reference rate
|Cibor3M
|Cibor3M
|Cibor3M
|Cibor3M
|Cover pool
|G (RO)
|H (SDO)
|H (SDO)
|H (SDO)
|Series
|32G
|32H
|32H
|32H
|Callable
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Interest rate cap
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Auction results
|Total allotment
|DKK 4,900 mio.
|DKK 10,100 mio.
|DKK 9,000 mio.
|DKK 9,100 mio.
|Total bids
|DKK 16,830 mio.
|DKK 18,625 mio.
|DKK 28,830 mio.
|DKK 19,105 mio.
|Interest rate spread
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|Price
|100.20
|100.20
|100.20
|100.20
|Other information
|Maturity
|01/04/2029
|01/10/2029
|01/10/2029
|01/10/2029
Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 4455 2272.
Attachment