Lands' End Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Conference Call

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, September 3, 2026, to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2026 financial results.

A news release will be issued before the call and also be available on the Company’s investor relations website. Listeners may access a live broadcast of the conference call on the Company’s investor relations website: https://investors.landsend.com/ in the Events and Presentations section. An online archive of the broadcast will be available at approximately noon on September 3, 2026.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading digital retailer of solution-based apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products and uniforms. Lands’ End offers products online at www.landsend.com, through third-party distribution channels and Company Operated stores. Lands’ End also offers products to businesses and schools, for their employees and students, through the Outfitters distribution channel. Lands’ End is a classic American lifestyle brand that creates solutions for life’s every journey.

CONTACTS:

Lands’ End, Inc.

Bernard McCracken

Chief Financial Officer

(608) 935-4100

Investor Relations:

ICR, Inc.

Tom Filandro

(646) 277-1235

Tom.Filandro@icrinc.com