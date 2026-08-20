Autozi in Discussions with Multiple Investors for Approximately US$55 Million Follow-On Financing After Completing US$30 Million Investment to Accelerate Core Business Expansion

Additional capital would support automotive supply-chain integration, cross-border platform development, digital and intelligent technologies, lifecycle automotive services and working capital

BEIJING, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (Nasdaq: AZI) (the “Company” or “Autozi”), a technology-driven provider of lifecycle automotive services, today announced that, following its receipt of an aggregate US$30 million investment from multiple investors, the Company is continuing active discussions with multiple prospective investors regarding additional capital support and intends to further expand the scale and diversity of its financing program.

Building on the US$30 million investment, Autozi intends to continue evaluating additional financing opportunities that may broaden its capital resources and provide greater flexibility to execute multiple growth initiatives in parallel. The Company expects to consider institutional capital, strategic investment and other financing structures that are aligned with its long-term development strategy and the interests of its shareholders.

Any additional financing, if completed, is expected to complement the recently received investment and support the Company’s current preparations to expand automotive supply-chain integration, accelerate construction of its cross-border automotive supply-chain platform, increase investment in digital and intelligent technologies, broaden lifecycle automotive services, and strengthen working capital and operating capacity. Autozi believes that combining a stronger capital base with clearly defined business priorities can improve execution and create a more durable foundation for scalable and sustainable growth.

Building on the US$30 Million Investment

Autozi views the US$30 million investment as an important foundation for a broader capital strategy. Following receipt of that investment, the Company has continued engaging with institutional investors, strategic investors and other qualified capital providers that may contribute additional financial resources, industry expertise, commercial networks or other strategic value.

In evaluating potential follow-on financing opportunities, Autozi intends to focus on structures and terms that are consistent with its long-term development strategy. The Company expects to consider financing scale, cost of capital, execution certainty, strategic alignment, financial flexibility and long-term shareholder value. Autozi’s objective is not only to increase available capital, but also to establish a diversified financing framework that can support sustained business expansion and enable the Company to respond more effectively to future market opportunities.

The Company believes that the combination of the recently received US$30 million investment and potential additional financing may allow it to accelerate selected projects, pursue strategic opportunities with greater flexibility, and strengthen the operating systems required to serve a broader customer base and execute more complex domestic and cross-border transactions.

Business Expansion Priorities

Autozi is preparing to advance a multi-pillar business expansion plan rather than relying on a single growth driver. The Company’s principal areas of focus include automotive and auto-parts supply-chain integration, targeted strategic transactions and partnerships, cross-border platform development, digital and intelligent technology enhancement, and expansion of lifecycle automotive services.

Supply-Chain Integration and Targeted Strategic Opportunities

Autozi plans to further strengthen its position across the automotive and auto-parts supply chain by integrating high-quality suppliers, product resources, distribution capabilities and service networks. The Company intends to evaluate targeted mergers and acquisitions, strategic investments and commercial partnerships that may improve procurement capabilities, product availability, regional coverage, fulfillment efficiency and customer service.

The Company plans to prioritize opportunities that complement its existing business and help connect manufacturers, distributors, service providers and end customers through a more coordinated operating network. By reducing fragmentation and improving cooperation among industry participants, Autozi aims to lower transaction friction, improve delivery reliability and support larger and more diversified customer requirements.

Cross-Border Automotive Supply-Chain Platform

Autozi is preparing to accelerate development of its cross-border automotive supply-chain platform. The platform is intended to support international procurement, supplier onboarding and verification, product and order management, logistics coordination, settlement support, after-sales services and other functions required for reliable cross-border transactions involving vehicles, auto parts and related products.

The Company intends to expand relationships with overseas customers, suppliers, logistics providers and other commercial partners. Autozi believes that a stronger cross-border operating platform can improve its ability to connect Chinese automotive supply resources with international demand, while supporting the Company’s longer-term global expansion strategy.

Digital and Intelligent Platform Development

Autozi plans to continue upgrading its online supply-chain cloud platform, SaaS capabilities, data analytics tools and intelligent operational systems. The Company is preparing to increase investment in technology that can improve demand analysis, supplier and product matching, inventory visibility, transaction management, pricing support, customer service and operational decision-making.

Autozi also intends to explore practical applications of artificial intelligence and automation across appropriate business processes. Potential applications include automated information processing, intelligent matching, operational monitoring, customer-response support and data-assisted decision-making. The Company’s objective is to use technology to reduce repetitive manual work, improve responsiveness and create a more efficient service experience for customers and business partners.

Expansion of Lifecycle Automotive Services

Autozi is also preparing to broaden its lifecycle automotive service capabilities through online and offline channels. The Company’s existing service scope includes vehicle-related services, auto parts and accessories, automotive insurance-related services, maintenance support and other value-added solutions.

The Company plans to strengthen product sourcing, service delivery, merchant and customer coverage, operational support and market development. By integrating these capabilities with its digital platform and supply-chain network, Autozi aims to offer customers a more comprehensive, efficient and consistent service experience throughout the vehicle lifecycle.

Expected Strategic Benefits

Broaden Autozi’s financing capacity and diversify its sources of capital;

Provide greater financial flexibility to advance multiple business initiatives in parallel;

Support targeted supply-chain integration, strategic investments, acquisitions and commercial partnerships;

Accelerate construction and commercialization of the cross-border automotive supply-chain platform;

Increase investment in digital platforms, SaaS capabilities, data analytics, artificial intelligence and automation;

Expand product categories, service capacity, supplier coverage and customer reach;

Improve transaction execution, logistics coordination and operating efficiency; and

Create a stronger foundation for sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

Management Commentary

Mr. Houqi Zhang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Autozi, commented: “Following receipt of the US$30 million investment, we have continued to engage with multiple prospective investors regarding further capital support. We intend to continue expanding the scale and diversity of our financing resources while maintaining a disciplined focus on strategic fit, execution quality and long-term shareholder value.”

Mr. Zhang continued: “Our business priorities are clear. We are preparing to integrate additional automotive supply-chain resources, evaluate targeted strategic opportunities, accelerate development of our cross-border platform, advance digital and intelligent technologies, and expand lifecycle automotive services. Our objective is to translate the existing investment and any future capital support into stronger operating capabilities, broader market access and sustainable value for our shareholders, customers and partners.”

Additional Financing Discussions and Next Steps

The discussions with prospective investors are ongoing and remain at various stages. As of the date of this announcement, the Company has not finalized the aggregate amount, structure, pricing, timing or other material terms of any potential additional financing described herein, and there can be no assurance that the discussions will result in definitive agreements or completed transactions.

Any potential financing may be subject to due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, approval by the Company’s board of directors, applicable shareholder or regulatory approvals, Nasdaq requirements, market conditions and other customary conditions. Autozi intends to provide further updates if and when a material development occurs and disclosure is required or appropriate under applicable securities laws and Nasdaq rules.

About Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. is a technology-driven provider of lifecycle automotive services. Through its online and offline platforms, the Company provides automotive products and services, including vehicle-related services, auto parts and accessories, automotive insurance-related services, maintenance support and other value-added solutions. Leveraging its online supply-chain cloud platform, SaaS capabilities and industry service network, Autozi seeks to improve collaboration and operating efficiency across the automotive value chain.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s use of the US$30 million investment; discussions with prospective investors; the potential expansion, scale, structure and timing of additional financing; the Company’s financing strategy and capital resources; potential acquisitions, strategic investments and partnerships; development of the cross-border automotive supply-chain platform; expansion of lifecycle automotive services; digital, SaaS, data analytics, artificial intelligence and automation initiatives; operating capacity; market opportunities; and future growth and shareholder value.

Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company’s future performance or financial condition and are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, plans, beliefs and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements generally may be identified by words or expressions such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “aim,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “continue” and similar expressions or the negative of these terms, although the absence of such words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results, including the possibility that investor discussions do not result in definitive agreements or completed financing; changes in financing terms, capital markets or broader market conditions; potential dilution; regulatory and Nasdaq requirements; supply-chain and logistics risks; the availability and suitability of acquisition or partnership opportunities; technology development and implementation risks; the Company’s ability to allocate capital effectively and execute its business strategy; and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events, circumstances or changes in expectations, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.

Mr. Jiabing Song

Email: boardoffice@autozi.com

SOURCE Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.