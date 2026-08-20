PharmaCorp Rx Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second quarter 2026 revenue up 75.8% compared to the second quarter of 2025

Second quarter 2026 gross profit increased 78.2% compared to the second quarter of 2025

Second quarter same-store sales were up 3.8%, and same-store prescription sales were up 5.2%, both compared to the second quarter of 2025





SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHARMACORP RX INC. (“PharmaCorp” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: PCRX) a Canadian pharmacy services and consolidation platform, today reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

“Our second quarter reflected continued organic growth, disciplined integration, and active execution of acquisitions,” said Alan Simpson, Executive Chair of PharmaCorp. “With the closing of nine pharmacy acquisitions in July, together with the completion of the pharmacy acquisition in Western Canada on August 17, we are building momentum in our strategy to acquire, integrate and operate high-quality community pharmacies across Canada.”

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Second quarter 2026 revenue of $7.7 million compared to $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 75.8%.

Second quarter 2026 gross profit of $3.1 million compared to $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2025 with margins of 40.3% and 39.8% respectively.

Second quarter 2026 Adjusted EBITDA (Pre-IFRS 16, 4-Wall basis), a Non-IFRS Financial Measure, of $1.7 million compared to $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 148.7%.

Revenues, gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA, which is a Non-IFRS Financial Measure, were higher year-over-year due to increases in prescription volumes and front-of-store sales, and owning more pharmacies (six as at June 30, 2026) in the second quarter of 2026 versus the prior-year period (three as at June 30, 2025).

Same-store sales, a Supplementary Financial Measure, increased 3.8% year-over-year compared to the second quarter of 2025, reflecting continued organic growth across PharmaCorp’s pharmacy network.

Same-store prescription sales, a Supplementary Financial Measure, increase of 5.2% year-over-year compared to the second quarter of 2025, demonstrating sustained patient engagement and activity across the network.

Second quarter 2026 net income of $0.12 million compared to a net loss of $0.39 million in the second quarter of 2025. Net income improved year-over-year for the quarterly period due to increases in gross profit and other income.

As of June 30, 2026, the Corporation had cash of $24.0 million compared to $25.9 million at December 31, 2025.





Operational Highlights

During the quarter, completed the acquisition of prescription files, patient records and related operational data from a pharmacy located in the same community as one of PharmaCorp’s existing PharmaChoice Canada-bannered pharmacies in Western Canada.

Subsequent to quarter end, on July 3, 2026, completed the acquisition of eight PharmaChoice Canada-bannered pharmacies located in Eastern Canada, increasing PharmaCorp’s store count to 14 pharmacies.

Subsequent to quarter end, on July 14, 2026, completed a bought deal public offering for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$11.5 million.

Subsequent to quarter end, on July 31, 2026, completed the acquisition of a PharmaChoice Canada-bannered pharmacy located in Ontario, increasing PharmaCorp’s store count to 15 pharmacies.

Subsequent to quarter end, on August 17, 2026, completed the acquisition of a PharmaChoice Canada-bannered pharmacy located in Western Canada, increasing PharmaCorp’s store count to 16 pharmacies.





For comprehensive disclosure of PharmaCorp’s financial performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, and its financial position as at such date, please see PharmaCorp’s Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and related Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Supplementary Financial Measures

This news release also makes reference to “same-store sales”, and “same-store prescription sales” which are Supplementary Financial Measures. “Same-store sales” is defined as sales from pharmacy locations owned and operated by PharmaCorp as at the current reporting period end and historical sales information from the pharmacies operating systems. “Same-store prescription sales” is defined as sales derived from products requiring a prescription from a medical professional at pharmacy locations owned and operated by PharmaCorp as at the current reporting period end and historical sales information from the pharmacies operating systems. Both metrics are used to provide investors with a supplemental measure of the Corporation’s operating performance and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.

Management uses Supplementary Financial Measures such as same-store sales and same-store prescription sales in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. Management also believes that Supplementary Financial Measures are meaningful to investors because they enable investors to better understand the level of growth of our business. The Corporation cautions readers that same-store sales and same-store prescription sales used in this news release may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Management uses both IFRS and Non-IFRS Financial Measures to assess the financial and operating performance of PharmaCorp’s operations. Non-IFRS Financial Measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS, are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and the Corporation’s definitions of Non-IFRS Financial Measures likely differ from that of other companies. Non-IFRS Financial Measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These Non-IFRS Financial Measures are provided as supplemental information to assist readers in understanding the Corporation’s financial results and should not be relied upon as an alternative to IFRS financial measures.

The Non-IFRS Financial Measure referenced in this news release is defined as follows: Adjusted EBITDA (Pre-IFRS 16, 4-Wall basis) is a Non-IFRS Financial Measure used by management to assess store-level operating performance. It is calculated from 100% store-level net income and adjusted for store-level depreciation and amortization, interest on long-term debt, lease interest, other adjustments, and actual cash lease payments. This measure excludes corporate expenses and other costs not directly attributable to store operations. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the operating performance of individual pharmacy locations independent of corporate overhead, financing decisions and IFRS 16 lease accounting impacts.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be viewed as an alternative to, in isolation from, or superior to Net income (its most directly comparable IFRS financial measure), or other measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA should not be interpreted as an indicator of cash generated from operating activities and is not indicative of cash available to fund operating expenditures, or for the payment of cash distributions. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful Non-IFRS Financial Measure because it provides an indication of the results generated by the Corporation’s principal business and operating activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, how assets are depreciated and amortized, or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions, and before certain non-cash and non-recurring items. Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance and to prepare annual operating budgets.

The following table provides a quantitative reconciliation of Net income, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:

Adjusted EBITDA (Pre-IFRS 16, 4-Wall basis)

Three months

ended June 30, 2026 Six months

ended June 30, 2026 Three months

ended June 30, 2025 Six months

ended June 30, 2025 Net Income $ 121,192 $ 241,813 $ (385,726 ) $ (131,426 ) Add: Depreciation 333,729 686,077 188,639 376,098 Interest on long term debt 4,255 8,722 5,352 10,917 Accretion expense 14,996 30,606 7,892 16,034 One time severance amount 238,000 238,000 - - Income tax (recovery) expense (32,760 ) (41,238 ) 157,957 265,687 Corporate expenses not included 1,079,726 1,546,351 740,093 903,238 Less: Actual lease payments 48,027 102,779 26,253 52,506 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,711,111 $ 2,607,552 $ 687,955 $ 1,388,042





About PharmaCorp Rx Inc.

PharmaCorp is a Canadian pharmacy acquisition and ownership platform focused on empowering pharmacists as equity partners and supporting succession for retiring pharmacy owners. Through a combination of capital, strategic support, and operational expertise, PharmaCorp is building a national network of community pharmacies under the PharmaChoice Canada banner. PharmaCorp currently operates 16 PharmaChoice Canada-bannered pharmacies and will continue to acquire both PharmaChoice Canada-bannered and independent pharmacies across Canada, rebranding non-bannered locations under the PharmaChoice Canada platform in accordance with its strategic alliance with PharmaChoice Canada. PharmaCorp shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PCRX.

PharmaCorp actively welcomes discussions with pharmacy owners considering succession or sale. For more information about our acquisition program and process, please visit www.PharmaCorpRx.ca or contact our team confidentially. We are committed to seamless transitions that protect your legacy and serve your community.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

adam.peeler@pharmacorprx.ca

Tel: (416) 427.1235

Alan Simpson, Executive Chair

Tel: (306) 536-3771



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains “forward-looking information” regarding the Corporation within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to: the Corporation building momentum in its strategy to acquire, integrate and operate high-quality community pharmacies across Canada; the Corporation’s focus on empowering pharmacists as equity partners and supporting succession for retiring pharmacy owners; the Corporation’s strategy of building a national network of community pharmacies under the PharmaChoice Canada banner through a combination of capital, strategic support, and operational expertise; the Corporation’s intention to continue to acquire both PharmaChoice Canada-bannered and independent pharmacies across Canada, rebranding non-bannered locations under the PharmaChoice Canada platform in accordance with its strategic alliance with PharmaChoice Canada. This forward-looking information reflects current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the management of the Corporation and on assumptions the Corporation believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the ongoing interest from independent pharmacy owners considering succession options; the volume of acquisition opportunities presented to the Corporation being equal to or greater than historical volumes; and the continued supply of pharmacies for purchase by the Corporation at prices satisfactory to the Corporation and the ability of the Corporation to acquire such pharmacies. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delays or failures to receive board of directors, third party or regulatory approvals; competition; changes in legislation, including pharmacy regulation, affecting the Corporation; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; conclusions of economic evaluations and appraisals; and a lack of qualified, skilled labour or the loss of key individuals. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Corporation’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which it is based will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Corporation as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, the Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.