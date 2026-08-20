Knight Therapeutics Announces Launch of WYNZORA® in Canada

MONTREAL, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. ("Knight") (TSX: GUD), a pan-American (ex-US) pharmaceutical company, announced today the launch of WYNZORA®, a uniform white aqueous cream containing 0.05 mg/g of calcipotriol (CAL) and 0.5 mg/g of betamethasone dipropionate (BDP), in Canada. WYNZORA® is indicated for the topical treatment of psoriasis vulgaris in adults and adolescents aged 12 and older.1

“The launch of WYNZORA® in Canada reflects our commitment to continuing to grow our Canadian platform and bring innovative treatment options to patients. WYNZORA®'s unique aqueous cream formulation, enabled by PAD Technology™, offers patients and healthcare providers a clinically proven option that combines efficacy with ease of use, an important consideration for a chronic condition that requires long-term management." said Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer, Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight obtained the Canadian rights to WYNZORA® through its June 2025 acquisition of the assets of Paladin Pharma Inc. (“Paladin”). Paladin had entered into a license agreement with MC2 Therapeutics Ltd. (“MC2”) to commercialize WYNZORA® in Canada in November 2024. MC2 is a private pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark and in Guildford, United Kingdom. Knight announced Health Canada approval of WYNZORA® in December 2025.

About WYNZORA®

WYNZORA® is a cream-based fixed dose combination of CAL and BDP for topical treatment of psoriasis vulgaris developed by MC2. WYNZORA® has a broad mode of action by targeting keratinocyte proliferation and differentiation and inhibiting expression of pro-inflammatory hallmark cytokines such as IL-23, IL-17A/F and TNF-α. In WYNZORA®, the combination of CAL and BDP has greater anti-inflammatory and anti-proliferative effects than either component alone. WYNZORA® is uniquely enabled by MC2’s formulation and drug delivery system PAD TechnologyTM, allowing an effective convenient-to-use aqueous cream formulation. WYNZORA® Cream was first approved in the United States by the FDA in July 2020, followed by approvals in Europe in 2021, Australia in November 2024, and Canada in December 2025.

WYNZORA® is a registered trademark of MC2. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a chronic, immune-mediated inflammatory disease of the skin.2 It is often characterized by the presence of erythematous plaques, usually covered with silver, flaking scales. These plaques may be itchy or painful; depending on their extent and location, they may also be physically debilitating or socially isolating.3,4 An estimated 1 million Canadians and 125 million people worldwide, are affected by psoriasis.4 Chronic plaque psoriasis (psoriasis vulgaris) is the most common type and accounts for 80% to 90% of cases.5 The severity of disease may vary among patients, ranging from mild to moderate to severe.5 The clinical course of psoriasis is unpredictable, with fluctuating severity over time.6

Common symptoms of psoriasis include itching, redness, flaking and scaling. Itch is considered one of the most bothersome symptoms, with patients reporting itch reduction the most important treatment goal.7 Yet, the disease burden of psoriasis extends far beyond the physical dermatological symptoms. Psoriasis is considered a systemic inflammatory disorder, similar to rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and systemic lupus erythematosus.8

About MC2 trials

The Health Canada approval was based on the results of two randomized, investigator-blind, vehicle-controlled 8-week phase 3 trials (MC2-01-C2 and MC2-01-C7) in adults, with CAL/BDP gel/suspension included as an active comparator.9,10 The trials were designed to show superiority of WYNZORA® to vehicle and non-inferiority to CAL/BDP (50 mcg/g CAL and 0.5 mg/g BDP) gel/suspension.9,10

Results from both trials demonstrated that WYNZORA® had superior efficacy compared to vehicle (p < 0.0001) for all confirmatory efficacy endpoints, including Physician Global Assessment (PGA) treatment success and mean percentage change from baseline in modified Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (mPASI) at Week 8 In addition, WYNZORA® was non-inferior to CAL/BDP gel/suspension at Week 8 for both PGA treatment success and mPASI.1,9,10

The most frequently reported adverse reactions were application site reactions including irritation, pain, pruritus, eczema, exfoliation, telangiectasia and folliculitis, all occurring at a frequency below 1%.1

About MC2 Therapeutics

MC2 Therapeutics is a private dermatology innovation company developing science-based topical solutions, from prescription therapies to advanced dermo-cosmetics, leveraging its proprietary PAD Technology® platform. Wynzora® Cream, MC2’s first PAD Technology®-based commercial product, was launched in the United States in 2020 and is now approved in multiple regions, including Europe, Australia and Canada, through partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies specializing in dermatology. MC2 Therapeutics is headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, with additional R&D and development operations in Guildford, United Kingdom.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight’s Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements for Knight

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed on www.sedarplus.ca. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

References:

Knight Therapeutics, Inc. Wynzora® (calcipotriol and betamethasone dipropionate cream) [product monograph]. Montreal, QC: Knight Therapeutics, Inc.; November 21, 2025. Parisi R, Symmons DP, Griffiths CE, Ashcroft DM; Identification and Management of Psoriasis and Associated ComorbidiTy (IMPACT) project team. Global epidemiology of psoriasis: a systematic review of incidence and prevalence. J Invest Dermatol. 2013;133(2):377-385. doi:10.1038/jid.2012.339 Papp, K., Gulliver, W., Lynde, C., Poulin, Y., Ashkenas, J., & Canadian Psoriasis Guidelines Committee (2011). Canadian guidelines for the management of plaque psoriasis: overview. Journal of cutaneous medicine and surgery, 15(4), 210–219. https://doi.org/10.2310/7750.2011.10066 Canadian Dermatology Association. Psoriasis. Accessed May 26, 2026. https://dermatology.ca/public-patients/diseases-conditions/skin-conditions/psoriasis/ Kim WB, Jerome D, Yeung J. Diagnosis and management of psoriasis. Can Fam Physician. 2017;63(4):278-285. Blackstone B, Patel R, Bewley A. Assessing and Improving Psychological Well-Being in Psoriasis: Considerations for the Clinician. Psoriasis (Auckl). 2022;12:25-33. Published 2022 Mar 25. doi:10.2147/PTT.S328447. Lebwohl M, Langley RG, Paul C, et al. Evolution of Patient Perceptions of Psoriatic Disease: Results from the Understanding Psoriatic Disease Leveraging Insights for Treatment (UPLIFT) Survey. Dermatol Ther (Heidelb). 2022;12(1):61-78. doi:10.1007/s13555-021-00635-4. Lebwohl M. Psoriasis. Ann Intern Med. 2018;168(7):ITC49-ITC64. doi:10.7326/AITC201804030. Pinter A, Reich A, Arenberger P, et al. Randomized Phase 3 trial demonstrating high efficacy, favourable safety and convenience of a novel calcipotriol and betamethasone dipropionate cream for the treatment of psoriasis. J Eur Acad Dermatol Venereol. 2023;37(11):2327-2335. doi:10.1111/jdv.19330 Stein Gold L, Green LJ, Dhawan S, Vestbjerg B, Praestegaard M, Selmer J. A Phase 3, Randomized Trial Demonstrating the Improved Efficacy and Patient Acceptability of Fixed Dose Calcipotriene and Betamethasone Dipropionate Cream. J Drugs Dermatol. 2021;20(4):420-425. doi:10.36849/JDD.2021.5653





CONTACT INFORMATION FOR KNIGHT:

Investor Contact: Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Samira Sakhia Arvind Utchanah President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer T: 514.484.4483 T: 514.484.4483 Email: IR@knighttx.com Email: IR@knighttx.com Website: www.knighttx.com Website: www.knighttx.com



