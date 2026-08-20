Cerenome Highlights Presentations at the 2026 SNO/ASCO CNS Metastases Conference Demonstrating Progress in Both Therapeutics and Diagnostics Business Lines

Pharmacokinetic and dosimetry findings of Reyobiq from RESPECT-LM single dose study shows broad CSF compartmental distribution and on target drug activity. Update on ongoing multidose leptomeningeal metastases trial shows strong safety signal

CNSide® cost-of-care analysis shows up to 47% reduction in monthly LM-related treatment costs

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerenome, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSY) (“Cerenome” or the “Company”) today highlights data from two scientific posters presented at the 2026 Society for Neuro-Oncology/American Society of Clinical Oncology (SNO/ASCO) CNS Metastases Conference, held August 13–15 in Boston. One presentation featured updated pharmacokinetic (PK), pharmacodynamic (PD), dosimetry, safety and activity data for REYOBIQ™ (rhenium-186 obisbemeda) in patients with leptomeningeal metastases (LM), including emerging safety data from the ongoing repeated-dosing program. The second was an update of a previously reported health economics analysis evaluating the impact of CNSide®-enabled earlier LM detection and therapeutic management.

“The data presented at SNO/ASCO underscore the rationale behind Cerenome’s integrated approach to leptomeningeal metastases – from earlier and more definitive detection and quantitative disease monitoring with CNSide, to targeted local therapy with REYOBIQ,” said Marc H. Hedrick, M.D., Cerenome President and Chief Executive Officer. “The REYOBIQ findings provide additional support for broad CSF distribution, limited systemic exposure in most patients, and the continued evaluation of repeat dosing. The CNSide analysis reinforces the potential economic value of earlier, information-rich disease management. Together, these data demonstrate the potential of connecting diagnostics, therapeutics and longitudinal data to improve the management of CNS cancers.”

As previously announced, both posters will be available on the Publications page of Cerenome’s website following the conclusion of the conference.

REYOBIQ ReSPECT-LM and ReSPECT-LMM Data

A poster titled, “ReSPECT-LM: Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Assessment of Rhenium Obisbemeda in Leptomeningeal Metastases with Emerging Data from Repeated Dosing (ReSPECT-LMM)” was presented by Andrew Brenner, M.D., Ph.D., of The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. The analysis included updated safety, activity, PK and dosimetry findings from the single-administration study, along with emerging data from the ongoing repeated-dosing program.

Key findings included:

In the ongoing repeated-dosing ReSPECT-LMM study, Cohort 1a cleared with no dose-limiting toxicities, with enrollment ongoing in additional cohorts.

PK showed rapid ( ̴24 hours) redistribution of drug within the CSF with clearance of the REYOBIQ from the lateral ventricle at a half-life of 1.7 hours. By clearing the ventricles quickly, drug remains available at high doses in the cerebral spinal fluid.

Bulk RNA-Seq demonstrated rapid ( ̴5 hours) induction of cell-death (apoptosis) genes, with peak activity occurring at 24 hours. Data promoting cell-death supports REYOBIQ’s established radiopharmaceutical mechanism of action and highlights its rapid onset target activity.



CNSide Cost-of-Care Analysis

The second poster, titled, “Economic Impact of Earlier Detection and Therapeutic Management of Leptomeningeal Metastases Using CNSide®: A Cost-of-Care Analysis,” was presented by Kelly Kreitzburg Ondrasek, Ph.D., Medical Science Liaison at CNSide Diagnostics. The analysis evaluated the potential economic and clinical impact of a CNSide-enabled care pathway incorporating earlier definitive LM diagnosis, targeted treatment, and quantitative disease monitoring.

The model estimated average LM-related treatment costs of approximately $119,550 per month, or approximately $717,300 over six months. Under modeled scenarios incorporating earlier LM confirmation and optimized management, a CNSide-enabled pathway was estimated to reduce monthly LM-related costs by approximately 33-47%.

About Cerenome

Cerenome (Nasdaq: CNSY) is a CNS oncology company advancing an integrated platform that combines precision diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, and artificial intelligence to improve outcomes for patients with central nervous system cancers. The Company’s CNSide® Diagnostics platform supports the detection, molecular characterization, and longitudinal monitoring of CNS cancers through cerebrospinal fluid-based testing. Its lead therapeutic platform, REYOBIQ™ (rhenium Re186 obisbemeda), is being evaluated in clinical trials for leptomeningeal metastases, recurrent glioblastoma, and pediatric brain cancers. The data & artificial intelligence platform is designed to integrate diagnostic, molecular, imaging, and clinical data into actionable insights that support precision oncology and therapeutic innovation. By integrating commercial diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, proprietary longitudinal data, and artificial intelligence within a single organization, Cerenome is building a differentiated CNS oncology platform designed to improve patient care while creating long-term shareholder value, visit https://www.cerenome.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding clinical trials, expected operations and upcoming developments. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by future verbs, as well as terms such as “expect,” “potential,” “anticipating,” “planning” and similar expressions or the negatives thereof. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing and implementation of the Company’s revenue cycle management and clearinghouse services through XiFin, the timing of the commencement of billing and submission of the Company’s test backlog, the potential market for the CNSide CSF Assay, the timing in which the CNSide CSF Assay is commercially launched and commercialization is expanded, revenue and corporate profitability expectations including support reimbursements and payments for the CNSide CSF Assay, the development and utility of the CNSide CSF Assay and expectations as to the Company’s future performance, including the next steps in developing the Company’s product candidates.

Investor Contact

CORE IR

IR@cerenome.com