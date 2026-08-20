Flyte Surpasses 10,000 Consumer Accounts as WebApp Growth Accelerates

New Account Creation Increased 170% During the First 17 Days of August Compared to the Same Period in July

Flyte Has Added More Accounts Since July 1 Than During the Entire First Half of 2026

Growing First-Party Customer Base Now Spans 174 Airports Across 19 States

FORT MILL, S.C., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flyte, a subsidiary of Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK) (“VTAK” or the “Company”), today announced that more than 10,000 consumer accounts are now registered on the Flyte WebApp, marking a significant milestone as new account creation continues to accelerate across the Company’s technology-enabled private aviation platform.

During the first 17 days of August, Flyte added 1,830 new accounts, an increase of approximately 170% compared to the 679 accounts added during the same 17-day period in July. In just over half of August, the Company has already surpassed the 1,302 accounts added during the entire month of July.

The acceleration builds on consecutive monthly growth in new account creation. New accounts increased approximately 60% month over month in June, followed by an additional 48% month-over-month increase in July.

Over the most recent 30-day period, Flyte added 2,417 new accounts, an increase of approximately 118% compared to the preceding 30-day period. Nearly one in four of the more than 10,000 consumer accounts currently on the Flyte WebApp were created during the last 30 days.

Accelerating Platform Growth

Flyte’s recent account growth highlights include:

1,830 new accounts added during August 1 through August 17, up approximately 170% from the same period in July

August account creation has already surpassed the entire month of July, with approximately two weeks remaining in the month

2,417 accounts added during the most recent 30 days, up approximately 118% from the preceding 30-day period

3,132 accounts added during the third quarter to date, compared to 1,934 during the entire first half of 2026

More accounts have been added since July 1 than during the entire first half of 2026

One week during August generated 895 new accounts, exceeding the 877 accounts added during the entire month of June

Account creation during the first 17 days of August increased approximately 147% compared to the same period in August 2025





The more than 10,000 accounts on the Flyte WebApp represent direct first-party relationships with consumers who have proactively expressed interest in Flyte’s private aviation services. Approximately 6,105 accounts include mobile phone numbers, representing approximately 60% of the platform’s registered consumer base.

Flyte’s platform users have demonstrated travel interest across 174 airports in 19 states, providing the Company with a growing body of first-party data that management believes can help inform customer acquisition, route development, marketing allocation and future aircraft deployment.

“Surpassing 10,000 consumer accounts is an important milestone, but what is most exciting to us is the rate at which the platform is now growing,” said Marc Sellouk, Chief Executive Officer of Flyte. “We added more accounts since July 1 than we did during the entire first half of the year, and August has already exceeded July with nearly half the month remaining. We believe this acceleration demonstrates that awareness of Flyte is growing and that our strategy of combining technology, strategic partnerships, digital marketing and direct customer engagement is gaining meaningful traction.”

Building a First-Party Customer Ecosystem

Flyte’s customer acquisition strategy combines its proprietary digital platform with an expanding network of strategic partnerships, digital advertising, influencer campaigns, social media, public relations, referral programs and organic brand awareness.

The Company currently maintains relationships with 14 strategic partners, providing additional channels through which Flyte can introduce its private aviation platform to prospective customers across aviation, hospitality, sports, entertainment, luxury lifestyle and other high-value markets.

Every Flyte account also receives a unique referral code, creating an additional customer acquisition channel designed to encourage existing users to introduce new travelers to the platform.

Unlike traditional lead generation, each registered Flyte account establishes a direct relationship between the Company and a prospective customer. This enables Flyte to communicate directly with its growing user base through personalized flight opportunities, route-specific promotions, referral incentives and other targeted customer engagement initiatives.

“Private aviation has historically been fragmented and highly relationship-driven,” Sellouk continued. “We are building a technology platform that allows Flyte to maintain those high-touch customer relationships while doing so at a scale that historically has been difficult to achieve in this industry. As our customer base continues to grow, so does our ability to understand where people want to travel, how they engage with Flyte and where we should focus our resources as we expand.”

Flyte intends to continue analyzing customer acquisition source, geographic demand, quote activity, booking conversion, repeat usage and other engagement metrics to optimize marketing spend and identify opportunities for future aircraft deployment.

Management believes Flyte’s expanding first-party customer base can become an increasingly important strategic asset as the Company grows its fleet, strategic partnerships, geographic footprint and overall presence across the United States.

About Flyte

Flyte is a technology-enabled private aviation company operating a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets and providing efficient private air travel throughout the United States. Through its direct-to-consumer booking platform, standardized pricing on select routes, strategic partnerships, and FAA-certified Part 135 operating subsidiary, Ponderosa Air, LLC, Flyte is delivering a faster, safer, and more convenient private aviation experience.

For more information, visit www.flyflyte.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Flyte’s anticipated growth, customer conversion, expansion, fleet deployment, geographic reach, marketing initiatives and the potential value of its digital platform and registered customer base. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact

Investor Relations

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IR@catheterprecision.com