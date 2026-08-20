Foresight and VisionWave Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Advance AI-Enabled Autonomous Defense Systems

The cooperation targets defense, robotics and unmanned systems opportunities in South Korea, Japan, India, Singapore and global markets

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) (“Foresight” or the “Company”), an innovator in 3D perception systems, today announced that it has entered into a Strategic Cooperation Agreement with VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) (“VisionWave”) to jointly advance next-generation autonomous defense and unmanned ground vehicle technologies.

The strategic cooperation establishes a framework to integrate Foresight’s advanced stereoscopic 3D perception and computer vision technology, utilizing visible-light and infrared cameras and advanced image-processing algorithms, into VisionWave’s VARAN™ modular autonomous unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) platform.

The collaboration is designed to advance the development of intelligent autonomous defense systems capable of enhanced environmental perception, object detection, distance measurement and three-dimensional situational awareness, including in challenging weather, poor visibility and low-light operating environments.

Under the agreement, Foresight and VisionWave intend to jointly develop an autonomy-enabled VARAN UGV incorporating Foresight’s advanced perception technology, combining VisionWave’s modular autonomous ground platform with Foresight’s sensing and machine-vision capabilities, subject to the negotiation and execution of one or more definitive agreements.

The companies expect the strategic cooperation to encompass technology development and integration, autonomous systems, advanced sensing, defense robotics, demonstrations, proof-of-concept programs, customer evaluations, business development, potential serial production and commercialization opportunities.

The agreement establishes a coordinated business development framework targeting defense and military applications.

Foresight will allocate business development resources to promote VisionWave’s VARAN UGV platform across Asia, initially focusing on South Korea, Japan, India and Singapore. VisionWave will have the right to promote military-oriented solutions incorporating Foresight technology globally, subject to mutually approved opportunities and applicable regulatory requirements.

The companies will also cooperate on demonstrations, technical briefings, proof-of-concept activities and customer engagements designed to introduce the integrated autonomous platform to prospective defense customers, integrators and strategic partners.

A joint steering committee has been established to coordinate technology development and business development activities, including the identification and advancement of potential customer opportunities.

Haim Siboni, Chief Executive Officer of Foresight said: “This collaboration brings together Foresight’s proven stereoscopic 3D perception and infrared sensing capabilities with VisionWave’s modular VARAN autonomous UGV platform, creating a more intelligent and resilient system for operating in complex, low-visibility defense environments. We see significant potential to accelerate the adoption of advanced autonomous ground systems across key Asian markets including South Korea, Japan, India and Singapore, as well as broader global defense opportunities.”

Foresight’s stereoscopic perception technology is designed to generate and analyze three-dimensional environmental data using visible-light and infrared cameras, enabling capabilities including object detection, highly accurate distance measurement, 3D point-cloud generation and automated calibration.

When integrated with an autonomous UGV architecture, these capabilities are intended to support enhanced environmental awareness and autonomous operation across demanding defense and security applications.

Beyond technology integration, the Strategic Cooperation Agreement creates a framework through which Foresight and VisionWave may jointly pursue development programs, demonstrations, pilot programs, customer evaluations, production opportunities and commercialization of integrated autonomous defense solutions.

The parties intend to negotiate additional definitive agreements governing specific development programs, technical milestones, manufacturing arrangements, commercial terms and potential serial production opportunities.

The Strategic Cooperation Agreement follows the companies’ previously announced strategic relationship and represents an expansion of that relationship into a formal development, integration and commercialization framework centered initially on VisionWave’s VARAN autonomous UGV platform.

Specific customer programs, development commitments, production arrangements and commercial terms will remain subject to additional definitive agreements, applicable regulatory requirements and, where applicable, export-control approvals.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing advanced three-dimensional (3D) perception systems and cellular-based applications. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems and “beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight’s 3D perception systems include modules of automatic calibration and dense 3D point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous driving, agriculture, heavy industrial equipment and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Eye-Net Mobile develops next-generation vehicle-to-everything (V2X) collision prevention solutions and smart automotive systems to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in urban mobility environments. By leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology, advanced analytics, and existing cellular networks, Eye-Net’s innovative solution suite delivers real-time pre-collision alerts to all road users via smartphones and other smart devices within vehicles.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com , follow @ForesightAuto1 on X, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) develops and integrates intelligent autonomous systems, including unmanned ground vehicle platforms, payloads and software for defense and military-oriented applications, including the VARAN™ modular autonomous unmanned ground vehicle solution. For more information, visit [VisionWave website]. VARAN™ is a trademark of VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Foresight is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the mission of the POC, that the Company views the Asian road safety market as a substantial long-term growth opportunity for its 3D perception technology, the expected commercial terms of the intended Joint Development and Commercialization Agreement and the expected timing of the execution of that agreement, the potential forecasted revenues and the timing of such potential revenues and the benefits and advantages of Foresight’s technologies and solutions. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Foresight’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Foresight could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

These forward-looking statements are made solely by Foresight and do not constitute statements or projections of VisionWave Holdings, Inc. VisionWave makes no representations or warranties regarding the accuracy or completeness of any information contained herein and disclaims any responsibility for this press release. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any information contained in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Foresight's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 25, 2026, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Foresight undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Foresight is not responsible for the content of third party websites.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia

CEO

MS-IR LLC

msegal@ms-ir.com