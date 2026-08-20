Crypto News Today: New Crypto Presale Moonberg Nears Major Milestone As ZCash Price Prediction Eyes $3,000





ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moonberg is nearing another major presale milestone as interest in its $MBX token continues to manifest, putting the new presale at the forefront of today's crypto news. With the current allocation moving toward its next stage, investor mindshare is turning to Moonberg's early pricing and its AI-powered trading platform. Among large caps, a bullish ZCash price prediction is bringing renewed attention to privacy-focused crypto, with market analysts identifying $3,000 as a potential longer-term target for ZEC.

Moonberg's timing in line with the most recent market bounce is particularly notable. As established cryptocurrencies such as ZCash demonstrate the potential for dramatic moves when market narratives gain traction, Moonberg is attempting to position itself much earlier around another emerging theme: AI-native crypto trading.

Moonberg Presale Approaches Another Milestone

The Moonberg $MBX crypto presale continues to attract buyers as the project progresses through its staged token sale. The first stage sold out within 24 hours, while the second allocation has continued to fill at a rapid rate as whales continue to position within early stages. As Moonberg approaches its next milestone, the staged structure means participants entering later can face higher pricing than those who secured tokens earlier in the sale.

That is adding a degree of urgency to the new crypto presale, particularly for traders looking to gain exposure before Moonberg progresses further.

The project is also offering something beyond a conventional presale narrative. Moonberg's AI-native trading terminal brings together market intelligence, on-chain analysis, wallet data and trading functionality, while its AI tools are designed to help users build and deploy automated trading strategies.

For $MBX holders, the token is intended to provide utility across the Moonberg ecosystem. With the current stage moving toward its allocation limit, the question for potential participants is increasingly whether to enter during the earlier stages or wait until Moonberg has potentially attracted a much larger audience, and with that, the chance of cheaper entry potentially having already been and gone.

ZCash Price Prediction Eyes $3,000

ZCash has meanwhile become one of the more closely watched privacy coins in current crypto news.

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes previously suggested that ZEC could deliver a fivefold gain, implying a potential price of between $2,500 - $3,000. FXEmpire subsequently examined the thesis, identifying a technical setup that could also produce a target near $3,000 if ZEC breaks through key resistance levels.

More recently, FXEmpire reported that ZEC had recovered from its June selloff, with a potential breakout above the $750 - $775 region putting $1,000 in focus before potentially reaching $2,000 or more in 2027 and beyond.

The $3,000 target therefore remains a very bullish scenario rather than a consensus forecast. ZCash has also experienced considerable volatility this year, meaning the path toward higher valuations is unlikely to be straightforward. Nevertheless, the renewed interest demonstrates how quickly established crypto narratives such as privacy and AI can return to the spotlight.

Why Moonberg Is Getting Attention Early

That is where the Moonberg story becomes captivating.

ZCash is already an established cryptocurrency with a substantial market history. Moonberg is still at the presale stage, giving investors a fundamentally different risk profile — and potentially a different opportunity.

The project is positioning itself around AI-powered trading at a time when automated strategies and AI agents are becoming increasingly relevant to crypto markets. Rather than relying solely on a future product roadmap, Moonberg's narrative is built around its existing trading terminal. Users can access market intelligence and on-chain data while exploring AI-driven approaches to strategy development.

For an early-stage project, that distinction matters.

The current presale gives Moonberg an opportunity to build its community and token economy before the project reaches later stages. If demand continues to increase, today's presale pricing could ultimately become an early reference point for $MBX. For traders looking beyond the cryptocurrencies already dominating the market, Moonberg offers exposure to an AI-trading narrative while it is still developing. It’s the same opportunity that ZCash holders were presented with years ago.

Conclusion

The ZCash price prediction has once again put privacy coins into the crypto news cycle, with bullish scenarios extending toward $3,000 if ZEC can regain strong momentum. Moonberg is pursuing a different opportunity.

As the new crypto presale approaches another milestone, $MBX remains at an earlier point in its lifecycle, with the project attempting to establish itself at the intersection of crypto trading and AI.

For traders willing to accept the additional risks associated with presales, the current stage could prove an interesting point to watch — particularly if Moonberg continues progressing toward its next allocation.

For more information about Moonberg ($MBX): Official Website

FAQs

Can ZCash reach $3,000?

ZCash could potentially reach $3,000 in an extremely bullish scenario, although this is speculative. Arthur Hayes has previously suggested a $2,500 - $3,000 target, while technical analysis has also identified a potential path toward $3,000.

What is the new crypto presale Moonberg?

Moonberg is a new crypto presale centred on $MBX and an AI-native trading terminal combining market intelligence, on-chain analysis and AI-powered trading tools.

Why is the Moonberg presale attracting attention?

Moonberg is progressing through its early presale stages while offering an operational AI-focused trading ecosystem. The staged structure also means pricing can change as allocations fill.

Disclaimer:

The information contained in this press release is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment or legal advice. Investing in cryptoassets involves substantial risk and the possibility of losing your entire initial investment. Always seek professional advice and conduct due diligence before investing.