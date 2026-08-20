NIOB’s six drill-ready Québec projects fully permitted

Vancouver, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: NIOB) (FSE: KS82.F) (OTCQB: NIOMF) (NIOB or the Company) has added approximately 3,500 metres of diamond drilling to its 2026 exploration program. After receiving Authorizations for Impact-Causing Exploration Work (ATI) for the balance of its drill-ready projects in Québec, NIOB is preparing to launch maiden diamond drill programs at its 100%-owned Bardy SE, Sabot, and Miskam projects located approximately 45 km northwest of La Tuque in the Mauricie region.

“We have officially expanded our 2026 drilling program to 8,500 metres across six properties,” said Murray Nye, NIOB’s Chief Executive Officer. “We plan our drill programs with intention, targeting based on the strongest results from the airborne survey, historical data, and field work. This approach is working, as we have consistently delivered what we set out to do in each program: identify rare earth minerals. We now have more than three alkaline intrusions showing strong potential.”

Highlights



Three ATI drilling permits granted by Québec’s Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF) for Bardy SE, Sabot, and Miskam respectively, authorizing diamond drilling across 11 zones.

All six drill-ready projects in Grenville Province are now permitted – Seigneurie, Bardy, Blanchette, Bardy SE, Sabot, and Miskam.

NIOB has added approximately 3,500 metres of drilling remaining to its 2026 program, potentially bringing the year’s diamond-drilling total to approximately 8,500 metres.

Three target styles now drill-ready: alkaline intrusion with a high niobium-rare-earth bottom-lake-sediment anomaly at Miskam, an analog to Crevier Alkaline Complex at Bardy SE, and structurally controlled pegmatite dyke and vein systems at Sabot (see cautionary note below).

NIOB engaged with the Atikamekw First Nation Council at Wemotaci and local family chief members whose traditional territory includes the project areas, as part of the ATI permitting framework.

Québec ATI



Granted by Québec’s Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF), the three ATIs authorize diamond drilling across 11 authorized drilling zones at Bardy SE, Sabot, and Miskam respectively. Each is valid for three years.

Before granting an ATI, the Québec government requires companies to engage with local stakeholders and Indigenous communities. NIOB completed discussions with the Atikamekw First Nation Council at Wemotaci and local family chief members whose traditional territory includes the project areas.



The Company has taken a collaborative approach to working on Atikamekw territory, recognizing the importance of building long-term partnerships grounded in mutual respect and transparency.

Geological Context and Exploration Targets



The Bardy SE, Sabot, and Miskam projects are located within the Grenville geological province, known for hosting rare earth element and critical mineral occurrences. The newly permitted projects cover two structurally distinct styles of niobium- and rare-earth-prospective targets:

At Miskam, the target is an interpreted approximately 60 km² intrusion of the Veillette Intrusive Suite, spatially associated with one of the largest Nb-REE bottom-lake-sediment geochemical anomalies in the region, based on Québec government survey data .

At Bardy SE, drilling will test the Toad Intrusive Suite. Dating to 981.6 million years, it is closely comparable in age to the approximately 957-million-year Crevier Alkaline Complex in the Lac-Saint-Jean region that hosts the NioBay Metals Inc.’s Crevier niobium-tantalum deposit.

At Sabot, the targets are structurally controlled REE- and niobium-bearing granitic pegmatite dyke and vein systems, analogous to those the Company is drilling at Bardy and Blanchette. NIOB’s Q4 2025 prospecting program confirmed magnet rare earth element and niobium mineralization in pegmatite-hosted systems at the property .

As none of these targets have been tested by diamond drilling, the upcoming programs will provide the first drill tests of the interpreted alkaline intrusions at Miskam and Bardy SE, and Sabot’s pegmatite systems. Target sequencing will be informed by the airborne radiometric and magnetic survey flown over the Bardy SE, Miskam, Sabot, and Blanchette properties.

Cautionary Note on Analogues and Historical Information



The Crevier deposit is referenced as an example of the deposit type associated with alkaline intrusive complexes of similar age. It is not located on the Company’s properties, and mineralization hosted by it is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization, if any, on the Bardy SE property. The Bardy SE, Sabot, and Miskam projects are early-stage exploration targets; no mineral resource has been identified on any of them, and there is no assurance that exploration will establish the presence of economic mineralization.

Historical information referenced for the Bardy SE, Sabot, and Miskam properties is derived from publicly available Québec government records accessible via Québec’s SIGÉOM system, including bottom-lake-sediment geochemical data and regional geological mapping. Historical samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization on the properties.

Geological interpretations regarding the geometry and scale of interpreted intrusive bodies, including the approximately 60 km² interpreted intrusion of the Veillette Intrusive Suite at Miskam, are based on government mapping, geophysical and geochemical compilations and the Company’s reinterpretation of these datasets; they have not been confirmed by drilling.

The Qualified Person has reviewed the public-domain references cited herein but has not independently verified the historical results and is not treating them as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

Qualified Person



The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101). Clyde McMillan, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained herein.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN NIOBIUM AND CRITICAL MINERALS CORP.



North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious, base, and critical mineral assets. Its portfolio includes the Silver Lake property in British Columbia’s Omineca Mining Division and a district-scale land package covering 29,936 hectares in Quebec’s Grenville Province. The Quebec properties host rare earth element, niobium, and nickel-copper occurrences, expanding the Company’s footprint into critical minerals that are strategically important for energy and defense applications.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:



Murray Nye

Chief Executive Officer

info@northamericanniobium.com

+1 (647) 984-4204

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects, anticipates or intends to occur in the future, or that otherwise reflect management’s expectations or beliefs about future events, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “strategy,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results “will,” “would,” “may,” “could,” or “should” occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: (i) statements regarding the validity and scope of the ATIs, including the number and area of authorized drilling zones, and the Company’s ability to conduct diamond drilling at the Bardy SE, Sabot and Miskam projects; (ii) the Company’s planned 2026 drilling, including the approximately 3,500 metres of drilling remaining to be allocated and the potential for the year’s diamond-drilling total to reach approximately 8,500 metres, and the sequencing thereof; (iii) the Company’s geological interpretations regarding intrusion-style and dyke- and vein-style targets, including the interpreted approximately 60 km² intrusion of the Veillette Intrusive Suite at Miskam and the interpreted age equivalence between the Toad Intrusive Suite and the Crevier Alkaline Complex; (iv) the integration and expected utility of airborne radiometric and magnetic survey data and radon and helium soil-gas datasets in target generation; and (v) the potential for the Grenville Province to host significant rare earth element, niobium or other critical mineral deposits. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current plans, intentions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to certain assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions that exploration results will continue to support the prospectivity of the properties, that drilling contractors and other service providers will remain available on commercially reasonable terms, and that required regulatory approvals and stakeholder support will be maintained.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to: the timing and receipt of required regulatory approvals; changes in commodity prices and market conditions; the availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms; the availability of drill rigs, qualified personnel and other service providers; the continued cooperation of local stakeholders; general economic, business and political conditions; risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, including operational risks, geological uncertainties, environmental risks and accidents; changes in government regulation or policy; and the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is available in the Company’s public disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available and management’s beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions at that time. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.