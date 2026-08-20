Electric Construction Equipment Market to Grow from USD 3.81 billion in 2026 to USD 13.81 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 20.2% — MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL , Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets™ projects the electric construction equipment market is projected to grow from USD 3.81 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 13.81 billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.2% during the forecast period. The market for electric construction equipment is rapidly growing, driven by new EU targets that require a 55% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Additionally, major cities like Oslo aim for zero-emission construction sites by the same year. Recent noise regulations in Europe and North America are also influencing this shift; for example, the EU's Outdoor Noise Directive restricts construction equipment noise to under 80 dB(A) for many machine classes.

Advancements in lithium-ion battery chemistry, silicon-carbide power electronics, and thermal management systems are enhancing equipment runtime, charging efficiency, and power delivery. As a result, electric excavators, wheel loaders, and compact equipment can now perform at levels comparable to their diesel-powered counterparts.

Advancements in battery technology have reduced the cost of battery packs to approximately USD 70 per kWh by 2025, enhancing the economic viability of electric construction equipment. In response, major OEMs such as Volvo CE, Caterpillar, Komatsu, and Hitachi Construction Machinery are accelerating the commercialization of electric excavators, loaders, and other off-highway equipment. They are also investing in fast-charging and battery-swapping technologies to improve equipment utilization. For larger, high-utilization equipment, where battery size and charging requirements present challenges, manufacturers are exploring hydrogen-powered solutions. This includes JCB's hydrogen combustion engine technology and various hydrogen fuel cell programs currently under development within the industry.

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Key Market Highlights

Market size, 2026: USD 3.81 billion

USD 3.81 billion Market forecast, 2033: USD 13.81 billion

USD 13.81 billion Growth rate: CAGR of 20.2% from 2026 to 2033

CAGR of 20.2% from 2026 to 2033 Largest region, 2026: Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Leading segment: Electric loaders accounted for the largest share of the electric construction equipment market in 2026

Electric loaders accounted for the largest share of the electric construction equipment market in 2026 Report scope: 135 market data tables, 78 figures, 345 pages

135 market data tables, 78 figures, 345 pages Key players: Caterpillar Inc. (US), Komatsu Ltd. (Japan), Volvo Construction Equipment (Sweden), Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (Japan), JCB (UK), Epiroc AB (Sweden), Sandvik AB (Sweden), Liebherr (Germany), Doosan Group (South Korea), Soletrac Inc. (US), and Dana Limited (US).

Why This Market Matters

Construction and heavy-duty equipment operators are under increasing pressure to reduce emissions, comply with stricter environmental regulations, and improve operating efficiency. Electric construction equipment addresses these challenges by replacing conventional diesel powertrains with electric and hybrid systems that can reduce direct emissions, noise, and operating costs. The push toward zero-emission construction sites, particularly in Europe, is accelerating the transition, while improvements in batteries, power electronics, and thermal management are making electric equipment increasingly capable of matching the performance requirements of conventional machinery.

Market Overview

The electric construction equipment market is projected to grow from USD 3.81 billion in 2026 to USD 13.81 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 20.2%. Growth is being supported by stringent emissions targets, zero-emission construction initiatives, advances in lithium-ion battery chemistry, silicon-carbide power electronics, and improved thermal management systems. Falling battery costs are also improving the economic viability of electric equipment, while major OEMs are accelerating commercialization of electric excavators, loaders, and other off-highway machinery.

Analyst Perspective

The transition to electric construction equipment is shifting the industry's focus from simply replacing diesel engines to developing complete electrified equipment ecosystems. Battery performance, charging requirements, power electronics, thermal management, and equipment duty cycles are becoming increasingly important in determining machine productivity and total cost of ownership. For OEMs, the competitive advantage is therefore moving toward the ability to integrate efficient electric powertrains with equipment-specific operating requirements while maintaining the power, uptime, and durability expected from conventional construction machinery.

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Segment Analysis

Electric loaders lead the electric construction equipment market due to rising demand for electrification of wheeled loaders worldwide. Loader equipment is one of the easiest categories in construction to electrify because most skid-steer loaders, compact track loaders, and compact wheel loaders require battery capacities between 40 and 150 kWh. This allows them to operate for an entire work shift without needing the large battery packs that heavy excavators or haul trucks require.

Additionally, strong government support, large-scale battery manufacturing, extensive charging infrastructure, and restrictions on ICE equipment have all contributed to the rapid adoption of electric loaders, particularly in China. This environment enables OEMs such as Volvo CE, Bobcat, CASE, JCB, and Caterpillar to bring electric loaders to market more quickly than larger equipment categories.

The growth of electric loaders is further supported by their prevalence in urban construction, recycling facilities, warehouses, and municipal operations, where low noise levels are essential. Many European cities enforce construction noise limits of 55 to 65 dB(A) in residential areas, increasing demand for electric loaders capable of operating in noise-sensitive environments and for extended hours.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific dominates the electric construction equipment market because of the benefits from centralized policy frameworks, vertically integrated OEM-supplier ecosystems, and aggressive pilot programs in smart cities and mega-infrastructure projects. China, for instance, is deploying electric excavators on public projects and mandating local governments to allocate a share of their construction fleets to zero-emission equipment, creating demand pull for the adoption. Asia Pacific's leadership is further supported by its robust battery manufacturing ecosystem and the rapid expansion of electric equipment portfolios by regional OEMs such as SANY, XCMG, LiuGong, and Zoomlion.

Key Industry Trends

·Zero-emission construction initiatives and tightening emissions regulations are accelerating the adoption of electric excavators, loaders, and compact construction equipment, particularly in European markets where cities and governments are introducing targets for cleaner construction operations.

·Advancements in lithium-ion batteries, silicon-carbide power electronics, and thermal management are improving equipment runtime, charging efficiency, and power delivery, enabling electric machines to increasingly perform at levels comparable with diesel-powered equipment.

·Major OEMs, including Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo Construction Equipment, Hitachi Construction Machinery, and JCB, are accelerating the commercialization of electric excavators, loaders, and other off-highway equipment as demand for lower-emission construction machinery increases.

Competitive Landscape

Top companies in the Electric Construction Equipment Market include Caterpillar Inc. (US), Komatsu Ltd. (Japan), Volvo Construction Equipment (Sweden), Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (Japan), JCB (UK), Epiroc AB (Sweden), Sandvik AB (Sweden), Liebherr (Germany), Doosan Group (South Korea), Soletrac Inc. (US), and Dana Limited (US).

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