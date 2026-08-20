Westwood to Launch Westwood Salient Enhanced Power & Infrastructure ETF (PWRX) as the First New ETF on the Texas Stock Exchange

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE: WHG) , a leading boutique asset manager, today announced plans to launch the Westwood Salient Enhanced Power & Infrastructure ETF (TXSE: PWRX) on September 17, 2026. PWRX will be the first new ETF to launch on the Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) .

"Westwood is delighted that PWRX will be the first new ETF listing on the Texas Stock Exchange. We think it is fitting that a Dallas-based manager and a Houston-based energy team are helping to open a Texas exchange with an ETF focused on the industries powering the country's future," said Brian Casey, Chief Executive Officer of Westwood Holdings Group. “The Westwood team is impressed with the thoughtfully designed market maker program and trading technology that TXSE offers ETF issuers. We are confident that TXSE will provide a positive and differentiated trading experience for PWRX investors.”

The newest addition to the Westwood Enhanced Income Series™ ETFs , PWRX ("Power-X") will be an actively managed ETF that pairs an income strategy with exposure to the high-growth elements of the energy market. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of income and capital appreciation. After nearly two decades of flat electricity demand, the United States is entering a new era of accelerating power needs driven by AI, data centers and industrial reshoring.

Managed by Westwood's veteran Houston-based Energy team, PWRX will invest across the power ecosystem, from traditional energy and utilities to grid infrastructure, data-center infrastructure and next-generation energy technologies, combining a high-conviction equity portfolio with a systematic covered call overlay designed to generate monthly income.

"Primary listings aren’t just moving to the Texas Stock Exchange — they’re launching here too. We’re proud to partner with Westwood to bring PWRX to market as our inaugural ETF launch," said James H. Lee, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Texas Stock Exchange. "TXSE’s commitment to aligning with issuers and sponsors is designed to fuel the market innovation that PWRX represents."

PWRX will join the Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (NYSE: MDST) , Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ: WEEI) and Westwood Enhanced Income Opportunity ETF (NYSE: YLDW) as part of the Westwood Enhanced Income Series™ ETFs.

For more information on the Westwood Salient Enhanced Power & Infrastructure ETF (PWRX) and other Westwood strategies, please visit westwoodetfs.com .

ABOUT WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE: WHG) is a boutique asset management firm that offers a diverse array of actively and passively-managed, outcome-oriented investment strategies, along with white-glove trust and wealth services, to institutional, intermediary and private wealth clients. For over 40 years, Westwood's client-first approach has fostered strong, long-term client relationships due to our unwavering commitment to delivering bespoke investment strategies with a vehicle-optimized approach, exceptional counsel and unparalleled client service. Our flexible and agile approach to investing allows us to adapt to constantly changing markets, while continually seeking innovative strategies that meet our investors' short and long-term needs.

Our team at Westwood comes from varied backgrounds and life experiences, which reflects our origins as a woman-founded firm. We are committed to incorporating diverse insights and knowledge into all aspects of our services and solutions. Our culture and approach to our business reflect our core values—integrity, reliability, responsiveness, adaptability, teamwork and driving results—and underpin our constant pursuit of excellence.

For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.com.

ABOUT THE TEXAS STOCK EXCHANGE

Texas Stock Exchange LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of TXSE Group, is a fully integrated, electronic, national securities exchange headquartered and incorporated in Texas. Backed by many of the largest financial institutions and liquidity providers in the world, TXSE is purpose-built to bring real competition to corporate listings and expand access to America's public markets. With issuer alignment and transparency at its core, TXSE serves as a global listing and trading venue for both public companies and the growing universe of exchange-traded products.

Media Contact:

Tyler Bradford

Hewes Communications 212.207.9454

tyler@hewescomm.com

To determine if this Fund is an appropriate investment for you, carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's prospectus which may be obtained by downloading at westwoodetfs.com or calling 800.994.0755.

Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Westwood ETFs are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC (Member FINRA). Northern Lights Distributors and Westwood ETFs (or Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.) are separate and unaffiliated.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are subject to market risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that any investment strategy will achieve its objectives, generate profits or avoid losses. The value of the portfolio will fluctuate with the value of the underlying securities. ETFs trade like a stock, and there will be brokerage commissions associated with buying and selling exchange traded funds unless trading occurs in a fee-based account. ETFs may trade for less than their net asset value. Investing in ETFs may not be suitable for all investors. ETFs are subject to loss of principal and there is no guarantee the holdings will continue to pay dividends. Diversification does not ensure a profit and may not protect against loss in declining markets. Investors should refer to the individual ETF prospectus for a more detailed discussion of the specific risks and considerations for an individual ETF. Covered Call Strategy Risk: This risk arises when an investor holds a long position in a stock and simultaneously sells a call option against it. While this strategy can generate income, it limits potential upside gains if the stock price rises significantly above the strike price of the option. Counterparty Risk: This is the risk that a counterparty to a financial transaction will default on their obligations. In the context of options trading, counterparty risk arises from the possibility that the option seller (writer) may not be able to fulfill their obligation to deliver the underlying asset if the option expires in-the-money. Options Risk/Flex Options Risk: This refers to the inherent risks associated with trading options, such as the risk of losing the entire premium paid for an option if it expires out-of-the-money. Flex options risk is a specific type of options risk that arises from the flexibility of flex options, which can be adjusted or exercised under certain conditions. Portfolio Turnover Risk: This is the risk associated with frequent buying and selling of assets within a portfolio. High portfolio turnover can lead to increased transaction costs, potential capital gains taxes, and the possibility of missing out on potential gains from assets that are sold too early.

MLPs Risk: Investments in the debt and equity securities of MLPs involve risks that differ from investments in the debt and equity securities of corporate issuers, including risks related to limited control and limited rights to vote on matters affecting the partnership, risks related to potential conflicts of interest between the partnership and its general partner, cash flow risks, dilution risks and risks related to the general partner’s right to require unitholders to sell their common units at an undesirable time or price. The Fund and its shareholders are not eligible for a tax deduction based on income received from MLPs that is available to individuals who invest directly in MLPs.

Concentration Risk: The Fund concentrates its investments in issuers of one or more particular industries to the extent permitted by applicable regulatory guidance. There is a risk that those issuers (or industry sector) will perform poorly and negatively impact the Fund. Concentration risk results from maintaining exposure (long or short) to issuers conducting business in a specific industry. The risk of concentrating investments in a limited number of issuers in a particular industry is that the Fund will be more susceptible to market, economic, political, regulatory, and other conditions and risks associated with that industry than a fund that does not concentrate its investments and invests more broadly across industries and sectors.

Westwood ETFs does not provide tax advice. Please consult your tax advisor before making any decisions or taking any action based on this information.