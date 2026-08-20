Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Opening of Relocated Beyond Hello™ Dispensary in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania

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BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSH), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, today announced the opening of its relocated Beyond Hello™ Belle Vernon, a medical marijuana dispensary located at 1533 Broad Ave, Belle Vernon, PA 15012. The relocated dispensary began serving Pennsylvania medical marijuana patients on July 31, 2026. A grand opening celebration is planned for August 21, 2026.





The move relocates Jushi's predecessor Beyond Hello™ Johnstown dispensary to Belle Vernon, and reflects Jushi's ongoing efforts to optimize its Pennsylvania retail footprint while improving access for patients and caregivers across southwestern Pennsylvania.





The Beyond Hello™ Belle Vernon dispensary is situated in a high-traffic retail corridor in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, with convenient access to Interstate 70. Surrounded by national retailers, grocery stores, and dining establishments, the location offers a convenient and accessible destination for patients and caregivers in Belle Vernon, the Mon Valley, and surrounding communities throughout Westmoreland, Fayette, Washington, and neighboring counties.





Designed with the patient experience in mind, the Belle Vernon dispensary features a modern retail environment staffed by knowledgeable cannabis professionals who are committed to helping qualified Pennsylvania medical marijuana patients identify products that best meet their individual wellness needs. Patients will have access to an extensive selection of medical marijuana products from many of Pennsylvania's leading brands, including flower, vaporizers, concentrates, troches, tinctures, topicals, capsules, and other approved products.

"Pennsylvania continues to be one of Jushi's most important operating markets, and this relocation reflects our commitment to continually enhancing the access and experience we provide to patients across the Commonwealth," said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi Holdings Inc. "By relocating our existing dispensary to Belle Vernon, we are improving convenience and accessibility for patients and caregivers throughout the region. We look forward to welcoming both existing and new patients to Beyond Hello™ Belle Vernon and continuing to provide the exceptional service and personalized care they have come to expect."

Beyond Hello™ Belle Vernon is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Patients may reserve products online for convenient in-store pickup at beyond-hello.com or contact the dispensary directly at (724) 243-2882. Grand opening festivities will include a storewide sale offering savings of up to 40% off, along with exclusive doorbuster offers for qualifying purchases, while supplies last. The dispensary will also host an educational medical card sign-up event for prospective patients, providing information on how to obtain a Pennsylvania medical marijuana card and answering general questions about medical marijuana.

For more information, visit beyond-hello.com or follow Beyond Hello™ on social media.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” and “forward‐looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including Canadian securities legislation and United States (“U.S.”) securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking information”) which are based upon the Company’s current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. All information, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future constitutes forward‐looking information. Forward‐looking information is often identified by the words, “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes, among others, information regarding: future business strategy; competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of the Company’s business, operations and plans, including new revenue streams; the refinancing or securing other sources of liquidity to meet debt repayment obligations; the integration and benefits of recently acquired businesses or assets; roll out of new operations; the implementation by the Company of certain product lines; the implementation of certain research and development; the application for additional licenses and the grant of licenses that will be or have been applied for; the expansion or construction of certain facilities; the reduction in the number of our employees; the expansion into additional U.S. and international markets; any potential future legalization of adult use and/or medical marijuana under U.S. federal law; expectations of market size and growth in the U.S. and the states in which the Company operates; expectations for other economic, business, regulatory and/or competitive factors related to the Company or the cannabis industry generally; and other events or conditions that may occur in the future.

Readers are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of the management of the Company at the time they were provided or made and such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, including our ability to continue as a going concern, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as applicable, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward‐looking information. Such factors include, among others: the anticipated benefits of the continuance; the limited operating history of the industry and the Company; risks related to managing the growth of the Company including completed, pending or future acquisitions or dispositions, including potential future impairment of goodwill or intangibles acquired and/or post-closing disputes; risks related to the continued performance, expansion and/or optimization of existing operations; risks related to capitalizing on Virginia's transition to an adult-use cannabis market; risks related to the anticipated openings of additional dispensaries or relocation of existing dispensaries subject to licensing approval; the Company’s historical operating losses and negative operating cash flows; increasing competition in the industry; risks inherent in an agricultural business, such as the effects of natural disasters; reliance on the expertise and judgment of senior management of the Company; risks associated with cannabis products manufactured for human consumption including potential product recalls; limited research and data relating to cannabis; constraints on marketing products; risk of litigation; insurance-related risks; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; risks related to the economy generally; fraudulent activity by employees, contractors and consultants; risks relating to the Company’s current amount of indebtedness; risks related to not being able to reduce or refinance its debt obligations; risks related to litigation or other disputes; reliance on key inputs, suppliers and skilled labor, and third party service provider contracts; reliance on manufacturers and contractors; risks of supply shortages or supply chain disruptions; risks relating to pandemics and forces of nature; risks related to the enforceability of contracts; risks related to inflation, the rising cost of capital, and stock market instability; risks relating to U.S. regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, including political risks; risks relating to anti‐money laundering laws and regulation; cannabis-related tax risks and challenges from governmental authorities with respect to the Company’s application for Employee Retention Tax Credits (ERTC); other governmental and environmental regulation; risks related to proprietary intellectual property and potential infringement by third parties; sales of a significant amount of shares by existing shareholders; the limited market for securities of the Company; risks relating to the need to raise additional capital either through debt or equity financing; costs associated with the Company being a publicly-traded company and a U.S. and Canadian filer; risks related to co‐investment with parties with different interests to the Company; conflicts of interest and related party transactions; cybersecurity risks; and risks related to the Company’s critical accounting policies and estimates. Refer to Part I - Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more information.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward‐looking information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking information contained in this press release or other forward-looking statements made by the Company. Forward‐looking information is provided and made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward‐looking information or statements other than as required by applicable law.

Unless the context requires otherwise, references in this press release to “Jushi,” “Company,” “we,” “us” and “our” refer to Jushi Holdings Inc. and our subsidiaries.

For further information, please contact:

Jushi Investor Relations

Trent Woloveck

Co-Chief Strategy Director

614-271-4349

trent@jushico.com

investors@jushico.com

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