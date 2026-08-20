Natural Farm Cold-Dried™ Bully Sticks Awarded “Dog Treat Innovation of the Year” In 2026 Pet Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that Natural Farm , the all-natural dog treat, chew, and food company, has won “Dog Treat Innovation of the Year” for its Natural Farm Cold-Dried™ Bully Sticks. The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry. The 8th annual awards program highlights solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

Natural Farm Cold-Dried™ Bully Sticks are the first to be cold-dried due to Natural Farm’s proprietary low-temperature drying technology. The company’s Cold-Dried™ process slowly removes excess moisture at low temperatures, preserving the natural protein structure of real beef while creating a product that is firm and long-lasting. The temperature curves, timing, and moisture targets were developed using AI analysis to optimize the balance between protein preservation and structural integrity.

For stronger chewers or dogs that finish ordinary bully sticks too quickly, these chews offer superior durability and performance, better value, and provide a more satisfying chewing experience for pets. The durable texture helps reduce plaque buildup through mechanical chewing action, promoting cleaner teeth, healthier gums, and fresher breath. There is nearly 20g of protein per stick with up to 97% crude protein concentrated through the Cold-Dried™ process. Containing only 1% fat per stick, the chews are made from 100% grass-fed beef pizzle and contain no artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, or additives. They are also grain-free, hormone-free, and chemical-free.

Due to the low-temperature process controlling moisture removal, there are no volatile compounds produced that cause strong odors, resulting in an odor-free treat. The Bully Sticks are fully digestible, breaking down completely in the stomach within hours.

“Bully sticks are a trusted chew for dog parents, but most have followed the same playbook, not solving the frustrating issue of dogs demolishing the stick in no time at all. We saw this unmet need and set out to solve it in a way that would not compromise quality, simplicity, or the natural appeal of the product,” said Marcus Maximo, Co-Founder of Natural Farm. “We’re proud to accept ‘Dog Treat Innovation of the Year’ from Pet Innovation. It recognizes the differentiation in a category that has seen little innovation for years. Our novel product is a meaningful upgrade that is also functionally better, improving the bully stick experience for dogs and people.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Food & Treats, Health, Personalized & Functional Pet Nutrition, Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Pet Products, Retail & Services, Senior Pet Care and more. The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“With Cold-Dried™ Bully Sticks, Natural Farm has created something truly different. Dogs tear up standard bully sticks in minutes, leaving pet parents constantly looking for longer-lasting, yet still healthy options. Thicker sticks, odor-free versions, braided options, or different lengths do not fundamentally reimagine the product,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “Cold-Dried™ Bully Sticks are not simply another version of an existing bully stick, or a variation in size, thickness, shape, or packaging - they offer a new product that has been created to solve a real need in a way that is both original and practical, while also introducing a proprietary process no one else offers.”

The U.S. Pet Industry is poised for continued growth in 2026 after having reached $158 Billion in 2025. The humanization of pets has contributed to them living longer, healthier lives. From products and services that keep pets healthy, like food and supplements, to advances that enhance well-being, such as insurance and household items, pet owners are becoming more intentional, prioritizing care, wellness, grooming, and pet accessories in 2026.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About Natural Farm

Natural Farm creates all-natural, sustainably sourced dog treats and chews sourced from local brazilian suppliers of free-range, grass-fed cattle and produced in human-grade, FDA- and USDA-approved facilities, where every product is lab tested for quality and contamination. Founded in 2018 after years of searching for high-quality, natural dog treat products, Natural Farm decided to bring collagen sticks, bully sticks, bones, jerky products, and others to market. Follow @naturalfarmpet on socials and visit naturalfarmpet.com for more information.

Media Contact: Travis Grant Pet Innovation Awards Travis@petinnovationawards.com 949.667.4475