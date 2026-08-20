LoginRadius Global Acquired by Volaris Group

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group today announced the acquisition of LoginRadius Global, a Canadian-based provider of enterprise-level customer identity and access management solutions.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, LoginRadius provides cloud-based customer identity and access management solutions that help enterprise organizations securely manage how external customers register, authenticate, access applications, and interact across digital channels. Its platform is designed to provide secure, scalable identity infrastructure while enabling seamless digital experiences for end users.

“The addition of LoginRadius expands both our platform capabilities and our reach in the identity space,” said Becky Stout, Group Leader, Security, Volaris Group. “Customer identity and access management is a critical and growing segment of the security market, and LoginRadius brings proven technology, deep expertise, and a strong customer base. With a platform that continues to invest in AI-driven experiences and a proven history of scaling successfully with mid-size and enterprise organizations alike, LoginRadius strengthens the group’s ability to deliver quality and innovative identity solutions while continuing to build a global security portfolio that meets the constantly changing demands of our market.”

The platform supports customer identity use cases across web, mobile, and connected digital environments. Its solutions help organizations simplify login and registration, strengthen account security, manage customer profile and consent data, and support compliance. The platform also provides authentication capabilities including single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, passwordless access, social login, passkeys, and adaptive authentication, along with APIs, SDKs, and integrations that enable organizations to connect identity management into their existing technology environments.

LoginRadius serves organizations that rely on secure, reliable digital identity infrastructure to support customer-facing applications and services. Its customers operate across industries including media, retail, public sector and municipal services, utilities, and other digital-first markets where security, scalability, reliability, and user experience are critical.

LoginRadius Global will continue to operate independently within the Security Portfolio of Volaris Group.



About LoginRadius Global

Founded in Canada in 2012, LoginRadius Global provides customer identity and access management solutions designed to help organizations securely manage external users across digital experiences. Its cloud-based platform supports authentication, registration, customer profile management, consent, access control, security, and integration across enterprise technology environments. Today, LoginRadius provides scalable identity infrastructure for organizations that require secure, reliable, and flexible customer access management across web, mobile, and other digital channels.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete, enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com

For more information:

Ryan Hill

Volaris Group

Tel: +1 416-831-0305

ryans.hill@volarisgroup.com