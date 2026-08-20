Streamex to Participate as Innovator Partner at the Real-World Asset Summit in Brooklyn, New York; CEO Henry McPhie to Join Panel on Commodities Tokenization on September 2, 2026

WINTER PARK, Fla., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. (“Streamex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology company building the future of the commodity markets through tokenization, today announced that it will participate as an Innovator Partner at the Real-World Asset Summit, taking place September 1-2, 2026 in Brooklyn, New York. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Henry McPhie will join a panel discussion on the tokenization of commodities during the conference.

Panel Discussion Details

Mr. McPhie will participate in a panel discussion titled “Commodities: The tokenization no-brainer?”, moderated by Matthew Ardizzone of Marlu Capital Partners. The session will examine why commodities are among the most natural candidates for tokenization, the infrastructure required to bring them on-chain at institutional scale, and how yield-bearing, fully reserved commodity products change the calculus for allocators.

Panel: Commodities: The tokenization no-brainer?

Moderator: Matthew Ardizzone, Marlu Capital Partners

Streamex Participant: Henry McPhie, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

Event: Real-World Asset Summit, September 2, 2026, Brooklyn, New York



Henry McPhie, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Streamex, stated:

“Capital markets are being rebuilt on-chain, and we believe commodities are where that shift becomes obvious. Gold has been money for five thousand years; it does not need to be reinvented, only reissued in a form that settles instantly, can be verified continuously and earns a yield while it sits. Commodities are physical, fungible, globally priced and already trusted — put the legal wrapper, the custody, the independent attestation and the distribution in one place and the asset class becomes programmable. That is why we believe commodities are the no-brainer of real-world asset tokenization, and building that foundation is the work we have been doing. We are proud to be an Innovator Partner at the Real-World Asset Summit and to share ideas with the most influential leaders in the tokenized asset industry as this market takes shape.”

Innovator Partner

Streamex is participating in the Real-World Asset Summit as an Innovator Partner. The conference convenes institutional allocators, asset managers, infrastructure providers and digital asset market participants focused on bringing real-world assets on-chain. Members of the Streamex team will be available throughout the event to meet with investors, partners and prospective distribution channels.

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.

For more information, visit www.streamex.com .

Contacts

Streamex Press & Investor Relations

Adele Carey – Alliance Advisors Investor Relations

IR@streamex.com | acarey@allianceadvisors.com