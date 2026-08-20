Stewards Business Capital Launches New Digital Customer Platform to Enhance Small Business Financing Experience

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stewards Inc. (OTC: SWRD) (“Stewards” or the “Company”) today announced that Stewards Business Capital, the Company’s private credit division serving small and midsize businesses, has launched a new digital customer platform designed to simplify how businesses access and manage financial solutions from Stewards.

The new platform creates a centralized digital experience for Stewards Business Capital customers, providing the technological foundation for a more integrated relationship throughout the customer lifecycle.

The initial launch introduces a secure, bilingual web-based portal designed to guide customers through their entire funding journey in a centralized digital environment. Customers can upload and manage documents, execute agreements digitally and review funding offers in real time, creating a more streamlined experience from application through funding. Stewards Business Capital expects to continue expanding the platform’s capabilities as it develops additional tools, functionality and financial solutions for its customers.

The new Stewards Business Capital customer portal is available at portal.stewardsbusinesscapital.com.

“This is an important step in how we want our customers to interact with Stewards Business Capital,” said Shaun Quin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stewards Inc. “Small business owners want access to capital to be straightforward, responsive and increasingly digital. This platform gives us the infrastructure to improve that experience today while creating a foundation we can continue building on as our product offering expands.”

Stewards Business Capital provides financing solutions to small and midsize businesses across the United States. The new platform is part of a broader technology initiative focused on improving the customer experience, increasing operational efficiency and creating scalable infrastructure to support the continued growth of the Company’s private credit business.

Rather than treating each financing transaction as a standalone interaction, Stewards Business Capital is working toward a more connected customer experience designed to support businesses through multiple stages of their growth.

“We are building infrastructure that can grow with both our customers and our business,” said Vaughan Korte, Chief Operating Officer of Stewards Inc. “The first phase is about making the existing customer experience easier and more efficient. Just as importantly, the architecture gives us the flexibility to introduce additional capabilities over time without having to rebuild the customer experience around each new offering.”

The launch is part of Stewards’ broader strategy of combining private credit with technology-enabled financial infrastructure. The Company continues to invest in technology and data capabilities designed to support underwriting, risk assessment, portfolio monitoring, customer engagement and operational scalability.

Building Beyond the Initial Launch

Stewards Business Capital expects the customer platform to continue evolving following its initial rollout, with additional functionality introduced in phases.

The Company’s objective is to create a digital environment through which customers can increasingly access and manage their relationship with Stewards Business Capital from a single platform.

About Stewards Business Capital

Stewards Business Capital is the private credit division of Stewards Inc., providing financing solutions to small and midsize businesses across the United States. Through technology-enabled underwriting, experienced financial professionals and a focus on customer relationships, Stewards Business Capital seeks to provide businesses with flexible access to capital while building long-term relationships with its customers.

For more information, visit stewardsbusinesscapital.com.

About Stewards Inc.

Stewards Inc. is a diversified financial platform focused on private credit, income-producing real assets and technology-enabled financial infrastructure. Through its operating businesses and investment platform, Stewards seeks to deploy capital responsibly while building long-term value for shareholders and the businesses and communities it serves.

For more information, visit stewards.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's strategy in private credit, income-producing real assets, and technology-enabled financial infrastructure, its growth and acquisition plans, its efforts to strengthen public company infrastructure and governance, its planned Nasdaq Capital Market listing, and future business prospects and performance. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "continues," or similar expressions, and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: general economic, market, and credit conditions, including interest rates and inflation; credit risk in the Company's private credit portfolio; risks affecting its real asset and real estate portfolio, such as property valuations, occupancy, and tenant defaults; risks related to acquisitions and strategic investments, including integration and realization of anticipated synergies; regulatory, legal, and compliance risks; competition; risks related to operating as a public company, including internal controls and governance; liquidity and price volatility of the Company's common stock; execution of its business strategy and growth objectives; retention of key personnel; cybersecurity and operational risks; and other factors described in the Company's SEC and OTC Markets filings, including its Annual Report, Quarterly Reports, and Registration Statement.

This list of factors is not exhaustive. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Stewards Inc.

Stewards.com

4300 N. University Drive, Suite D-105

Lauderhill, FL 33351

Investor Contact

Scott McGowan

Chief Marketing Officer

833-328-6477

IR@Stewards.com