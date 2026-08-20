Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health™ invests $600K in 15 community partners across Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health™ is pleased to announce $600,000 in funding this year for 15 community partners delivering local initiatives that help improve health outcomes for women across the country.

The organizations receiving funding through the Foundation’s Community Grants Program are addressing a range of needs across the women’s health landscape, including gender-based violence, mental health, access to care, maternal health and menstrual equity. The program supports community-led initiatives that increase access to care, provide critical support services, and raise awareness of women’s unique health needs, with a focus on addressing barriers experienced by underserved and under-supported communities.

Since launching in 2022, the Community Grants Program has provided more than $8 million to over 100 organizations across Canada, helping local charitable organizations address barriers to women’s health in the communities they serve.

The impact of those partnerships can already be seen across the country. Earlier this summer, Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health™ joined GlobalMedic and Haleon Canada to mark the official launch of GlobalMedic’s Women’s Health Van, an initiative supported through a $75,000 community grant awarded last year. The mobile program brings essential health and menstrual products, educational resources and community supports directly to women who need them.

“The Women’s Health Van is a great example of what can happen when organizations come together to address a real need in the community,” says Rahul Singh, Executive Director, GlobalMedic. “With support from Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health™ and Haleon, we can meet women where they are with essential products, trusted information and connections to community resources, helping reduce barriers and make important health supports more accessible.”

Through this year’s investment and ongoing partnerships with community organizations, Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health™ continues to support local solutions that help more women across Canada access the care and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

“This year’s Community Grant recipients reflect the incredible work happening in communities across Canada to address a wide range of women’s health priorities,” says Paulette Minard, Director, Community Investment and Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health™. “These organizations understand the barriers women in their communities face and are creating local solutions to help overcome them. We’re proud to support their work and invest in initiatives that are helping advance health equity for women across the country.”

This year’s Community Grant recipients include:

Access to Care

Mental Health

Ruth's House Society – Calgary, AB – (The Sisterhood Project) - $50,000

Stop Abuse in Families – St. Albert, AB – (Counselling Program for Women who have experienced family violence) - $20,000

La Traversée – Saint Lambert, QC – (Specialized, Free, and Accessible Mental Health Care for Women Who Have Experienced Sexual Violence in Montérégie) - $50,000



Maternal Health

Menstrual Equity



About Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health™

Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health™ – the charitable arm of Shoppers Drug Mart® – is committed to helping Canadian women lead healthier lives, by making care more equitable and accessible. In 2022, the Foundation set an ambitious goal: to contribute $50M by 2026 towards women’s health initiatives that are making care more equitable and accessible. This milestone has been surpassed, ahead of schedule, and Shoppers Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to build a future in which more women in Canada can lead healthier lives." Learn more at shoppersfoundation.ca.

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With more than 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns more than 150 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec). In addition to its retail store network, the company owns Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities and Lifemark Health Group, Canada’s leading provider of outpatient physiotherapy, massage therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, mental health, and other ancillary rehabilitation services. Shoppers Drug Mart® is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

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