Frontieras North America to Close Regulation A+ Offering on August 27

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Frontieras North America ("Frontieras" or the "Company"), an energy and environmental technology company commercializing its patented FASForm™ Solid Carbon Fractionation process, announced that its expanded Regulation A+ offering will close on Aug. 27, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

The closing marks the end of the chapter in which Frontieras built its shareholder base directly from the public. Since the offering first opened, the Company has fully subscribed at its qualified ceiling, requalified with the SEC, expanded to the $75 million statutory maximum, and raised more than $45 million from more than 15,000 shareholders. The offering is conducted on the DealMaker platform at invest.frontieras.com.

"We closed our first offering at the ceiling. We filed to expand the same day. We broke ground. We brought in Yokogawa. We reserved our public stock ticker. Every one of those was a promise before it was a fact," said Matthew McKean, chairman, CEO and co-founder of Frontieras North America. "This offering is how thousands of Americans became owners of the company rebuilding the industrial heart of this country. On August 27, that door closes. What comes after is construction, commissioning, and the work of turning a first-of-its-kind technology into a running plant. I would rather have shareholders who joined us for that than spectators who watched it happen."

Eighteen Months of Execution

Regulation A+ was modernized under the JOBS Act in 2015. More than 1,400 offerings have been qualified since; the average has raised $11.5 million.

Frontieras closed its inaugural offering in April 2026 at the full $25.7 million ceiling, nearly double the program average, and filed the same day to expand. This now supports a longer run of execution few issuers in the program's history have matched:

Governor Patrick Morrisey has described the Mason County project as a cornerstone of West Virginia's "50 by 50" energy vision. The facility is expected to create approximately 2,000 construction-phase jobs and 200 permanent positions upon full commission..

Why the Timing Matters

This close arrives as capital floods into energy technology. Nuclear and geothermal developers have raised billions in upsized public offerings in recent months, both pricing above range. The thesis behind that capital is not complicated: AI, advanced manufacturing, and national security all run on baseload power, and the grid is already under strain.

Frontieras sits at the center of that thesis with a patented process that does not burn coal. FASForm™ thermally disassembles hydrocarbons in a reducing atmosphere into ultra-low sulfur diesel, naphtha, jet fuel, hydrogen, FASCarbon™, ammonium sulfate fertilizer, and sulfuric acid. The process is closed-loop and zero-waste—every byproduct is used or monetized.

Investors may participate through Aug. 27, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT at invest.frontieras.com.

Existing shareholders may increase their positions through the same date.

About theTechnology

FASForm™ (Solid Carbon Fractionation) is Frontieras's patented process for thermally disassembling coal and other solid hydrocarbons into multiple high-value products, without combustion, without government subsidies, and without waste. The process produces diesel, naphtha, jet fuel, hydrogen, FASCarbon™ (the Company's purified solid carbon product), ammonium sulfate fertilizer, and sulfuric acid, all from a single coal feedstock. The technology is patented across five continents and holds global coverage in the nine largest coal-producing nations.

About Frontieras North America

Frontieras North America is an energy and environmental technology company commercializing FASForm™, a patented Solid Carbon Fractionation process that transforms coal and other hydrocarbons into clean-burning fuels, hydrogen, industrial carbon, and agricultural products. The company is focused on delivering abundant, affordable, and available energy through profitable, market-driven innovation.

For more information, visit: www.frontieras.com.

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Under Regulation A, a company may change its share price by up to 20% without requalifying the offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's business strategy, the commercialization of its FASForm™ technology, the development of its facility in Mason County, West Virginia, and its future growth and governance plans. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others, the Company's ability to successfully commercialize its technology, obtain necessary financing and regulatory approvals, attract and retain key personnel, and manage risks associated with a development-stage enterprise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Reservation of a ticker symbol is not a guarantee of listing on any securities exchange. Listing is subject to regulatory approval and other requirements.

Contact: communication@frontieras.com

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