Mitesco, Inc. Announces Availability of Discussion with Sales Training Expert Brian Moses, Regarding Robo Agent, Mitesco's AI-Powered Sales Force Solution: What It Is and Why It Matters

Built for agents who are already putting in the work, Robo Agent combines the tools, training, accountability, and AI-powered coaching they need to generate higher-quality leads, reduce cost per sale, and help buyers and sellers achieve a better deal and a better overall experience.

VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI, www.mitescoinc.com), announced today that Robo Agent, a new AI-powered, all-in-one training and business platform for real estate sales associates is ready to launch with a simple but overdue promise: stop teaching agents to chase business and start teaching them how to be found by the buyers and sellers already looking for them.

For a discussion of Robo Agent from the design team click here: https://youtu.be/Y3hDsZ1SpYQ?si=12TgR6nBzDgzZPWj

The platform arrives at a moment when most agents are working harder than ever and still do not see it reflected in their production. Robo Agent was built for exactly that agent: not the one who needs convincing to work, but the one who's already out-hustling most of the market and still asking, "Isn't there a better way to do this?"

A System that Adds Value to the Consumer

Robo Agent is designed to teach agents how to generate more leads, convert the leads they get, and deliver presentations that win the business, without relying on cold calling, door knocking, or the kind of self-promotion that makes agents blend in with every other name on a bus bench. The training focuses on attraction, not pursuit: helping agents craft the kind of messages that demonstrate value, leading to them being chosen over the masses.

"It's not about working harder. It's about being found, not just being seen," said Brian Moses, Advisor and Coach at Robo Agent. "The agents who benefit most are already doing the work. They're hardworking, ambitious professionals who want to serve clients better and close more business. They don't need another motivational speech about hustle. They need a system that helps their hard work translate into consistent results."

One Platform Instead of a Collection of Systems

Most real estate agents already have plenty of technology. They have CRM, access to the MLS, a calendar, task management tools, marketing systems, training programs, and other applications designed to help them run their business. The problem is that these systems rarely work together.

As a result, agents spend their days moving between platforms, entering information in multiple places, trying to remember what needs to happen next, and using only a fraction of the capabilities they are already paying for.

Robo Agent was built to change that.

Robo Agent brings the essential components of an agent's business into one AI-powered platform, including CRM capabilities, task management, MLS access, calendar functionality, business planning, training, and professional development. Instead of giving agents another piece of technology to add to an already fragmented collection of tools, Robo Agent creates a single environment for managing and growing their business.

More importantly, Robo Agent doesn't simply organize information. It helps agents determine what they should be doing next and holds them accountable for doing it.

Training That Doesn't End After Onboarding

One of the biggest gaps in the real estate industry happens after an agent is onboarded.

Agents receive licensing education, company orientation, technology demonstrations, and initial sales training. Then, in many cases, they are largely left on their own to figure out how to build a sustainable business.

There is often little reinforcement training, limited ongoing coaching, and no single place an agent can go every day to answer a fundamental question: What should I be doing right now to become more successful?

Robo Agent's learning component is designed to fill that gap.

Rather than treating training as a one-time event, Robo Agent integrates learning into the agent's daily business. The platform reinforces the behaviors, skills, and activities that lead to success and provides agents with a path they can continue to follow as their business and career develop.

The goal isn't simply to create better salespeople. It's to help create better professionals.

AI That Coaches, Guides and Holds Agents Accountable

The difference between Robo Agent and a traditional collection of real estate software is the intelligence connecting everything together.

Robo Agent uses AI to help agents understand where they are, where they want to go, and what they need to do next. Because the platform connects the agent's activities, tasks, calendar, contacts, business development efforts, and learning, it can help provide direction rather than simply store information.

It becomes more than software. It becomes an accountability and coaching system.

Robo Agent gives agents a path to success, reinforces the activities required to follow that path, and helps them continuously develop their skills, not only as real estate agents, but as businesspeople and professionals.

Ultimately, the platform is designed to coach agents toward becoming the best version of themselves they can be.

Built for the Agent Who Refuses to Settle

Robo Agent isn't designed for every agent, it's designed for the ones who've already proven they'll put in the work. Agents who already do exceptional work and produce astonishing results but aren't being found by the general public.

For that agent, Robo Agent offers a system with no guesswork: step-by-step training on lead generation, lead conversion, and presentation skills that consistently win for their clients, combined with the technology, accountability, and ongoing coaching needed to turn those skills into consistent behaviors.

Instead of asking agents to work harder, Robo Agent helps them focus their effort on the activities that matter most.

A Better Deal for the People Who Matter Most

The training doesn't stop at the agent's business, it extends directly to the buyers and sellers they serve. Robo Agent–trained agents learn how to help sellers maximize their sale price, help buyers find a great deal and minimize the expenses of a transaction, and deliver a level of value and experience most consumers rarely get from a real estate agent.

It's a rare combination: a platform designed to make agents more successful while making the entire transaction better for the public they serve.

When agents have better systems, better training, better information, and greater accountability, they are better positioned to deliver the level of professional service today's buyers and sellers expect.

Availability

Robo Agent is available now to real estate agents across North America. More information is available at https://realroboagent.ai/

About Robo Agent

Robo Agent is an AI-powered, all-in-one business, training, and professional development platform for real estate sales associates. Its initial deployment is aimed at residential real estate, with future versions for financial products, insurance, retirement planning and other B2C sales situations. The platform brings together CRM capabilities, task management, MLS access, calendar functionality, business planning, training, accountability, and AI-powered coaching in one integrated system.

Robo Agent teaches agents how to attract motivated buyers and sellers directly, rather than relying on prospecting, cold calling, or chasing business, while helping them develop the skills, habits, and professional capabilities necessary to build a sustainable real estate career.

Rather than simply giving agents more technology, Robo Agent gives them a path to follow, holds them accountable for following it, and continuously coaches them toward becoming the best version of themselves they can be.

About Brian Moses

Brian Moses is a high-level sales and marketing consultant, coach, and keynote speaker to the real estate industry. He has trained more than 50,000 agents across the U.S. and Canada, was named one of the 125 Most Influential Persons in Real Estate by Success magazine and ranked among the top 10 real estate agents in the world for seven consecutive years during his own production career. He has trained personally under Bob Proctor and within Tony Robbins' full curriculum of programs, including three years working directly for Robbins and his business partner, Chet Holmes. Learn more at www.BrianMoses.com.

About Mitesco, Inc.

Mitesco (OTCQB: MITI) is a growth-oriented technology company focused on platforms that improve efficiency, access, and affordability. With deep experience in business transformation, the Company deploys capital toward both organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions that enhance shareholder value. For more information visit www.mitescoinc.com.

About Centcore, LLC

Centcore, a division of Mitesco, Inc., is the Company's dedicated data center business unit. Centcore provides secure, scalable cloud services tailored to modern enterprise and public sector needs. Centcore is a trusted provider across industries, offering certified infrastructure and high-availability solutions. For more information visit www.centcoreusa.com.

About Vero Technology Ventures, LLC

Vero Technology Ventures is Mitesco's venture arm investing in productivity-driven cloud technologies designed for business and government applications. Areas of focus include infrastructure, process automation, analytics, artificial intelligence, automation, and data center tooling. Entrepreneurs seeking capital and collaboration are invited to connect at info@mitescoinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding software development, commercialization, data center initiatives, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, residential edge computing, energy efficiency, potential technology integrations, and future growth. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including financing, execution, market acceptance, competition, regulation, and other factors described in the Company's SEC filings.

Investor Contact

Jimmy Caplan

jimmycaplan@me.com

(512) 329-9505

Company Contact

Brian Valania

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Mitesco, Inc.

bvalania@centcoreusa.com

(610) 888-7509