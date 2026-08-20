GoldHaven Receives Exploration Permit for Magno Project; Maiden Drill Program Imminent

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is pleased to announce that it has received its exploration permit for the Company's 100%-owned Magno Project, located in the prolific Cassiar District of northern British Columbia.

The permit clears the final regulatory gate ahead of GoldHaven’s maiden diamond drill program at Magno. Northtech Drilling, contracted July 2, 2026, is advancing mobilization toward commencement of drilling. The initial program will commence at the Kuhn tungsten-skarn target before advancing to the Magno and D Zone mineralized centres.

Highlights

Exploration permit received for the 100%-owned Magno Project — key milestone before drilling commences

Northtech Drilling Ltd. contracted for the inaugural 5,000–7,000-metre diamond drill program; mobilization advancing toward commencement

The Magno Project hosts 24 potential target zones across 37,000+ hectares — the maiden program tests three of them

across 37,000+ hectares — the maiden program tests three of them Initial drilling commences at Kuhn–Dead Goat, home to a historical estimate of approximately 616,500 tonnes grading 0.48% WO₃ across four modelled tungsten-bearing lenses*

across four modelled tungsten-bearing lenses* High-grade polymetallic surface results across Magno include: 55.3 g/t Au, 2,370 g/t Ag, >20% Pb, 19.25% Zn, 6,550 ppm W, 334 ppm In and 2.87% Cu

and GoldHaven's recently completed 2,320.7 line-kilometre QMAGT airborne magnetic survey provides the first modern property-wide geophysical dataset and structural framework for drill targeting

*The historical estimate is not a current mineral resource or mineral reserve. See “Historical Estimate Disclosure” below.

Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven commented:

“We’ve spent the past year building the strongest geological foundation this project has ever had — 2,320 kilometres of modern airborne magnetics, surface geochemistry across 354 samples, high-grade gold confirmed at 55.3 g/t alongside tungsten, silver, zinc and indium, all sitting within the same structural corridor. The permit clears the last gate before the drill turns.”

“We start at Kuhn, where historical drilling confirmed shallow tungsten mineralization, giving us a well-defined starting point for the program. From there, we plan to move to the Magno and D Zone targets, where high-grade gold, silver and polymetallic mineralization at surface provide a compelling second phase of drill targets.”

“This is the first drill program under GoldHaven’s ownership, and we’re excited to begin testing three priority areas within a much larger 37,000-hectare exploration opportunity.”





Figure 1: High-priority zones within the Magno project emphasizing Kuhn, D Zone, Magno

Advancing Toward Drilling at Magno

GoldHaven's 2026 drill program is designed to test priority targets generated through the integration of historical exploration, geological mapping, 2025 surface geochemistry and modern airborne geophysics.

Initial drilling is planned at Kuhn–Dead Goat, where historical exploration included diamond drilling, geological mapping and modelling of multiple tungsten-bearing skarn lenses. Historical work outlined four mineralized lenses forming a historical estimate of approximately 616,500 tonnes grading 0.48% WO₃.*

The Company's planned drilling at Kuhn is intended to test the historically defined mineralization and evaluate its continuity and potential extensions along strike and at depth. GoldHaven's 2025 surface program also returned tungsten values of up to 6,550 ppm W within the broader Magno Project.

Following Kuhn, the Company plans to advance drilling across the Magno and D Zone mineralized centres, where surface exploration has identified high-grade gold and silver-lead-zinc mineralization.

Recent follow-up metallic screen analyses returned gold values of up to 55.3 g/t Au, while previous surface exploration returned values of up to 2,370 g/t Ag, >20% Pb, 19.25% Zn, 334 ppm In and 2.87% Cu. The strongest gold values identified to date are concentrated within the Magno and D Zone mineralized centres and are spatially associated with interpreted structural corridors identified through the Company's airborne magnetic survey.

Together, the Kuhn, Magno and D Zone targets provide GoldHaven with multiple opportunities to test distinct styles of mineralization within the broader Magno system.

Modern Geophysics Provides New Targeting Framework

GoldHaven recently completed a 2,320.7 line-kilometre airborne magnetic survey, representing the first modern property-wide geophysical dataset across the consolidated Magno Project.

Integration of the magnetic data with geological mapping, historical exploration and surface geochemistry has provided a new structural framework for drill targeting and identified interpreted structural corridors associated with several known mineralized centres.

The Company believes this integrated dataset provides an important modern framework for evaluating historically identified mineralization and identifying potential extensions across the broader property.

Final Preparations for Drilling

With the exploration permit now issued, GoldHaven is advancing final preparations for the 2026 drill campaign, including drill-site planning, logistical preparations and contractor coordination. The Company intends to commence drilling following completion of applicable pre-disturbance requirements and will provide a further update upon commencement of drilling.

Historical Estimate Disclosure

*The historical estimate referenced in this news release constitutes a "historical estimate" as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The historical estimate was prepared by previous operators based on historical drilling, geological interpretation and modelling of tungsten-bearing mineralized lenses within the Kuhn and Dead Goat areas.

A Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource or mineral reserve, and GoldHaven is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource or mineral reserve.

The Company considers the historical estimate relevant because it demonstrates the presence of a historically defined tungsten-bearing system and provides a framework for ongoing exploration and drill targeting. Verification of the historical estimate would require, among other things, review and validation of the historical data, verification drilling and completion of an updated mineral resource estimate by a Qualified Person.

Qualified Person:

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Raymond Wladichuk P.Geo. who is a non-independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 and a consultant of the Company.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advancing highly prospective mineral projects in North and South America. The Company’s flagship asset is the district-scale Magno Project in the Cassiar District of northern British Columbia. GoldHaven also owns the Three Guardsmen copper-gold project in British Columbia and the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil. In addition, the Company holds a portfolio of critical mineral projects in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO

www.GoldHavenresources.com

info@goldhavenresources.com

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE- Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, those listed below under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements in This News Release” are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of any future projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for exploration and development of future projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, the inability of the Company to enter into definitive agreements in respect of possible Letters of Intent, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including by the Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management's Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Forward-Looking Statements in This News Release

The following statements in this news release constitute forward-looking information:

● Northtech Drilling's continued mobilization toward the commencement of drilling

● The initial drill program commencing at the Kuhn tungsten-skarn target before advancing to the Magno and D Zone mineralized centres

● The Company's intention to commence drilling following completion of applicable pre-disturbance requirements

● Planned drilling at Kuhn testing the historically defined mineralization and evaluating its continuity and potential extensions along strike and at depth

● GoldHaven's belief that the integrated geophysical dataset provides an important modern framework for evaluating historically identified mineralization and identifying potential extensions

● The Company's intention to provide a further update upon commencement of drilling

● The requirement for verification drilling and an updated mineral resource estimate by a Qualified Person before the historical estimate could be classified as a current mineral resource or reserve

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2cf95e06-735a-4c23-9955-5b4b04a27cd9