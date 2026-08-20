Enphase Energy Launches AI Assistant in the Enphase App, Bringing Agentic Intelligence to Home Energy Management

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company, today announced the availability of the Enphase® AI Assistant in the Enphase® App for homeowners. The assistant brings agentic AI into the home energy experience, helping customers understand what is happening in their Enphase systems, why it is happening, and what action, if any, they should take. Watch a video showcasing the Enphase AI Assistant here.

Home energy is becoming more dynamic as homeowners add solar, batteries, EV charging, time-of-use rates, backup power, and grid services. The Enphase AI Assistant is designed for this new reality as an intelligent energy companion. Using live system context, it can answer natural language questions, explain system behavior, guide troubleshooting, and help homeowners move from insight to action — through both the Enphase App and the Enphase Support website.

“Homeowners should not need to be energy experts to understand how their homes use energy,” said Nitish Mathur, SVP of customer experience at Enphase Energy. “The Enphase AI Assistant turns complex system data into clear, personalized guidance, helping customers understand what is happening, why it is happening, and what they can do next.”

Homeowners can ask questions such as: Why did my battery discharge overnight? Why did I export more energy than usual? Is my system operating normally? Why is my electricity bill higher than expected? The assistant answers by using site-specific context already visible in the Enphase App, including solar production, home consumption, battery charge and discharge, grid import and export, EV charging activity, gateway connectivity, device status, and alert information.

The Enphase AI Assistant is not a general-purpose chatbot. It is built as a governed AI layer for home energy, combining large language models, model routing, retrieval-augmented generation, tool orchestration, and Enphase-approved knowledge sources. The assistant can route simple status checks to faster model paths while using deeper reasoning for more complex questions such as battery behavior, system troubleshooting, and energy usage explanations.

The Enphase AI Assistant is built around a simple model: sense, explain, and act. It understands what is happening across the home, explains it in plain language, and with the homeowner’s approval can take supported actions. For app-based controls such as battery operating profiles, charge-from-grid settings, EV charging behavior, notification preferences, and report generation, any system-changing action requires explicit homeowner confirmation and internal validation before execution.

The launch marks an important evolution of the Enphase App — from a place where homeowners monitor their energy system to an intelligent interface that can understand, explain, and help manage the entire home energy experience.

Security, privacy, and AI governance are built into the assistant’s architecture, including persona-based access, tool-level filtering, action policies, audit logging, session context management, response quality evaluation, and safeguards for customer-specific data. These controls help the assistant deliver personalized guidance while respecting product permissions and backend systems of record.

When expert help is needed, the assistant can seamlessly hand the conversation to Enphase customer service with the relevant system context and conversation history, so customers do not have to start over.

The Enphase AI Assistant is now broadly available to homeowners in most markets through the Enphase App, with availability continuing to expand. Feature availability may vary by country, system type, installed products, app version, account permissions, and enabled feature flags. To try the Enphase AI Assistant or get more information about how it works, please visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, EV chargers, home energy management systems, and virtual power plant (VPP) solutions. Enphase products enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power, all controlled through the Enphase App. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and has shipped approximately 89.4 million microinverters, with approximately 5.3 million Enphase-based systems deployed in over 165 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

©2026 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities, performance, availability, customer experience benefits, technical architecture, integrations, safety and security controls, and future development of Enphase Energy's technology and products, including the Enphase AI Assistant and Enphase App. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy's current expectations and assumptions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the ability of the AI agent to function as designed and anticipated and other factors discussed in Enphase Energy's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact:

Enphase Energy

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