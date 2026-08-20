Nurmina Launches Nova Smart Lighting Series in the U.S., Bringing AI-Powered Effects and Matter Connectivity to Everyday Spaces

San Francisco , Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurmina, a smart home brand built around AI-powered ambient living, announced the U.S. launch of two products under its Nova series: the Nova Desk Light Bars Pro, an immersive lighting bar designed for gaming and entertainment setups, and the Nova Floor Lamp Pro, a triple-zone ambient and functional floor lamp for bedrooms, living rooms and creative spaces. Both products use AI to help users create personalized lighting effects and support Matter for integration with compatible smart home ecosystems.





Ambient lighting is becoming more popular in U.S. gaming rooms, streaming setups and living spaces, as gamers, content creators and everyday households look for lighting that reacts to music, generates its own effects and connects easily with the rest of a smart home. Nurmina built the Nova series around that shift, combining customizable LED lighting with AI-powered personalization and connected smart home control.

AI Tech: Turning Ideas, Images and Moods Into Light

At the center of the Nova Series is AI Light Effects, a feature within the Nurmina app designed to make lighting personalization more intuitive.

With Photo Mode , users can upload an image and have AI interpret its colors and mood to create a corresponding lighting scheme. A sunset, artwork or favorite photo can become the starting point for the colors used across a room.

, users can upload an image and have AI interpret its colors and mood to create a corresponding lighting scheme. A sunset, artwork or favorite photo can become the starting point for the colors used across a room. Voice Mode lets users describe the atmosphere they want to create with a short voice prompt. Ideas such as “rainy night café” or “cyberpunk neon” can be translated into matching lighting effects without requiring users to manually adjust individual colors and transitions.

lets users describe the atmosphere they want to create with a short voice prompt. Ideas such as “rainy night café” or “cyberpunk neon” can be translated into matching lighting effects without requiring users to manually adjust individual colors and transitions. For users looking for inspiration, Random Mode generates new combinations from available color palettes and lighting rhythms. Those who prefer more direct control can also customize colors and gradients through the app's light effect editor.

Beyond AI-generated effects, the Nova Desk Light Bars Pro offers more than 80 preset lighting scenes, while the Nova Floor Lamp Pro offers more than 100. Both also feature Music Sync, which uses a built-in microphone to translate ambient sound into real-time lighting changes. Users can choose from 10 music modes and adjust sensitivity to create effects ranging from a subtle glow to a fast-paced strobe. Together, these features are designed to reduce the setup involved in creating personalized ambient lighting, allowing users to start with an image, an idea or a mood rather than building every effect manually.

Bringing Smart Lighting Into the Connected Home

Both products are Matter-compatible and integrate natively with Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Apple Home, so they can be added to an existing smart home setup without a separate hub. Users can manage lighting through the Nurmina app, including effects, scenes, schedules and compatible devices.

Each lamp connects directly to home Wi-Fi and runs on Nurmina's cloud-native architecture, secured with WPA2/WPA3 encryption, enabling remote control, scheduling and automations from anywhere.

Two Designs for Different Spaces

Beyond their shared AI and smart home capabilities, both products follow Nurmina’s clean, minimalist design language, with slim profiles designed to fit naturally into modern entertainment and living spaces. Their hardware is tailored to different use cases.

The Nova Desk Light Bars Pro is built for gaming setups, desktops and TV spaces, using segmented multicolor lighting to create flowing gradients and customizable effects that users can personalize through the Nurmina app.

is built for gaming setups, desktops and TV spaces, using segmented multicolor lighting to create flowing gradients and customizable effects that users can personalize through the Nurmina app. The Nova Floor Lamp Pro is designed to adapt to different activities throughout the day, using a three-zone lighting system that combines an upward-facing light, a gradient color column and a soft downward wash, along with tunable white light from 2700K to 6500K, to shift between ambient mood lighting and practical everyday illumination.

Both products have completed FCC and ETL certification for the U.S. market.

“We wanted to make personalized lighting feel less like programming and more like expressing an idea,” said a Nurmina spokesperson. “With the Nova Series, users can start with a photo, a voice prompt or simply a mood, then fine-tune the result to fit their space.”

A current promotion offers 37% off list price on both products at nurmina.ai: $68.98 for the Nova Desk Light Bars Pro and $96.96 for the Nova Floor Lamp Pro. Both products are also available on TikTok Shop.

About Nurmina

Nurmina is a smart home brand built around the idea of Smarter Life, Better Living. The company creates smart ambient home experiences that combine immersive lighting, modern aesthetics and seamless smart connectivity, bringing premium, atmosphere-driven living within reach of a new generation. From bedrooms and gaming setups to living rooms and creative workspaces, Nurmina helps users transform everyday spaces into personalized environments through intelligent scene control, cross-device synchronization and Matter-ready smart ecosystems.

Learn more at Nurmina.ai



