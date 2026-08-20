Agricultural and Food Technology Innovators Honored in 7th Annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global agricultural and food technology markets, today announced the winners of its 7th annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing the technologies and companies driving innovation across the global food and agriculture industry.

The mission of the annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global agricultural and food production landscape through technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies, technologies and solutions redefining how crops are grown, livestock is managed and food is produced and distributed. From precision agriculture platforms and farm management software to AI-driven yield forecasting, IoT-based soil and water sensing, and synthetic biology innovations, these breakthrough innovations are enabling agricultural companies to operate more sustainably, feed a growing global population and shape the future of how the world grows and produces food.

The AgTech sector is rapidly redefining how food is produced, managed and distributed – transforming one of the world’s most essential industries. From AI-driven crop analytics and precision farming platforms to sustainable agriculture solutions and autonomous equipment, AgTech is delivering greater efficiency, transparency and environmental responsibility. This year’s AgTech Breakthrough Award winners are leading that evolution across categories including farm management, IoT and robotics, analytics and more.

Many of this year’s AgTech nominations focused on helping growers manage water scarcity and volatile seasons, with systems that apply inputs precisely and protect yields under stress, alongside biological products designed to fit within existing chemistry-based programs. Data platforms are also connecting more of the operation, linking the field, the elevator and the balance sheet.

“Agriculture is entering a defining era as producers and food-system leaders face mounting pressure to increase productivity, strengthen resilience and meet growing global demand with fewer resources,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AgTech Breakthrough. “This year’s winners are delivering genuine breakthroughs—from smarter farm management and precision crop solutions to advanced robotics, biotechnology and food-production systems that are creating measurable impact across the agricultural value chain. We are proud to recognize these outstanding innovators and congratulate all of our 2026 AgTech Breakthrough Award winners.”

The 2026 AgTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

ANALYTICS

AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year: EpiCrop Technologies

AgTech Data Analytics Solution of the Year: AgriERP, Folio3

AUTOMATION AND ROBOTICS

Agricultural Robotics Innovation of the Year: M5 Narrow with Agtonomy, Kubota Tractor Corporation

FoodTech Equipment of the Year: FloVision Solutions

Overall Agriculture Robotics Solution of the Year: Thorvald, Saga Robotics

FOOD REPLACEMENT TECH

Food Replacement Innovation of the Year: Happy Plant Protein

HARVESTING SOLUTIONS

Overall Harvesting Innovation of the Year: Beagle Tech

IN-FIELD SYSTEMS

Biological Crop Input Solution of the Year: Jord BioScience's 9311

Crop Protection Innovation of the Year: Reklemel™ active, Corteva Agriscience

Precision Fertilization Solution of the Year: Dosing 5G, Netafim

INTERNET-OF-THINGS AND AI

Agronomy Solution of the Year: AGRIVI AI Engage

AI-based AgTech Innovation of the Year: AGMRI, Intelinair

IRRIGATION

Irrigation Innovation of the Year: E3 Center Pivot, Reinke Manufacturing

POST HARVEST SYSTEMS

ERP Software of the Year: VitalEdge Technologies

Overall Post Harvest Solution of the Year: oneWeigh, Greenstone Systems and Solentra Global, part of the Cultura Technologies Family

SUSTAINABILITY

AgTech Climate Innovation of the Year: WETA, Rain Enhancement Technologies

AgTech Sustainability Innovation of the Year: Silicone Substrate, KAPPA AgTech

Climate Adaptation Solution of the Year: EliTerra®, Elicit Plant

Regenerative Agriculture Technology of the Year: PhycoTerra

FOODTECH INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP

FoodTech AI Innovation Award: Turing Labs

AGTECH INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP

AgTech Innovation of the Year: Carl, Barchart

AgTech Startup of the Year: AgZen

Overall AgTech Company of the Year: Inari

Overall AgTech Solution of the Year: Dimitra

About AgTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in agricultural & food technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The AgTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AgTech companies and solutions in categories including farm management, indoor farming, IoT and robotics, FoodTech, analytics and more. For more information visit AgTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact:

Bryan Vaughn

AgTech Breakthrough

Bryan@AgTechBreakthrough.com

949.529.4120