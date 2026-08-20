BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. APPOINTS ROY C. JACKSON AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (Nasdaq: JJSF) announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Roy C. Jackson as Lead Independent Director, effective immediately.

A member of the Board of Directors since May 2022, Roy serves as Chair of the Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee and as a member of both the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee. Roy has spent nearly 25 years in the food service industry, including in senior level positions with PepsiCo, YUM! Brands and The Coca-Cola Company, where he retired in 2018 as Senior Vice President, Business Development & Industry Affairs. Jackson’s experience has encompassed areas of increasing responsibility in sales, general management and restaurant operations. Jackson most recently held the position of Executive Vice President, Development & Industry Relations at the National Restaurant Association. He currently serves as a board member of CustomerX.i Inc. and has held previous board roles with the Multi-Cultural Foodservice Hospitality Alliance, International Franchise Association and The National Restaurant Educational Foundation. Jackson received the Chairman’s Award of the National Restaurant Association in 2017 and the Partnership Award for the Women’s Foodservice Forum in 2017. Jackson is also Trustee Emeriti of Union College, having served as Trustee from 2009-2022.

“I am honored to serve as Lead Independent Director of J&J Snack Foods’ Board of Directors,” said Mr. Jackson. “I am excited to partner with the rest of the Board and the management team as we focus on continuing to capture growth opportunities across all of our divisions and categories.”

About J & J Snack Foods

About J & J Snack Foods Corp. J & J Snack Foods Corp. is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche, and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, DIPPIN’ DOTS ice cream, LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, HOLA! CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY’S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com. *MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Please refer to our public filings for a discussion of certain important factors that relate to forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "guidance," "target," "intend" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Investor Contact: Reed Anderson ICR (646) 277-1260 JJSF@icrinc.com