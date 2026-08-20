American Cornerstone Institute Partners with Alabama to Bring New Civics Resources to Educators in Honor of America’s 250th Year

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Cornerstone Institute (ACI) today announced it is partnering with the state of Alabama to bring new educational resources to teachers in celebration of America’s semiquincentennial. The effort is part of the American Cornerstone Institute’s Little Patriots learning initiative.

As part of the 250th training sessions for educators, the State Department of Education is including information about the American Cornerstone Institute’s Little Patriots initiative, which provides educational materials for kids in K-5th grade free of charge. The curriculum was designed by Dr. Ben Carson to help children understand what it means to be an American citizen, how our government works, and why our founding principles, freedoms, and civic responsibilities are important.

“We are excited to partner with Alabama to equip educators across the state with these new resources,” said Dr. Ben Carson, Founder and Chair of the American Cornerstone Institute. “During this historic 250th year, we have a unique opportunity to inspire our youngest Americans to understand our shared history and embrace what it means to be an American.”

“In Alabama, we are proud to teach our kids to love America. Just like reading and math, learning our country’s history is critical for our students’ strong foundation,” said Governor Ivey. “Little Patriots is a good tool to help educators prepare our students to lead our country tomorrow.”

To honor America’s 250th milestone, the American Cornerstone Institute has developed a special series of educational initiatives to inspire patriotism among Americans of all ages and deepen understanding of our nation’s unique history. ACI’s Little Patriots program is introducing new educational materials and special events including Star Spangled Adventures: The Movie, a full-length animated film that is now available for streaming free of charge at starspangledadventues.com.

The American Cornerstone Institute is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded by Dr. Ben Carson that advances America’s founding principles of faith, liberty, community, and life.