FloVision Winner Of “FoodTech Equipment of the Year” In 2026 AgTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global agricultural and food technology markets today announced that FloVision , a company bringing AI-powered yield and quality analytics to beef, pork, and poultry processors worldwide, has been selected as the winner of “FoodTech Equipment of the Year” in the 7th annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program.

FloVision puts computer vision on the floor of the protein plant, one of the toughest environments in food to automate. Compact IP69K-rated sensors mount to the conveyors and processing stations a plant already owns, and scan each piece as it passes using vision, depth, and load-cell sensing while the line keeps running — no new conveyors, no line shutdown.

The sensors handle what a quality team cannot do by hand at line speed: inspect every piece, on every line, on every shift. Trained on a plant’s own protein, cuts, and defects, the system counts, classifies, and measures each piece, flags foreign material, and records what is driving yield and what is missing spec. Supervisors get that two ways — an automated daily report by email, and real-time feedback on the floor through stack lights, HMIs, and floor TVs while there is still a shift left to fix.

From there it scales. Yield, giveaway, throughput, and defect rates roll up by line, shift, SKU, and supplier, from a single station to an enterprise dashboard covering every site. The numbers also move into the systems teams already use — ERP, MES, and BI tools — through FloVision’s API, with a full audit trail behind every one. Customers have recovered up to 1.5% more yield and seen as much as 15x return by cutting waste, reclaiming lost product, and deciding faster on the floor.

The system comes in two forms. FloVision Nano mounts over a moving conveyor and measures every product on the line, which is where giveaway, defects, and foreign material hide at volume. FloVision Pro mounts over a manual processing station and measures every cut as it is made, with laser guides that show the operator the target cut and analytics that reach down to the individual station. Both run on the same platform, so a plant can start on one line and expand without changing systems.

“If you can see it, we can measure it — and that is what makes this the future of food,” said Rian McDonnell, Founder and CEO of FloVision. “Our customers are recovering yield that used to walk out the door as waste, on the lines they already run. This recognition from AgTech Breakthrough means a lot to our team, and we will keep working with industry leaders on a blueprint for reducing waste and maximizing yield that is both financially and environmentally sustainable.”

FloVision was founded in 2020 and built in South Bend, Indiana. The company has processed more than 220 million pounds of food in beef, pork, and poultry plants across North America, Europe, and Australia.



The AgTech sector is rapidly redefining how food is produced, managed and distributed – transforming one of the world’s most essential industries. From AI-driven crop analytics and precision farming platforms to sustainable agriculture solutions and autonomous equipment, AgTech is delivering greater efficiency, transparency and environmental responsibility.

The mission of the annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global agricultural and food production landscape through technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies, technologies and solutions redefining how crops are grown, livestock is managed and food is produced and distributed. From precision agriculture platforms and farm management software to AI-driven yield forecasting, IoT-based soil and water sensing, and synthetic biology innovations, these breakthrough innovations are enabling agricultural companies to operate more sustainably, feed a growing global population and shape the future of how the world grows and produces food.

“FloVision helps companies reduce waste and maximize yield across the food industry. For food processors, the ability to process more heads per hour, pounds per minute, or cuts per second without compromising quality is critical. However, bottlenecks, human error, machine downtime, and quality control issues can slow down production, leading to higher costs and lower yield,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AgTech Breakthrough. “FloVision helps operators optimize processes and recover lost profits with yield, quality, and staff skills analytics powered by AI. By leveraging food technology and quality control through AI and computer vision, the food industry can reduce environmental impact and ensure a more efficient and sustainable future. We’re pleased to award FloVision with ‘FoodTech Equipment of the Year.’”

About AgTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in agricultural & food technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The AgTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AgTech companies and solutions in categories including farm management, indoor farming, IoT and robotics, FoodTech, analytics and more. For more information visit AgTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

About FloVision

FloVision helps protein processors recover yield, catch defects and foreign material, and build operational efficiency. Compact AI sensors retrofit onto existing conveyors and processing stations, measure every piece at line speed, and give operators real-time feedback and a single dashboard across every line, shift, and site. Founded in 2020 and based in South Bend, Indiana, FloVision has processed more than 220 million pounds of food in beef, pork, and poultry plants across three continents. For more information, visit flovision.com.

Media Contact

Shannon Riedel, Designer, FloVision — shannon@flovision.com — 586-221-0167

Media Contact:

Bryan Vaughn AgTech Breakthrough Bryan@AgTechBreakthrough.com 949.529.4120