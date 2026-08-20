oneWeigh from Greenstone Systems Earns “Overall Post Harvest Solution of the Year” in 2026 AgTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global agricultural and food technology markets, today announced that oneWeigh, product of Greenstone Systems and Solentra Global, Cultura companies, has been selected as winner of the “Overall Post Harvest Solution of the Year” award in the 7th annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Post harvest grain handling remains one of the most operationally complex areas of agriculture. Facilities juggle truck traffic, scale transactions, grading, inventory updates, documentation, compliance and customer communications, often while processing hundreds or thousands of loads during peak harvest. Many still rely on manual processes, disconnected systems and repetitive data entry, which slows operations and raises the risk of costly errors.

oneWeigh digitizes and automates nearly every step of shipping and receiving. From the moment a truck arrives until it departs, the platform handles driver identification, check-in, grading, weighing, load routing, inventory updates, documentation and ERP integration. That last piece is central to the design: oneWeigh synchronizes transactions with ERP systems in real time, so grain quality and quantity data update automatically as commodities are received, shipped or transferred, giving operators accurate inventory visibility across locations without manual reconciliation.

Automation extends throughout the facility. Driver Self Check-In lets drivers enter required information electronically, reducing wait times and scale house congestion, while RFID recognizes vehicles and triggers workflow actions without manual intervention. Pit monitoring and message board solutions relay unloading instructions directly to drivers, and digital signatures, document management, grading interfaces, biometric security and PLC integrations support compliance and traceability. Operators select the options that fit their sites, whether the work involves grain receiving, rail loadout, bulk product delivery, ethanol facilities or multi-location agribusinesses.

“During harvest, a line of trucks at the scale house is the most expensive thing on a facility's property,” said Allan Venters, Vice President of Facility Operations at Greenstone Systems. “Our customers tell us the real difference isn't just the minutes saved on each load, it's knowing the numbers are right at the end of the day without anyone rekeying them. That's exactly what we built oneWeigh to do, and we want to thank AgTech Breakthrough for recognizing it as the Overall Post Harvest Solution of the Year.”

“This recognition reflects the strength of the partnership behind oneWeigh and the trust our customers place in it every day to keep their facilities running smoothly,” said Susanna Stout, General Manager of Solentra. “We’re proud to see oneWeigh honored alongside so many innovators shaping the future of agriculture, and we remain committed to building technology that helps our customers operate with confidence at every stage of the post-harvest process.”

The AgTech sector is rapidly redefining how food is produced, managed and distributed – transforming one of the world’s most essential industries. From AI-driven crop analytics and precision farming platforms to sustainable agriculture solutions and autonomous equipment, AgTech is delivering greater efficiency, transparency and environmental responsibility.

The mission of the annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global agricultural and food production landscape through technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies, technologies and solutions redefining how crops are grown, livestock is managed and food is produced and distributed. From precision agriculture platforms and farm management software to AI-driven yield forecasting, IoT-based soil and water sensing, and synthetic biology innovations, these breakthrough innovations are enabling agricultural companies to operate more sustainably, feed a growing global population and shape the future of how the world grows and produces food.

“Post harvest is where a season’s work either gets captured accurately or quietly leaks away, and the entries that impress us are the ones that treat that handoff as seriously as anything that happens upstream,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AgTech Breakthrough. “oneWeigh stood out in our evaluation for the breadth of what it automates between the gate and the pit, and for tying all of it back to the software the business actually runs on. We are proud to recognize Greenstone Systems and Solentra as our 2026 Overall Post Harvest Solution of the Year.”

As grain operations contend with labor shortages, rising volumes and growing demands for accuracy and traceability, Greenstone continues to expand oneWeigh and its integrations across the agribusiness supply chain.

About Greenstone Systems

Greenstone delivers innovative, mission-critical solutions to agribusinesses. Greenstone holds a commanding share of the U.S. grain origination software market, serving over 400 customers with over 3,000 locations and over 5,000 ERP users. With over 30 years in the marketplace, its products provide the stability, consistency, and innovation agribusinesses need to grow and remain profitable. Greenstone is part of the Cultura Technologies family, owned by Constellation Software, Inc. For more information, visit greenstonesystems.com .

Solentra Global

Solentra is a global agri-food technology company, operation spanning 30+ years, and is part of the Cultura Technologies family, a business within Volaris Group, itself part of Constellation Software. The company builds mission-critical software for enterprise grain companies, oilseed processors, and commodity operations around the world, with a product suite that includes AGRIS (grain accounting, inventory, and financial management), oneWeigh (scale and facility automation software), Agiblocks (commodity trade and risk management), CreditCrop (real farm data transformed into tax credit value), and BinSight (bin management system and software).

Solentra promotes “integration without disruption,” pairing its software with long-term, high-touch partnerships led by dedicated engagement teams. As a part of Solentra’s commitment to industry engagement, the company is a member of the National Grain and Feed Association (NGFA) and the U.S. Grains Council.

About Cultura Technologies

Cultura brings together people, businesses, and technologies focused on building a thriving and resilient agri-food system. Globally, our insights help enable better decision-making across the entire food supply. For more information, visit the website or follow on LinkedIn.

About AgTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in agricultural & food technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The AgTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AgTech companies and solutions in categories including farm management, indoor farming, IoT and robotics, FoodTech, analytics and more. For more information visit AgTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

Media Contact: Bryan Vaughn AgTech Breakthrough Bryan@AgTechBreakthrough.com 949.529.4120