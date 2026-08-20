Long Angle High-Net-Worth Study: Amex and Chase Lag in Loyalty, Fidelity and Schwab Beat Banks at Banking

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Angle , a private community of 9,000+ high-net-worth (HNW) entrepreneurs, executives, and investors, today announced the release of its 2026 High-Net-Worth Financial Products Report. The inaugural benchmark study measures how high-net-worth households use and recommend their credit cards, banks, brokerages, lenders, and insurance carriers. The study draws on primary survey data from 165 Long Angle members, 81% of whom have a net worth above $5M.

The study found that customer advocacy doesn't always track with market share. It does for brokerages, as Fidelity and Schwab have the most users and highest share who would recommend them to peers. But other category leaders don't fare as well: Amex Platinum, Chase Sapphire Reserve, and several of the largest banks and insurance carriers underperform on customer recommendations.

Key Findings

Amex Platinum and Chase Sapphire Reserve have the highest credit card market share, but aren't the most recommended. While 82% and 70% of HNW cardholders recommend them, respectively, several other cards exceed them in customer advocacy. These include BofA Premium Rewards Elite (100% recommend), Capital One Venture X (92%), and even Amazon Prime Visa (90%).

While 82% and 70% of HNW cardholders recommend them, respectively, several other cards exceed them in customer advocacy. These include BofA Premium Rewards Elite (100% recommend), Capital One Venture X (92%), and even Amazon Prime Visa (90%). Fidelity and Schwab beat the banks at banking, earning near-unanimous approval across cash management (91% and 88% of users recommend, respectively), banking (93% and 90%), and lending (86% and 91%). Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo earned lower marks across every product line.

across cash management (91% and 88% of users recommend, respectively), banking (93% and 90%), and lending (86% and 91%). Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo earned lower marks across every product line. Rocket Mortgage leads a weak field of mortgage lenders: 67% recommend it, compared to Chase (43%), Wells Fargo (40%), and Bank of America (25%).

67% recommend it, compared to Chase (43%), Wells Fargo (40%), and Bank of America (25%). HNW specialty insurers are the gold standard. Cincinnati and PURE are far more recommended than mass-market carriers like State Farm. For home insurance, 88% recommend Cincinnati; 100% recommend PURE (on a smaller base). For umbrella insurance: 78% Cincinnati, 83% PURE.

Cincinnati and PURE are far more recommended than mass-market carriers like State Farm. For home insurance, 88% recommend Cincinnati; 100% recommend PURE (on a smaller base). For umbrella insurance: 78% Cincinnati, 83% PURE. Life insurance drew the most regret of any category. Only 49% of policyholders would recommend their carrier, and 37% were unsure. Northwestern Mutual, the most common carrier among respondents, has the lowest recommend rate at 20%, though on a small base.





Credit Cards Among HNW Households



% of respondents who use; % who recommend their card



Credit Card



% Use % Recommend Travel cards



Amex Platinum



31%

82%

Chase Sapphire Reserve



30%

70%

Chase Sapphire Preferred



12%

83%

Amex Gold



9%

73%

Capital One Venture X



8%

92%

BofA Premium Rewards / Elite



5%

100%

Cash back cards



Amazon Prime Visa



18%

90%

Chase Freedom Unlimited



14%

60%

Fidelity Rewards



10%

94%

Source: Long Angle 2026 High-Net-Worth Financial Products Report





"Based on respondent comments throughout the survey, the most recommended financial providers tend to win on rates or rewards, like Amazon Prime Visa's cash back; service, such as HNW insurance carriers or J.P. Morgan Private Bank; or breadth and depth of products, like Fidelity and Schwab," said Chris Bendtsen, Insights Lead at Long Angle and author of the report.

The study draws on proprietary Long Angle survey data from verified high-net-worth individuals, examining usage and recommendations across credit cards, banking, brokerages, lending, mortgages, and five categories of insurance.





Long Angle's Top 10 Takeaways from its 2026 High-Net-Worth Financial Products Report

Access the full report: https://www.longangle.com/research/high-net-worth-financial-products

About Long Angle

Long Angle is a vetted community of 9,000+ high-net-worth individuals navigating complex financial and personal decisions. Members collaborate through online discussion forums, peer advisory groups, and curated investment access, collectively investing more than $100 million annually across private markets.

Founded on the principles of peer-driven learning and trusted confidentiality, Long Angle helps successful wealth builders optimize their portfolios, families, and purpose through evidence-based insights and shared experience.

Learn more: www.longangle.com

Media Contact:

Chris Bendtsen

Insights Lead, Long Angle

chris.bendtsen@longangle.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b505d15c-b2c6-4381-8451-3593c55f37f3