Small Business Growth Alliance (SBGA) Discusses Why Operational Efficiency Should Be a Growth Priority in 2026

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Business Growth Alliance (SBGA) delivers practical steps for small businesses to simplify daily operations, reduce avoidable expenses, and lay the basis for lasting growth.

SBGA highlights why business efficiency needs to be front and center as small businesses plan for growth in 2026. The challenge is clear: how can owners improve profits and remain competitive without relying solely on increased sales?

The organization recommends tightening workflows, clarifying processes, using technology wisely, and controlling costs. The aim is to help businesses get the most out of their time, teams, and resources.

Inefficient processes create hidden costs through manual work and disconnected systems. U.S. Chamber of Commerce research found that 87% of small businesses reported increased efficiency from technology platforms, reinforcing the value of streamlining operations.

SBGA sees business efficiency as a foundation for growth. With solid processes, firms can respond quickly to customers, adapt to change, and seize opportunities without added complexity.

In 2026, business efficiency increasingly means using AI and automation where they deliver measurable value. McKinsey estimates that automation could handle 57% of current U.S. work hours . SBGA recommends identifying time-consuming tasks and using technology to reduce or eliminate unnecessary steps.

Cost control is equally important amid inflation. Reviewing vendor contracts, inventory, and recurring expenses can reduce waste without affecting service.

"Operational capability is not about doing more with less. It is about creating processes that help teams focus on work that delivers value," said a spokesperson for SBGA . "By frequently reviewing how work gets done, small businesses can identify inefficiencies earlier and make smarter decisions about where to invest resources. We've seen businesses save valuable time by identifying where manual work has crept back into their operations."

Business efficiency is an ongoing practice, not a quick fix. As companies grow, outdated processes can cause delays and mistakes.

Clear benchmarks help measure progress and avoid short-term cuts that create future problems. Beyond 2026, these practices can improve flexibility, protect profits, maintain service quality, and support steady growth.

About the Small Business Growth Alliance (SBGA):

Small Business Growth Alliance (SBGA) is an organization founded by experienced small-business owners dedicated to helping entrepreneurs grow with confidence. With nearly two decades of expertise, SBGA connects businesses with trusted partners and cost-effective solutions that streamline operations, reduce risk, and support long-term success.