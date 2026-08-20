Trust and Transparency Matter Most in Wealth Management Relationships, TransUnion Survey Finds

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research from TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) found that trust, reputation and transparency are the most important factors shaping how consumers choose and maintain relationships with wealth management providers. The findings highlight a significant opportunity for firms to differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive and digital marketplace.

In a survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers with at least $20,000 in investable assets, TransUnion found that trust and reputation outweigh every other factor in choosing a wealth management provider. Nearly two in three (65%) current investors ranked trust and reputation among their top factors, compared with 49% who cited fees and pricing. Trust and reputation also topped the list for prospective investors, with 58% identifying them as a key consideration.

The research also revealed that trust is built through specific, tangible experiences. Investors identified transparency in fees and advice (56%), along with reputation and brand credibility (56%), as the leading drivers of trustworthiness.

Notably, concerns about fraud are shaping how investors define trust. More than half (56%) of investors said they are moderately to extremely concerned about the impact fraud could have on their investments, highlighting the growing importance of fraud prevention and identity protection capabilities within the wealth management experience. The findings suggest investors are evaluating firms on more than investment performance alone, placing increased value on providers that demonstrate their ability to safeguard investor data throughout the client relationship.

“Wealth managers have traditionally competed on performance, products and price. Our research shows that the competitive landscape is changing,” said Joshua Turnbull, senior vice president of financial services at TransUnion. “Investors are telling us that confidence and credibility matter as much as – and sometimes more than – traditional decision factors. As digital engagement becomes the norm, trust is no longer an intangible brand attribute; it is a measurable business asset that can influence acquisition, retention and long-term growth.”

The findings show that investors increasingly expect firms to reinforce trust through strong protection and security practices. As wealth management interactions increasingly move online, firms that visibly safeguard client identities, accounts and communications may be better positioned to strengthen investor confidence, deepen loyalty and differentiate themselves in a competitive market.

Trust as a Growth Strategy

The findings suggest that trust is no longer simply a brand attribute. It has become a fundamental imperative that can drive client acquisition and retention. While digital capabilities remain important, investors place greater value on firms that consistently demonstrate transparency, accessibility and protection throughout the client journey.

For wealth management firms, this indicates that trust must be demonstrated throughout the investor lifecycle, not simply earned at the point of account opening. Organizations that understand changing investor expectations and create personalized experiences can build confidence across every interaction. In turn, they may be better positioned to attract new clients, strengthen existing relationships and stand apart in a competitive market.

The research also highlights the importance of connecting engagement, communications and protection strategies. Firms that strengthen client communications, enhance interactions and help protect investors from fraud and identity-based threats can reinforce trust while supporting long-term loyalty. Together, these capabilities can strengthen investor relationships and support sustainable growth.

Turnbull continued, “Trust has become a defining factor in how investors choose and evaluate wealth management providers. For firms navigating a rapidly evolving marketplace, understanding what builds confidence is critical. These findings provide a roadmap for wealth managers to strengthen client relationships and drive growth, while highlighting the need for solutions that deliver the transparency, protection and personalized engagement investors increasingly expect.”

To learn more about how TransUnion wealth management solutions can help strengthen investor relationships, build trust and support long-term growth, click here.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments, we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.

http://www.transunion.com/business



Contact Dave Blumberg TransUnion E-mail david.blumberg@transunion.com Telephone 312-972-6646



