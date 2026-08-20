Sedifly Appoints Callian Capital Group Managing Partner Ameer Ibrahim as a Board Advisor

SINGAPORE, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singapore-based EdTech startup Sedifly has appointed Mr. Ameer Ibrahim, Managing Partner of Callian Capital Group and Chief Sustainable Investments Officer of Hamershlag Private as a Board Advisor.





The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Sedifly. With strong revenue growth and student outcomes, the fast-growing startup recently appointed its new Vice President of Student and Career Development, an industry veteran with over a decade of experience who used to be the Head of Admissions at one of Singapore’s largest educational consulting groups. Sedifly has also expanded to the Medical School Admissions (MSA) market, with its hiring of a Product Manager to lead its MSA arm, and onboarded several Former Admissions Officers. Equipped with traction, Sedifly is preparing to raise its next round and setting sights on regional expansion across Asia in the coming months.

Mr. Ibrahim brings a wealth of expertise from private markets, cross-border investments, and institutional partnerships. At Callian Capital Group, he heads investment mandates and strategic advisory engagements spanning technology, infrastructure, energy, and sovereign partnerships across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America, connecting institutional investors, family offices, and governments on the world stage. He has represented these networks at global forums such as the World Economic Forum, Bloomberg New Economy Forum, G20, B20, BRICS, and UN Climate Conferences, and serves on the Advisory Board of the Clinton Global Initiative University, as an External Trustee of Edinburgh University Students' Association, and as an Advisor to Times Higher Education.

For Mr. Joash Lee, Sedifly's Founder and CEO, the appointment reflects a broader ambition to strengthen Sedifly's ties with institutions and governments globally, as the company grows beyond college admissions consulting into a platform equipping learners with the tools for life.

"Ameer is a dear friend, and I’m excited and honored to have him join our Board of Advisors as we grow from one to 10. His vast network with investors, institutions, and governments from all corners of the globe will undoubtedly catalyze our ambitious expansion plans across new markets and offerings," said Mr. Lee.

Mr. Ibrahim shares that ambition: "Sedifly's mission to democratize access to education has the potential to reimagine the educational consulting field as we know it today. I’ve known Joash for some years and there's no one else who understands this opportunity as well as he does," he said.

Mr. Ibrahim will join Sedifly’s Board Advisor, Dr. Kid Parchariyanon, Managing Partner of SeaX Ventures and CEO of RISE, and Sedifly’s Board Directors, Mr. Daniel Ding, a real estate veteran with over US$4 billion in investments, and Ms. Jessie Lim, a senior executive at a European-listed company overseeing over US$2 billion in revenue.

About Sedifly:

Sedifly is a global EdTech firm based in Singapore that helps students access top colleges and prepare for their careers through mentorship-driven strategies, academic enrichment, and long-term profile development.

Visit www.sedifly.com for more information.

Public Relations Team

pr@sedifly.com

+65 8774 7605

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