EllisDon Announces Strategic Facilities Management Partnership with Scotiabank Arena

Mississauga, ON, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EllisDon Facilities Services (EDFS) is pleased to announce a new facilities management partnership with Scotiabank Arena , supporting the ongoing operation and performance of one of Canada's most recognized sports and entertainment venues.

Under the agreement, EDFS will provide Building Operations Management Maintenance Services (BOMMS) to Scotiabank Arena along with other properties under the organization’s portfolio including, Real Sports Bar & Grill , e11even Restaurant, and Ford Performance Centre.

The scope of services includes the supervision, maintenance, repair and inspection of critical building systems, including mechanical, electrical, building automation, and fire and life safety systems that support the professional sports and entertainment operations. EDFS will oversee preventative maintenance programs, asset planning, energy management, and continuous improvement initiatives designed to support the reliabilityand long-term performance of these facilities.

“We're excited to partner with EllisDon to further strengthen the operational support behind Scotiabank Arena as we combining their technical expertise with our knowledge of our existing teams,” said Elis Valera, Vice President of Venue Operations & General Manager, Scotiabank Arena. “Running a complex, event-driven facility require disciplined asset management and a proactive approach to repair, maintenance, as well as compliance, and together we'll continue to ensure our venues stay prepared to deliver safe, world-class experiences for our teams and fans.”

The partnership represents a significant milestone for EllisDon as it continues to expand its footprint across complex, high-performance environments. Known for delivering integrated facilities management solutions across public and private sector portfolios, EDFS supports clients through every stage of the asset lifecycle, helping maximize building performance, reliability, and long-term value.

"This partnership reflects the confidence placed in our team and our abilty to combine operational excellence, technical expertise and the resources of EllisDon to support their facilities,” said Colin Flock, Senior Vice President & Global Head of Facilities Services. "Whether it’s a sold-out game, major concert, or a night out with friends and family, our role is to to create the conditions that allow those moments to happen seamlessly. We are proud to support Scotiabank Arena and the affiliated facilities to help deliver the reliability, safety and guest expecience that visitors, fans and employees expect.”

The partnership further strengthens EllisDon's position as a lifecycle partner for complex assets, extending its long-standing expertise beyond construction and into the long-term operation and optimization of facilities critical to the people and communities they serve.