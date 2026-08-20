XTEND’s U.S.-Made X-Strike Lethality Package Accepted into DOW’s Drone Dominance Program

Platform-agnostic solution expands XTEND’s U.S. offering across autonomous robotics, mission software and lethality

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB) announced today that XTEND’s X-Strike, a U.S.-manufactured lethality package for small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS), has been accepted as a lethality solution within the U.S. Department of War’s Drone Dominance Program (DDP) and is paired with XTEND’s platform for Gauntlet II.

As previously announced, XTEND Reality Inc. is one of 19 companies advancing to Gauntlet II following the program’s Phase II Qualifier.

X-Strike combines a U.S.-manufactured Electronic Safe and Arm Device (ESAD) and warhead in a modular, platform-agnostic package designed for integration across multiple UAS platforms. The system is progressing through Combat Evaluation (CV), has received Army Fuze Safety Board limited approval, and has undergone government evaluation and New Equipment Training (NET) events.

“Drone Dominance is about getting effective, scalable capabilities into the hands of warfighters at speed,” said Roy Levy, EVP & General Manager, XTEND U.S. “X-Strike provides a U.S.-made lethality solution designed for rapid integration across multiple platforms, complementing XTEND’s autonomous robotic systems and XOS operating system.”

The milestone expands XTEND’s role in the U.S. defense ecosystem, bringing together robotic platforms, XOS-powered autonomy and mission software, and platform-agnostic mission effects within a unified offering.

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JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB) and XTEND announced on August 11, 2026 that the SEC has declared effective the Form S-4 registration statement filed in connection with their proposed business combination, clearing the final regulatory milestone ahead of closing. The final information statement/prospectus is being mailed to JFB stockholders of record as of August 11, 2026, and the companies expect the transaction to close by September 8, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including NYSE listing approval. Upon closing, the combined company will be renamed XTEND AI Robotics, Inc. and is expected to trade on the NYSE under the ticker "XTND."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding X-Strike's continued participation and advancement in the U.S. Department of War's Drone Dominance Program, including Gauntlet II, the continued progression of X-Strike through Combat Evaluation and the receipt of any additional safety approvals, government evaluations, or trainings, the anticipated integration of X-Strike across multiple UAS platforms, the expected expansion of XTEND's role and unified offering in the U.S. defense ecosystem, and the expected timing, completion, and effects of the proposed business combination between JFB Construction Holdings and XTEND, including the anticipated closing date, the renaming of the combined company as XTEND AI Robotics, Inc., and the anticipated listing of the combined company on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "XTND."

Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described, including risks relating to the U.S. defense procurement process, including the risk that acceptance into the Drone Dominance Program or advancement to Gauntlet II will not result in production contracts, orders, or revenue, the risk that X-Strike does not successfully complete Combat Evaluation or obtain full or final safety approvals, changes in U.S. defense priorities, budgets, and funding levels, changes in demand for robotic systems, risks inherent in government defense contracts, including termination, penalty, verification and security requirements, the ability of various XTEND solutions to satisfy applicable U.S. regulatory, procurement and compliance requirements, and the ability to satisfy the conditions to closing of the business combination, including receipt of NYSE listing approval.

Neither XTEND nor JFB undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, please refer to the registration statement on Form S-4 (including the information statement/prospectus contained therein) and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About XTEND

XTEND is a leader in software systems and artificial intelligence-powered robotics, deployed in high-threat, complex operational environments where human exposure carries significant risk. Powered by its proprietary XTEND Operating System (XOS), XTEND’s integrated software and advanced robotic hardware solutions are designed to provide autonomy at the edge. Operating across defense, law enforcement, and private security missions through a platform of robots, drones, and robotic subsystems, XTEND’s open architecture platform facilitates scalability across partners and third-party applications. With over 12,500 systems deployed in over 30 countries, XTEND’s solutions have been validated in five combat zones and operationally deployed by national defense, special-mission units, and security organizations across the globe. Founded in Tel Aviv, Israel, and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, XTEND delivers NDAA-compliant solutions through a global network of regional XFAB manufacturing facilities located in the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, Israel, and Latvia. For more information, visit www.xtend.me.

About JFB Construction Holdings

JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB) is a real estate development and construction company that has provided general contracting and construction management services in 36 U.S. states. For more information, visit the company’s SEC filings at www.sec.gov.

Important Information for Investors and Stockholders

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any issuance or sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. In connection with the transaction, NewCo and JFB filed a registration statement on Form S-4. Investors and security holders are urged to read the information statement/prospectus or registration statement and any other documents filed with the SEC carefully and in their entirety when they become available. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by JFB will be available free of charge at www.sec.gov.

JFB Construction Holdings Contact:

CORE IR

Mike Mason

516-222-2560

investors@jfbconstruction.net

XTEND Media Contact:

Headline Media

Sarah Small

929-255-1449

sarah@headline.media

XTEND Investor Relations:

MZ North America

Shannon Devine

203-741-8811

XTND@mzgroup.us