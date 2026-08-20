Clear Street Canada Moves Canadian Clearing and Execution onto Clear Street's Proprietary Cloud-Native Platform

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street Canada can now clear and execute trades for its Canadian clients on Clear Street's proprietary cloud-native platform. It is the first time the firm's own clearing and execution technology has powered its Canadian business.

Canadian institutional trading still runs largely on legacy systems, much of it owned by the incumbent bank-dealers. Clear Street built its own stack: one platform to trade, clear and settle, on cloud-native infrastructure. Bringing it to Canada gives domestic clients direct access to the same technology behind the firm's US business.

John Skain, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Street Canada, said, “Canadian institutions have been tied to legacy trading technology they don't control and that hasn't kept pace with the market. On our platform, clients see their risk as the market moves and settle on one system, instead of reconciling positions across several overnight.”

Clear Street Canada has served active traders in the Canadian market since 2023. With clearing and execution now running on Clear Street's own platform, the offering is built to extend to professional traders, family offices and institutional money managers.

About Clear Street

Clear Street is a cloud-native financial infrastructure technology firm on a mission to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset, in every market. The Company is replacing the industry’s outdated infrastructure with a single, cloud-native, end-to-end platform that powers the entire trade lifecycle, from ideation to execution, clearing, custody, financing and settlement, delivering speed, transparency and scale across the Clear Street ecosystem.

About Clear Street Canada

Clear Street Canada Inc. is a Canadian registered investment dealer based in Toronto, Ontario. Clear Street Canada is wholly owned by Clear Street Holdings and is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

Media Contact:

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