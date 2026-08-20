Nano-Yield Ranks No. 2,539 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 With 127% Three-Year Growth

Sandy, UTAH, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano-Yield has ranked No. 2,539 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 after posting 127% revenue growth over the past three years. The recognition marks the agricultural technology company’s fifth appearance on the annual list of America’s fastest-growing private companies.

Nano-Yield

Nano-Yield's technology helps plants use fertilizer more efficiently, allowing growers to cut fertilizer costs and reduce environmentally damaging runoff without sacrificing crop performance. The approach addresses two persistent challenges for growers: controlling input costs and reducing the amount of fertilizer lost before crops can use it.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a great recognition for our team and the work they've put in over the past several years," said Clark T. Bell, co-founder and CEO of Nano-Yield. "Agriculture is a tough industry. Growers want to see results in the field before they change the way they do things, and we've built this company by proving that our technology works and earning their trust."

The company’s proprietary nanotechnology delivers nutrients to plants using nanoparticles thousands of times smaller than a human hair — a method that boosts nutrient uptake so growers get more out of every pass of fertilizer. The technology has been tested across hundreds of field trials and a wide range of crops and growing conditions.

Nano-Yield has grown by expanding its work with growers and agricultural retailers as more producers look for ways to control fertilizer costs without sacrificing yields. The company continues to expand its reach as growers see the technology perform on their own farms and through other producers they trust.

"Farmers are dealing with higher costs and tight margins, so everything they put into the field has to earn its keep," added Bell. "We've stayed focused on helping growers get better use out of the fertilizer they're already buying. If we can help them save money and get the same or better results, we've done our job."

The Inc. 5000 ranks privately held U.S. companies by percentage revenue growth over a three-year span. Companies must meet Inc.'s revenue and eligibility requirements to qualify.

About Nano-Yield™

Founded in 2014, the Nano-Yield company is a pioneering force in the world of nanotechnology, dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible at the nanoscale. As a leading innovator in the field, Nano-Yield leverages cutting-edge research and groundbreaking nano solutions to create a profound impact in the agriculture and turf industries. With a commitment to precision, quality, and sustainable advancements, Nano-Yield strives to bring their patented nanotechnology to growers worldwide. For the latest information about Nano-Yield and their transformative work, please visit their official website at www.nano-yield.com.

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