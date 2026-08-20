Guident Extends Multi-Year AI Safety Agreement with Coastal Waste & Recycling

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guident Corp. (“Guident”), a leader in AI-enabled safety and remote monitoring solutions, today announced a 36-month agreement extension with Coastal Waste & Recycling (“Coastal”), a leading provider of waste and recycling services with locations throughout Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

The 36-month agreement expanded upon the companies’ initial relationship established in July 2025 and reflects Coastal’s continued deployment of Guident’s WatchBot™ autonomous inspection robot and AI-powered software platform within its operations.

The deployment reflects the growing adoption of autonomous operational intelligence technologies across industrial environments. Guident’s solution participates in the global security robotics market, which Allied Market Research projects could reach $54.2 billion by 2030, growing at a 14.2% CAGR from 2021 to 2030. Industrial operators are increasingly seeking to modernize safety oversight, improve facility-wide visibility, strengthen operational continuity, and reduce exposure to fire-related incidents, asset damage, and other operational disruptions.

Under the agreement, WatchBot™ units will conduct autonomous facility patrols and inspections, while Guident’s AI software platform analyzes collected data, manages alerting, and supports centralized workflow management. The integrated system enables thermal inspections, early fire detection on loaded trucks, asset damage identification, PPE compliance monitoring, and other site-specific safety protocols.

The engagement reflects Coastal’s continued investment in proactive risk reduction, workforce safety, and operational consistency and is designed to reduce fire-related risk, improve inspection reliability, and provide centralized visibility into safety operations at participating sites.

“Safety is central to how we operate, and this three-year agreement reflects our long-term commitment to investing in technologies that protect our people and assets,” said Chad Abell, Vice President, EHS & Engineering at Coastal Waste & Recycling. “By deploying Guident’s integrated safety solution, including autonomous inspection robots and an AI-enabled software platform, our teams gain real-time visibility into potential risks, enabling earlier intervention and more consistent safety standards.”

“We’re proud to expand our long-term partnership with Coastal Waste & Recycling through this 36-month agreement,” said Harald Braun, Executive Chairman and CEO of Guident. “By combining autonomous inspection robotics, our AI-powered software platform, and ongoing operational support, we’re delivering a fully integrated safety solution designed to reduce risk, improve inspection consistency, and strengthen operational oversight.”

The agreement reflects a shared commitment to advancing AI-enabled safety infrastructure within the waste and recycling industry. By integrating robotics, intelligent monitoring software, and managed services under a unified deployment model, the collaboration aims to deliver measurable improvements in safety performance, operational reliability, and risk management.

About Coastal Waste & Recycling:

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Coastal Waste & Recycling is a privately owned solid waste & recycling company with over forty-four locations in Florida and Georgia, and South Carolina. Coastal’s team provides residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal services to our customers in the regions we serve. Our locations provide comprehensive solid waste services that include collection operations, transfer stations, portable restroom services, along with recycling, and disposal facilities. With a commitment to a culture focused on our core values and a vision of growth, both personal growth and business growth, we have over 1,700 employees providing over five million services each month.

Learn more at https://www.coastalwasteinc.com.

Coastal Press and Media Contact

Patti W. Hamilton, Vice President, Brand & Culture

phamilton@coastalwasteinc.com

561-373-1264

About Guident

Guident strives to enable the safe, scalable deployment of autonomous vehicles and robots through human-in-the-loop oversight and secure remote operations. The company provides a vital safety layer and an operational continuity framework that support deployment across transit, mobility, and commercial robotics operations.

By integrating remote monitoring, intervention capabilities, and system-level safety architecture, Guident helps operators, public and private agencies transition from pilot programs to reliable, long-term autonomous operations. Its platform supports safety, regulatory compliance, and consistent daily performance at scale. www.guident.com

Investor and Media Contact

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

GDNT@gateway-grp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83475bcd-278f-4d5f-a080-b7a290252341