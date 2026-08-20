Mama’s Creations to Host Second Quarter Fiscal 2027 Earnings Call on September 3 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, will release financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2026 after market close on September 3, 2026.

Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, September 3, 2026 to discuss the Company’s second quarter fiscal 2027 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q2 FY2027 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Thursday, September 3, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-451-6152

International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0879

Conference ID: 13762347

Webcast: MAMA Q2 FY2027 Earnings Conference Call

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of Mama’s Creations, said: “We enter the back half of fiscal 2027 operating from the strongest position in the Company’s history – strategically, commercially, operationally and financially. Our 4Cs framework continues to guide everything we do, and our ‘one plant, three locations’ operating model is poised to unlock new levels of efficiency, flexibility and customer reach across the network, particularly as we continue to share learnings with our new facility in Bay Shore.

“Meanwhile, the macrotrends keep moving in our direction – McKinsey recently named the shift from restaurants to ready-to-eat grocery meals one of the top themes reshaping the entire grocery industry, with roughly one in four consumers now buying grocery-prepared food as a substitute for a restaurant order. We continue to build upon our vision of becoming the leading national one-stop shop deli solutions provider, and we look forward to discussing our second quarter results in early September.”

A playback of the call will be available through Tuesday, November 3, 2026. To listen, please call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay pin number 13762347. A webcast replay will also be available using the webcast link above.

About Mama’s Creations, Inc.

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 12,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from MamaMancini’s rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit https://mamascreations.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

MAMA@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us